There’s this restaurant not far from my house that I always walk past. And I’ve always thought it looked so cute! So the other day I brought a friend there for lunch having never looked at the menu. This was a huge mistake. Their sandwiches were $20. Twenty. Dollars. FOR A SANDWICH.
I wanted to back out. But I was too far in it. I had suggested the place. So I had to sit there and pretend that I WANTED a $20 sandwich more than anything else in the world. It was a nightmare.
It’s hard for me to think of a situation in which I would think a $20 sandwich was worth it. Maybe if instead of meat it was filled with five dollar bills? But other than that unlikely scenario, I feel like that price just sets you up for disappointment. This was no exception. These were terrible sandwiches. Not just terrible for twenty dollars, terrible for any amount. Like if they’d been six dollars, and I got them for three because they’d been sitting out for a week in a gas station that was being closed for health code violations…even then, I’d say, “Well, that was a waste of three dollars I could have spent on scratch off tickets.”
I should’ve been mad about the waste of money. I would’ve been! But here’s the thing…the sandwiches, they came with fries. And they were really good fries. Salty and soft like McDonald’s fries. They saved the meal. I was like, eh? Well I enjoyed that enough. Take my money.
Good fries can do that. Those fried potatoes covered in salt and seasoning can take a mediocre hamburger or crappy BLT and make the meal incredible. Put some truffle fries on the menu as an appetizer and sure, I’ll pay ten bucks for that. Happy to. But you don’t even need to pay that much! Fries are kind of the great equalizer. There’s a big difference between a fast food hamburger and an incredible burger at a good restaurant. The fast food burger has its place in your heart, sure. But it can’t compete with really good beef, truly fresh toppings, gourmet cheese, and a freshly baked bun. That’s not true of fries though. Fast food fries are usually just as delicious (if not more delicious) as the fries you’d get in any restaurant.
Fast food fries are amazing. Unless, of course, they aren’t. And then I’m filled with the fury of a thousand Christian Bales having had a take ruined.
Am I going to walk around and rip your f**king fryer down, in the middle of the kitchen? Then why the f**k are you walking right to the counter and serving me these terrible fries? Ah-da-da-dah, like this in the background with terrible fries. What the f**k is it with you? What don’t you f**king understand? You got any f**king idea how distracting it is having somebody walking up with bad fries in the middle of the f**king day? Give me a f**king answer! What don’t you get about it?
You’re an amateur.
-Actual transcipt of Allison at Shake Shack after being served their “cheese fries”
This power ranking tells you definitively who has the BEST FAST FOOD FRIES IN AMERICA and we’ll be ordering them today based on:
Let’s begin.
12. Burger King Fries
You may think this is nonsensical, but it IS possible for fries to taste too much like potato. These taste like potato wrapped in cardboard dipped in oil collected from the drippings of a plain, white unscented candle that a child made during their 3rd grade class trip to Pioneer Town. These fries are blander than a protest led by Kendall Jenner.
Ranking: There are not any ketchup packets on the bottom of your Mom’s Dodge Minivan. You threw these fries out the window. They hit your neighbor, Mr. Wilson, in the face, and he shook his fist at you and yelled, “Dennis!!!!!”
I feel sorry for you since you apparently haven’t had Whataburger
Chill, whataburger has shitty fries. There onion rings are way better.
“Their onion rings,” not “there onion rings.” Lol what a dope. Good to know the extent of intellectual deficiency we’re dealing with here. Or, as Lefty would say, “where dealing with hear. Hahahaha dumbass.
I’m living in your head rent-free.
Whataburger fries are solid. I think they could hold their own in the top 5 here. I like the floppy, jacked up fries you get from mom and pops though. no major brands really pushing that approach
MSol once again you contribute absolutely nothing.
Back in my really irresponsible days, I would mix-n-match the waffle fries from Chick-Fil-A with the curly fries from Arby’s. (yes, I had a roast beef and a chicken sandwich as well.)
Also, Checker’s fries are insanely good, but are hit or miss because they fry their cinnamon apple dessert things in the same oil, so sometimes you get a batch of sugary potato crisps. Nope all around.
Allison, while your rankings are consistently wrong I always enjoy reading them. Thanks.
PS- What is on a $20 sammy?
You get bread, pico, one very thin slice of “blackened chicken” and lettuce. THERE WASN’T EVEN CHEESE.
So an anemic torta?
I wonder what they did with your other 19 dollars.
@Allison Sanchez That’s a goddamned abomination. That concept of a sandwich confuses and infuriates me.
Welp…this list is pretty much the most ridiculous thing I will read all day.
French Fries!
I literally had no idea there was an anti-InNOut fries side of the debate. I love those little weird things. I agree with McD’s for the win, though.
Similar to stealing a tortilla recipe, you can peek in any window of an InNOut and see them actually pealing the potatoes for their fries. Freshest in the biz. Your girl is on some bullshit on this one. ANIMALSTYLE4LYFE!
In-N-Out fries are the worst. There are a great many of us who feel this way and we express it loudly over drinks and on anonymous internet platforms.
In-N-Out has the most disappointing fries of anywhere. You see them being made and are like YAY. Then you have one and wonder who swapped your freshly cut fries for calcified straw wrapper.
Wanna hear something weird? Used to not like them until I saw how they were made. Diced right next to the fryer, thrown in and served up hot. That appreciation made them change 180 in my head for some reason….the freshness and simplicity of it. I’d put them in my top 3 now.
InNOut fries are good for approximately 45 seconds. Then they are disgusting. Needs more chemicals to make them not be a cold, chalky mess.
@Alia Stearns @Midwest Girthquake @OhMyBalls @Spaceballs – The Account @Torgo I had literally no idea people felt this way. I thought it was blanket InNOut love.
By the way: Want to make good fries? They should be par-cooked. Boil the potatoes for a few minutes (sevenish), then let them cool, then cut, then fry. Also, duck fat.
McD’s is number one in my book. Wendy’s is number two, but only if you get them with no salt (they’re fresher) and then add salt on your own. Every Wendy’s I’ve been to have made their fries to salty.
Hot Mickey Ds fries IS # 1. But getting salt to stick to fries is a trick in and of itself. Pro tip: put the salt on top of your ketchup before dipping.
1. 5 Guys
2. Nathan’s
3. McDonalds
4. Burger King
5. Wendy’s
The rest I either haven’t tried or don’t eat often enough to remember how they taste.
CURLY FRIES?
BEGONE, HEATHEN!
Allison, your articles are always so much fun to read! I always save them for last during my lunch hour, so I know I’ll be going back to work with a smile on my face.
Steve– give this woman a raise! (And not just because she’s going to need to start saving up for a new heart to replace the one destroyed by all the fast food you’ve forced her to eat “for science.”)
comment of the week
whataburger is over 600 miles away so no fries or onion rings for me. onion rings are hard to find. i recall jack’s weren’t very good and those i got at habit (habitat?) burger were remarkably bad. alexia brand frozen supermarket onion rings are decent.
mcD used to use beef tallow to get the crispness in their fries. too bad food nazis got rid of that choice. [healthimpactnews.com]
these days i avoid carbs and try to eat foods with a variety of fats.
McDonald’s fries shouldn’t be considered food, they are disgusting. Shame on you.
Disgusting? Let’s be real: We’ve all had them — disgusting is a bold claim.
Let’s be real? OK, just because a lot of people have eaten them that doesn’t make them disgusting.. Steve you need a potato product intervention. Defending that shite is disgraceful.
@Greg Hardy Fan Club it could be that! You may very well be right. The alternative might also be that my tastebuds are just really nostalgic — because I haven’t eaten McD’s fries in 15 years, so… I just might be lying to myself.
Arby’s Curly Fries for the win!!! And you didn’t even mention the Jack in the Box impostors.
Wendy’s has the best fries.
yup
Good work Allison. I can live with Arby’s at #1 but Five Guys and Wendys should be higher whereas McDonald’s ‘fries’ should be much lower, pretty sure they’re only like 50% actual potato. I mean they’re still the best part of eating at McDonald’s but that’s saying very little.
I’m actually shocked by how I agree with this list almost completely.
Ask for Culvers fries extra crispy (And the chicken tenders). They’ll bump up a spot or two. Signed, person who worked there too long.
I agree with all the Allison love for the writing. But, the lists conclusions I can’t abide. Anyone with a negative thing for Popeyes must reconsider their understanding of the world. The only thing bad about Popeyes is the giant lines on discount Tuesday.
There’s a takeaway round the corner from my house that does the best chips (I’m in the UK, so they’re chips) I’ve ever tasted, but as it isn’t a chain, it doesn’t count.
From the chain fast-food outlets in the UK, Wimpy did the best chips, but they’re hard to find now, so from the ones readily available, McDonalds do the best “fries” and Burger King do the best burgers.
Because of that anomaly, there have been multiple instances of getting chips from McDonalds and the accompanying burger from BK.
The ultimate occurrence of that was when a group of friends and I were going out for a meal prior to a trip to a movie at the cinema. the majority chose to go to Pizza Hut, but I didn’t like pizza (or, more accurately, I was a fussy fucker and just said I didn’t like it because I thought I wouldn’t like pizza. Turns out I do like pizza).
Due to that fussiness, I bought chips from McDonalds, an XL Bacon Double-Cheeseburger from Burger King and took them both to Pizza Hut, where I sat at the table eating those while everyone else had pizza (except Brian, who had pasta as he genuinely didn’t like pizza). Normally this wouldn’t be allowed, but we hinted (i.e. lied) that there was a food allergy on my side, plus there was another eight people actually getting food from The Hut, so they let it slide.
Of course you like pizza. Only lizard-people don’t like pizza, and lizard-people don’t exist, so…yeah.
Back in the mid-90’s KFC had these fries that were basically like beer-batter-dipped McDonald’s fries? And you could order them in a family-sized BOX? In hindsight it’s probably better that they got rid of them because if they existed after my metabolism turned on me I’d probably be dead, but still.
Five Guys depends on the cooks, like most of these, but the extra scoop they just dump in the bag after filling the container is always nice. (And the Cajun fries are better than the regular)
I’ve never been to Five Guys, that extra scoop and their burger win last week over InnOut has me convinced to try.
@Steve Bramucci you’re an LA guy right? Don’t get your hopes up. West Coast Five Guys is NOT what everyone’s talking about when they win lists. East coast ones are amazing and 100% live up to the hype, but over here? No thank you.
Arby’s used to have decent, regular potato fries. Now all they have is this absurd curly abomination that is over cooked more often than not. Sure, one spring-like curl of a fried potato may be in an order, but often it is just a broken series of failed curls and burnt ends. The potato cakes are far better.
In and out deserve to be at the back. They are awful, dry and pasty! I don’t care how ‘fresh’ they are. They are not worthy of being paired next to the burgers!
This list is wrong.
Were you the “friend” that David Brooks took to lunch? I thought y’all had mexican?
And the list is STILL WRONG. Arby’s Curly Fries are an ABOMINATION!
I’m glad I’m not the only one who saw that odd parallel.
I haven’t had all of these, but of the ones I have had, McDonald’s are the best.
Five Guys are disgusting, not at all prepared properly. Same is true for Arby’s and Wendy’s. Burger King fries are not only overpriced, but taste artificial.
That is all.
Hard disagree. Arby’s fries suck.
All curly fries suck, but the way they’ve been making their regular fries since the local one reopened is top-3 amongst what I have access to.
Waffle fries taste better than regular fries because they have soooo much more surface area which (when done well) results in more crispiness and more maillard reaction. I’ll agree with the top two spots but I’d give them 1a and 1b because it’s unfair to pit curly fries against regular fries. That said if Steak and Shake fries had been included on the list (especially if they were the cheese fries) those would have been number 1. Crisp shoestring fries top thicker cut fries every time.
Disagree on one count: shoestring does not always beat thicker cut fries.
I remember many years back, before A&W switched to their whole “russet potato fry” bullshit (up here in Canada, at least), they had the most perfect fries. thicker than mcdonalds but not quite as cartoonish as Burger King, perfect crisp on the outside and just enough soft on the inside. Most consistently well cooked as well.
So you see, it’s a science fact! Sometimes thick cut triumphs.
Unless it doesn’t.
The trick to Five Guys fries is to give them a good shake of the malt vinegar they provide.
Curly fries, waffle fries, and wedges don’t belong on a list with real fries (and curly fries are inedible trash anyway [wedges also top out mediocre at their absolute best]). They are a separate class to be rated amongst themselves.
McDonald’s are also ranked way too higher, due to how notoriously unreliable the condition you get them in is. They might be top-3 at their best, but they’re only that good 10-20% of the time, and they are just as frequently limp, stale, & barely warm. Usually they’re somewhere in between, and on rare occasion, you get an order that’s a mix of the very best and very worst and it just really, really upsetting.
I haven’t been around much lately. Does Uproxx have a fucking edit button yet? #TypoCity
I just eat fries, I don’t care where they come from anymore. I need the salt and grease.
Rally’s (what Checkers is called in my neck of the woods) has the best fries. I’ll fight anybody who says different.
McDonalds shouldn’t even be on this list unless your 4 years old.
I was sitting here finishing the number 2 entry thinking, “ah, steak n’ shake’s about to be number 1. Great choice,” when suddenly you pull this Arby’s nonsense on me?? No list of great fries is complete without Steak ‘n Shake shoestring fries, which can only be improved upon with the addition of cheese sauce and a belly full of Hamms.
Also, good on you for taking a stand against those burnt, greasy garbage bombs from the perennially overrated five guys. But bad on you for perpetuating the problematic stereotype that Wendy’s isn’t completely shit.
McDonald’s fries aren’t even top 20, let alone #2.
You are so incredibly wrong it’s not even funny. There is no way Arby’s fries are even in the top five. Those things are disgusting. And since you’ve never had Whataburger fries or they’re not even listed in this, it’s not a true top 10 list. McDonald’s fries in this list are number one !!!
Chick-Fil-A is ranked way too high. Those are nothing to write home about at all.