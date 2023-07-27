The Best ‘Light’ Beers, According To Craft Beer Experts

When it comes to beer, there are few terms that make craft beer fans cringe more than “light.” It conjures up images of mass-produced macro beers with unfashionable, boring labels, low alcohol, and even less flavor. Beers that look like yellow fizzy water and taste even worse.

“Light beers often leave me wanting more,” says Ryan Pachmayer, head brewer at Yak and Yeti Brewpub & Restaurant in Arvada, Colorado. “I don’t particularly love light beers with rice or corn, it really strips the core flavor of the beer away and leaves you with an almost nothingness, and sometimes even a slight bite of alcohol, which is ironic given the low ABV of these types of beers.”

Pachmayer isn’t wrong for thinking this about light beers. This is because, for decades, that’s exactly what light beer was. Nothing more than bland fizz. Luckily, that’s beginning to change. Especially in the craft beer world.

And while they don’t all label their beers “light” on the bottles or cans, it doesn’t change the fact that many craft breweries are brewing beers that fit the style. We’re talking about lower-ABV, less-filling, refreshing beers that you can feel a little better about drinking as opposed to your mid-winter 14% ABV bourbon barrel bangers. The best part? Even though they are lighter, the best f them are full-flavored, balanced, and complex.

To find these light diamonds in the beer-drenched rough, we turned to the professionals who actually brew beer for help. We asked a few well-known brewers, beer professionals, and craft beer experts to tell us their picks for the best craft light beers on the market that are actually worth drinking.

Big Island Brewhaus Migoto Rice Lager

Fal Allen, brew master at Anderson Valley Brewing Co. in Booneville, California

ABV: 4.4%

Average Price: Limited Availability

The Beer:

The best light beer I have had in a long time is made by The Big Island Brewhaus. It was their Migoto Rice Lager. It is their interpretation of a Japanese-style dry lager. It’s a super session ale that has enough flavor to keep you wanting another one.

Tasting Notes:

It is very pale yellow in color with a light crisp malt character and a soft floral finish from the noble German hops they use. At 4.5% it is Infinitely drinkable.

Odell Brewing Lagerado

Ryan Pachmayer, head brewer at Yak and Yeti Brewpub & Restaurant in Arvada, Colorado

ABV: 5%

Average Price: $9 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Odell Brewing’s Lagerado is my pick. The usual best of the bunch still makes me wish they added more hops – Light lager should basically start at Helles-level bittering in my opinion. Enter Lagerado. An all-grain beer made by reliable Colorado standby Odell. I was on the panel that scored this beer for the Craft Beer & Brewing review, and after submitting a high score, I was delighted to find out what this beer was.

Tasting Notes:

It’s also only listed at 12IBUs, but it has a clear, slightly floral hop component to it, offering plenty of interesting hop balance and making me question my earlier Helles comment.