Autumn is the season of changing leaves (depending on where you live), cooler weather, and darker beers. We’ve covered many — of — these — brews in recent weeks. Today, we’re going to turn our attention to yet another dark beer and one of our favorites: the stout.

Dark and malty, stouts are filled with roasted coffee and chocolate flavors, dried fruits, nuts, spice, and so much more thanks to the judicious use of heavily roasted malts, funky yeasts, and scant hops. It’s a perfect, bold beer to welcome the days of thick sweaters and crackling fires.

To find the best American-made craft stouts, we once again turned to the brave pros who bide their time behind the bar, asking a handful of well-known bartenders to tell us their favorites for fall. Below, you’ll find their roasted, malty, and bold selections. We’re getting thirsty just thinking about them. As always, click on the prices to try these yourself!

AleSmith Speedway Stout

Christopher Rodriguez, lead bartender at Lucy Bar at the Bardessono Hotel in Yountville, California

ABV: 12%

Average Price: $13 for a 750ml bottle

Why This Beer?

The best stout to ease your way into fall is the AleSmith Speedway Stout. It has a strong coffee chocolate flavor, and it is smooth even though it has a high alcohol content. What could be better than that on a cool, fall day?