In the hierarchy of seasons, fall just might be the best. The weather is cooler but not cold. There’s a nice crisp feel in the air and the smell of sodden leaves is everywhere. Foods feature sage and thyme, fall fruits, and hearty broths.

It’s also the season with the most diversity of beers — definitely a point in its favor.

From brown ales to barrel-aged stouts to Oktoberfest-style beers to pumpkin ales and even dark lagers, fruity IPAs, and funky farmhouse Saisons, fall is a beer drinker’s dream. But with so many choices, we could spend an afternoon staring slack-jawed at our local grocery store’s beer cooler without actually picking anything.

Luckily, we have the help of alcohol experts to steer us in the right direction. We asked a group of well-known bartenders to tell us the beers that they think taste like fall in a can (or bottle). Check out all of their answers below.

Rogue Hazelnut Brown

Joan Percival, bartender at Proof Whiskey Bar in Omaha, Nebraska

ABV: 6.2%

Average Price: $12 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

Rogue Hazelnut Brown Nectar is a European-style brown ale that just screams fall. It’s all chocolate, hazelnut, and baking spice with a surprisingly clean quick finish that I could drink way too much of. Sweet, malty, and absolutely perfect for the season.

Bell’s Best Brown Ale

Eamon Ketchum, bartender at Barrel and Beam in Marquette, Michigan

ABV: 5.8%

Average Price: $12 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

As a lifetime Michigander, the beer that says fall to me — I pick up a case every time it comes out — is Best Brown Ale from Bell’s Brewery. I just cannot stand to pass up the opportunity to drink a bottle in the woods while the leaves fall to the ground and the air gets cold. It has a nutty aroma and soft dark brown color. It has notes of dark caramel and a slightly bitter backbone.