In the hierarchy of seasons, fall just might be the best. The weather is cooler but not cold. There’s a nice crisp feel in the air and the smell of sodden leaves is everywhere. Foods feature sage and thyme, fall fruits, and hearty broths.
It’s also the season with the most diversity of beers — definitely a point in its favor.
From brown ales to barrel-aged stouts to Oktoberfest-style beers to pumpkin ales and even dark lagers, fruity IPAs, and funky farmhouse Saisons, fall is a beer drinker’s dream. But with so many choices, we could spend an afternoon staring slack-jawed at our local grocery store’s beer cooler without actually picking anything.
Luckily, we have the help of alcohol experts to steer us in the right direction. We asked a group of well-known bartenders to tell us the beers that they think taste like fall in a can (or bottle). Check out all of their answers below.
Rogue Hazelnut Brown
Joan Percival, bartender at Proof Whiskey Bar in Omaha, Nebraska
ABV: 6.2%
Average Price: $12 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
Rogue Hazelnut Brown Nectar is a European-style brown ale that just screams fall. It’s all chocolate, hazelnut, and baking spice with a surprisingly clean quick finish that I could drink way too much of. Sweet, malty, and absolutely perfect for the season.
Bell’s Best Brown Ale
Eamon Ketchum, bartender at Barrel and Beam in Marquette, Michigan
ABV: 5.8%
Average Price: $12 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
As a lifetime Michigander, the beer that says fall to me — I pick up a case every time it comes out — is Best Brown Ale from Bell’s Brewery. I just cannot stand to pass up the opportunity to drink a bottle in the woods while the leaves fall to the ground and the air gets cold. It has a nutty aroma and soft dark brown color. It has notes of dark caramel and a slightly bitter backbone.
It drinks extremely smooth for a brown. Plus, it’s got a Great Horned Owl on the label.
Goose Island Matilda
Christopher Rodriguez, lead bartender at Lucy Bar at the Bardessono Hotel in Yountville, California
ABV: 7%
Average Price: $13 for a four-pack
Why This Beer?
One beer that tastes like fall in a bottle is Matilda by Goose Island. It has a beautiful golden color with a dry finish. It also has small hints of fruit that remind me of fall weather. This seven percent Belgian-style ale is crisp, slightly funky, refreshing, and perfect for an early fall day.
Paulaner Salvator
Nicole Fas, beverage director and bar manager at La Pícara in Santurce, Puerto Rico
ABV: 7.9%
Average Price: $12 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
Paulaner Salvator is my go-to. It’s my fall in a bottle. It has this little tingle of clove-spice. It’s strong, malty and its robust caramel maltiness gets me ready for the fall night outs. Its high ABV also packs enough punch to warm you up inside and out on a cooler fall evening.
Avery White Rascal
Hayden Miller, head bartender of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Miami
ABV: 5.6%
Average Price: $11 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
Avery White Rascal tastes like fall in a can. It’s light and filled with flavors like wheat, banana, and citrus zest. Perfect fall flavors that work in unison to warm and refresh you. This type of nostalgia is best knocked back in a can.
High Water Campfire Stout
Sue Stia, bartender at TPC Jasna Polana in Princeton, New Jersey
ABV: 6.5%
Average Price: $15 for a four-pack
Why This Beer?
High Water Campfire Stout is my fall in a bottle or can. It’s brewed with coffee to give it an extra kick for those crisp fall nights. It also carries rich coffee, and caramel notes with a little sweetness to ease into fall.
New Holland Dragon’s Milk
Robbie Robinson, sommelier and mixologist at The Ballantyne in Charlotte, North Carolina
ABV: 11%
Average Price: $17 for a four-pack
Why This Beer?
New Holland Dragon’s Milk is a great fall beer in my opinion. It’s an 11% ABV stout that doesn’t skimp on flavor. It’s full of dark chocolate, canalized sugar, and coffee tones. It complements the season nicely. Barrel-aged to perfection to keep you warm any time of year, especially in the fall.
Mothers Brewing Winter Grind
Emily Lawson, bartender, and owner of Foxhole Public House in Bentonville, Arkansas
ABV: 6%
Average Price: $9 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
I wait all year long until I can grab a six-pack of Winter Grind from Mother’s Brewing out of Springfield, Missouri. This beer is blended with cold brew coffee, making it rich and stout. Plus, a single beer gives you the perfect amount of pep and chill vibes. It’s rich, creamy, and perfect for rolling into cooler weather.
Karl Strauss Oktoberfest
Stephen George, director of outlets and bartender at 20 | Twenty Grill in Carlsbad, California
ABV: 5%
Average Price: $11 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
Being that Oktoberfest was here (even if you can’t celebrate in Munich), I’m going to go with Karl Strauss’ Oktoberfest. A Marzen style, Bavarian lager that is light and packed with traditional toasted malt flavors that taste like Fall in a glass.
Able Baker Atomic Duck
Evan Hosaka, lead bartender of The Dorsey at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas
ABV: 7%
Average Price: $13 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
Able Baker’s Atomic Duck IPA is fall in a can. With its strong hops and light malt presence, this beer makes me want to sit and relax on a warm porch as fall eases in. You’ll notice notes of citrus, tropical fruits, and pine. All work well during the fall months.
Aecht Schlenkerla Uralt Rauchbier
Jeremy Williams, head mixologist at MDRD atop the Amway Grand Plaza in Grand Rapids, Michigan
ABV: 6.5%
Average Price: $5.49 for a 16-ounce bottle
Why This Beer?
For something a bit unusual, I love a good German Aecht Schlenkerla Uralt Rauchbier. Rich and robust savory flavors of beechwood smoked malt pair wonderfully this time of year. The intense aroma and flavors remind me of grilling in the afternoon or the way your clothes smell after a bonfire.
