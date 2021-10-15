As with many beer styles, defining a brown ale isn’t always perfectly straightforward. In the simplest terms, a brown ale is exactly as it seems — a brown beer that has a notably amber, brown, or copper hue. Its history can be traced as far back as the 1600s in England, but dark ales and lagers have been prominent in most of the old-world European beer regions for… well, as long as there’s been beer. Making this a very varied style of beer overall.

Contemporary brown ales run the gamut from nutty to malty to dry to tart and even to fruity, depending on the region they come from. The style also has a plethora of offshoots like the nut-brown ale, English brown ale, American brown ale, oude bruins, Flanders ales, and even brown porters — many of which feel best suited for fall drinking.

The only problem with the brown ale is that the countless options and styles make selecting just one to try on a given weekend an onerous task. That’s why we went to the professionals for some help with making selections. We asked a handful of beer experts to tell us their picks for the best brown ales to drink this fall.

Check out all of their answers below and click the prices to give these a shot yourself.

Smuttynose Old Brown Dog

Todd DiMatteo, owner and brewer at Good Word Brewing in Duluth, Georgia

ABV: 6.7%

Average Price: $11 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

Smuttynose Old Brown Dog brewed in the beautiful state of New Hampshire was once simply a bottled delight now found in 12-ounce cans as well. This transition from glass to cans is fairly commonplace for some breweries that have been around for many years. At 6.5 percent this award-winning American brown ale is all that you would hope for were you to make this style.

Even at a somewhat elevated ABV, I find myself thinking about and reaching for such an exceptional beer. I would still call it balanced even though the I.B.U. count is a bit higher the alcohol seems to keep the bitterness in check.