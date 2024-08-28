I’ve always been aware of Crumbl Cookies, though I had never actually picked up an order of cookies myself. Sure, over the past few years I’ve had a few bites of a random cookie here and there (Crumbl’s gimmick, if you aren’t aware, is that they drop a new lineup of cookie flavors every week). But what I tasted never really made a big impression on me.

Until this week. After having a bite of a friend’s pumpkin square (a new Crumbl debut that just launched this week) I knew that I had to track this thing down and get a whole slice for myself. So I hit up the nearest Crumbl and… they were sold out. I came back later. Still sold out.

Then I returned at night to find a snaking line that poured out of Crumbl and onto the street. As I walked in to pick up my order, I encountered so many defeated people saying things like “I can’t believe we drove all this way and they are sold out.” I knew these cookies were popular, but I didn’t know they were so popular that they could elicit sadness in people. That’s big.

More shocking than that, I can’t believe I’ve become one of these people. I don’t know how I would’ve reacted if I wasn’t able to get my Pumpkin Square after multiple trips, and I don’t want to find out! Luckily, on my third attempt, I managed to get my hands on every single cookie Crumbl is offering for the week of August 26-31. I’ve tasted all six and ranked them from least essential to most. Jump to the top spot to see the essential Crumbl release of the week, but honestly, all six were pretty damn good. Let’s dive in.

6. Peanut Butter Blossom

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Sorry to all the peanut butter fans out there but this week, this cookie is easily the weakest in the line-up. The Peanut Butter Blossom is a peanut butter cookie dusted in white sugar with a scoop of fudge frosting in the middle. The cookie is intensely sweet, a little salty, gritty and very dry.

A perfect bite consists of the cookie and fudge, but there isn’t enough fudge here to evenly distribute across the cookie, resulting in bite after bite where you’ll be left wanting. If the fudge was spread across the entire cookie I could see this ranking higher, but as it is, it failed to impress me.

The Bottom Line:

This week’s weakest cookies. Even hardcore peanut butter fans would be better served by picking up a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup from the corner store for a third of the price.

5. Iced Oatmeal

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

As a hardcore oatmeal cookie fan, I really wanted to rank this one higher, but the other cookies on offer are a bit better than this, so I guess that’s just the way the cookie crumbled (be glad this is the only cookie pun you’ll be reading in this entire article. Respect the restraint.)