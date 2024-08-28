I’ve always been aware of Crumbl Cookies, though I had never actually picked up an order of cookies myself. Sure, over the past few years I’ve had a few bites of a random cookie here and there (Crumbl’s gimmick, if you aren’t aware, is that they drop a new lineup of cookie flavors every week). But what I tasted never really made a big impression on me.
Until this week. After having a bite of a friend’s pumpkin square (a new Crumbl debut that just launched this week) I knew that I had to track this thing down and get a whole slice for myself. So I hit up the nearest Crumbl and… they were sold out. I came back later. Still sold out.
Then I returned at night to find a snaking line that poured out of Crumbl and onto the street. As I walked in to pick up my order, I encountered so many defeated people saying things like “I can’t believe we drove all this way and they are sold out.” I knew these cookies were popular, but I didn’t know they were so popular that they could elicit sadness in people. That’s big.
More shocking than that, I can’t believe I’ve become one of these people. I don’t know how I would’ve reacted if I wasn’t able to get my Pumpkin Square after multiple trips, and I don’t want to find out! Luckily, on my third attempt, I managed to get my hands on every single cookie Crumbl is offering for the week of August 26-31. I’ve tasted all six and ranked them from least essential to most. Jump to the top spot to see the essential Crumbl release of the week, but honestly, all six were pretty damn good. Let’s dive in.
6. Peanut Butter Blossom
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Sorry to all the peanut butter fans out there but this week, this cookie is easily the weakest in the line-up. The Peanut Butter Blossom is a peanut butter cookie dusted in white sugar with a scoop of fudge frosting in the middle. The cookie is intensely sweet, a little salty, gritty and very dry.
A perfect bite consists of the cookie and fudge, but there isn’t enough fudge here to evenly distribute across the cookie, resulting in bite after bite where you’ll be left wanting. If the fudge was spread across the entire cookie I could see this ranking higher, but as it is, it failed to impress me.
The Bottom Line:
This week’s weakest cookies. Even hardcore peanut butter fans would be better served by picking up a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup from the corner store for a third of the price.
5. Iced Oatmeal
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
As a hardcore oatmeal cookie fan, I really wanted to rank this one higher, but the other cookies on offer are a bit better than this, so I guess that’s just the way the cookie crumbled (be glad this is the only cookie pun you’ll be reading in this entire article. Respect the restraint.)
This cookie features a super chewy oatmeal base with a heavy dose of cinnamon in each bite and a thin layer of cream cheese glaze across the surface. It’s a nice balance of sweet vanilla and spicy cinnamon flavors, but it leans on the sweet side. You’re not going to get any of that earthy complexity that oatmeal is known for.
The Bottom Line:
A good oatmeal cookie, but not good enough to rank any higher. Well-balanced between sweet and spiced tones.
4. Berries & Cream
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Few cookies can be described as “refreshing,” but the Berries & Cream is just that. This cookie features a tangy and sweet strawberry and blueberry sugar cookie base with a blueberry reduction and a smear of whipped cream.
It’s soft, very sweet, and chewy, and has a very addicting berry-forward flavor with a gentle tang on the finish.
The Bottom Line:
A refreshing berry-rich cookie. It’s very filling though, so this might be an ideal cookie for sharing if that’s what you’re intro.
3. Milk Chocolate Chip
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
While Crumbl has a rotating roster of cookies each week, the Milk Chocolate Chip is a constant, so it might feel lame to rank this readily available cookie so highly, but what can I say? This is a damn good chocolate chip cookie.
It has a bright buttery flavor with notes of earthy brown sugar and a hint of cinnamon. The chocolate chips are big, chunky, and well distribute throughout the cookie. It’s hard not to love this one.
The Bottom Line:
It’s not as exciting as any of the other cookies considering it is the only one available each week, but it’s maybe one of the best chocolate chip cookies I’ve ever had. If you love chocolate chip cookies, you’re going to love this.
2. S’mores Brownie
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
“What a f*cking cookie!” That’s what I said out loud to myself when I first bit into this cookie. I’d say that’s a pretty good sign that we’re dealing with something that tastes truly great.
This cookie tastes like if a brownie fused with a chocolate chip cookie. It has a nice, soft chew, with a mix of buttery, brown sugar sweet notes, and rich indulgent chocolate tones. The inclusion of melted marshmallow on the surface adds a nice gentle infusion of vanilla, while the occasion graham cracker dust adds some depth and complexity to this otherwise very sweet palette of flavors.
The Bottom Line:
Easily the best cookie at Crumbl this week because our number one choice isn’t actually a cookie at all. Seriously though, this cookie is so good that if you go to Crumbl this week to get our number one pick, do yourself a favor and pick this one up as well.
1. Pumpkin Square
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
The Pumpkin Square is the only release at Crumbl this week that hasn’t come out in the past, this week it’s making its Crumbl debut and I have to say — they knocked it out of the park with this one. This loaf of pumpkin cake is so moist that it melts in your mouth.
The flavor is a wonderful mix of butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon with sweet vanilla cream cheese frosting, and a heavy dusting of cinnamon. It’s so rich that even a couple of forkfuls come across as incredibly indulgent and decadent. It’s so good that it comes across as dangerous. That’s the kind of dessert everyone should experience at least once. A week. Just kidding. Or, am I?
The Bottom Line:
An absolute must-order. The Pumpkin Square is the kind of dessert that’ll sell you on the very concept of Crumbl. If you’re going to treat yourself to any dessert this week, make it this one.
