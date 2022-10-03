Crumbl Cookies, a brand started by two cousins in Utah known for their extravagant cookies and eye-catching aesthetic pink boxes, has taken the country by storm in the five years since its inception. The cookie chain is now over 300 bakeries strong across 36 states nationwide with no signs of slowing down. But how much of that is because the cookies actually taste good and not because they’re incredibly Instagram/TikTok-able?

Considering Crumbl drops a new lineup of gourmet cookies every week, opinions across social media are pretty mixed — even amongst die-hard Crumbl fans who anticipate the latest drop as if it’s a fresh pair of AJ 1s.

It’s easy to see why, this week Crumbl’s lineup consists of a caramel apple cookie, a pumpkin roll, something called Aggie blue mint, a peanut butter M&M cookie, pink sugar, and good ‘ol milk chocolate. There is no way all of those cookies are good, right? Some of them don’t even sound like cookies! It seems like the general consensus is that Crumbl cookies are way too expensive (a pack of six will run you over $15) and way too sweet, but I’ve also seen a lot of talk about how they taste like “Play-Doh,” which isn’t sweet at all, but salty — probably more of a texture note, if I had to guess.

Anyway, Crumbl cookies are sometimes so extravagant they don’t even look like cookies anymore, and that seems to be a real turn-off for cookie fans. Here are some of the reactions to their latest drop.

these past two tweeks crumbl cookies been slackin these cookies sound horrendous im ngl — Davie 👺 (@killtve) October 3, 2022

We told y’all not to eat them nasty ass, dry ass crumbl cookies now y’all upset — Rai (@etherealrai) October 3, 2022

crumbl cookies just going to force that nasty ass pink sugar cookie on people i see — fuck you . (@SadityB_) October 3, 2022

These crumbl cookies cool but not worth $5 a cookie 🤷🏾‍♀️ — H E R 👑 (@so_necessaree) October 2, 2022

i be so happy when crumbl cookie releases nasty ass cookies cause that’s the only thing stopping me from going back every 2 days — chiamaka 💋 (@chibvby) October 3, 2022

Crumbl cookies is so nasty. Y’all are insane eating them dry ass cookies lol — Tamantha 👸🏾 (@Tamantha_5) October 1, 2022

crumbl cookies needs to shut down alr i’m sorry — jay (@joonsnabi) October 3, 2022

i feel like people who dont like crumbl cookies wanna be different so badddd . — rockstarr btch🎸 . (@zyhonnaaa) October 2, 2022

Can y’all stop acting like crumbl cookies is good? — des (@mjsgoon) October 1, 2022

do I want to try this weeks crumbl cookies or do I want to enjoy my day — zach (@zacharyjelks) October 1, 2022

My daughter begged me for crumbl cookies and I felt like reporting a fraudulent charge to my bank after . Cause wtf 😂😂😂 — Resilientbrinaaaa (@Fattiesmalls) October 1, 2022

crumbl cookies line up has been so weak these last couple of weeks 😒 — daj (@dailydaja_) October 3, 2022

Crumbl cookies gotta do better with the menu fr! — MIR. (@the_mchick) October 3, 2022

the crumbl cookies this week…. they fell off pic.twitter.com/4KlWz3upUJ — kitty 🏎️🏁 2B1P (@saItedlamp) October 3, 2022

Yeah Crumbl cookie are bad, overpriced and has WAY TOO MUCH Sugar… 1/10 — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) October 2, 2022

crumbl cookies look like they hard as rocks — DeeBae 🫦 (@prettiesttdeee) October 3, 2022

This @CrumblCookies blasphemy has to end lol 😂 y’all just not trying the right ones! Every cookie is not a winner but the awesome ones are AWESOME 👏🏽 — Kiki 🦄🫧♠️💕 (@KreationsbyKiki) October 3, 2022

Sorry to break it to you, but Crumbl cookies are mid. — Syd (@syd_the_catfish) September 29, 2022

Friendly reminder to check the icing flavor of your Crumbl cookie! That apple pie one is made with cream cheese frosting pic.twitter.com/3kJM2XjOKB — jess (@Themrsshaw888) October 3, 2022

can we as a society acknowledge how god awful crumbl cookies are — average isu hater (@bebopandlulu) October 3, 2022

Crumbl Cookies gotta be the biggest industry plant I seen since Macklemore — d. (@_312DARIUS) September 30, 2022

Do ya’ll really like crumbl cookies or they jus 4 tha aesthetics😭 — thornprincess (@Rheezyxx) October 2, 2022

crumbl cookie having the most mid selections while i’m trying to figure out what i want for my bday cookie 😐😐😐😐 they better get it together before my reward expires — chloe 🦋 (@pssypinkworld) October 3, 2022

ok i finally ate half a crumbl cookie and I think my tongue is gonna fall off. this much sugar isn't of god — rocket juju🚀 (@juliacraven) October 3, 2022

crumbl cookies are overhyped overrated overall overass — cristal ౨ৎ (@crissydaichu) September 28, 2022

Crumbl cookies taste just like playdoh — Somethingaboutcho ❤️‍🔥 (@boujiecho) September 29, 2022

i’m convinced crumbl cookie makes their cookies with playdoh — 👻 spooky ess 👻 (@esssdabest) September 29, 2022

Ok I was being nice, I’ll just say it. Crumbl cookies look bad https://t.co/224kf6YPmK — KP (@kristtttteennn) October 2, 2022

nothing ab them crumbl cookies made me say “mmm i gotta try” y’all nasty — AriesAngel (@gnsshopkins80) October 1, 2022