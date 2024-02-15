Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie Price: $2.49 Calories: 750 The Cookie: The cookie is “served warm” as mentioned. And that’s pretty awesome. You can see the cookies resting in the heating tray next to Costco’s warm but underwhelming churros, Chicken Bakes, and so on. The “double” aspect is apparent. The cookie looks like a cookie baked over another cookie, giving this treat some real girth. The chocolate chips (“bittersweet and semi-sweet”) are big and chunky as advertised as well. They’re also abundant. There’s a good ratio of cookie to chunk in the actual cookie.

This is also advertised as being “all butter” on the menu. We’ll get to that in a moment. Overall, this looks and smells like a great chocolate chip cookie. Taste: First, this had a great soft chewiness to the center with a nice crisp outer rim. It’s a perfectly baked cookie. The actual taste was … mediocre. There was zero butteriness. It felt like it was made with a butter substitute that was completely stripped of the fats needed to brown to add that delicious brown butter flavor that you need in a good cookie. There was a hint of vanilla but it too felt stripped down. You could tell the “vanilla” was from a plastic bottle, is what I’m getting at. The chocolate was pretty damn good. It was creamy, bitter, and semisweet in all the right ways. You could tell this is where all the money went into the cookie. Bottom Line: It just felt sort of soulless. There was no rich butteriness, much less a brown-butter vibe. There was a sense of the vanilla but it was fake-feeling.