Welcome to the Crumbl Cookie report! For Crumbl fans, this week feels a bit like a homecoming after last week’s focus on pies rather than cookies. And while we liked a few of the pies, we have to admit that the lineup felt a little bit like a throwaway roster. We come to Crumbl for the cookies, so anything else is bound to be a disappointment.
And this might be a case of distance making the heart grow fonder, but this week’s lineup has us more excited than any week since we first started covering Crumbl. After weeks of complaining about Crumbl’s decision to move to an eight-cookie lineup rather than the more streamlined six, we appreciate the change up this time because each cookie has our mouths watering.
Which means the Crumbl Cookie report has never been this vital! So let’s dive into this week’s ranking to help you build that perfect six, four, or eight-pack!
8. Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Candy Cane Brownie
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
If we have to pick one dessert to be the dud of the week, without a doubt it’s Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Candy Cane Brownie. It also holds the honor of being the least exciting Crumbl celebrity collaboration in the brand’s history, no shade meant to Jimmy Fallon (even though we totally just shaded him).
This treat features a moist and chocolatey brownie base topped with minty peppermint buttercream, semi-sweet chocolate ganache, and crushed candy canes. If you like minty chocolate treats, this is going to be a winner, but I think it has all sorts of clashing textures, and ultimately that’s what makes it a miss for me.
The brownie is thick and chewy, which clashes with the sharp candy cane shards, making each bite this weird mix of chewy and crunchy. It’s a real chore to chew through, and the entire time I was eating it I kept thinking that I rather just have a plain ‘ol fudge brownie.
The Bottom Line:
Sorry Jimmy Fallon, but your branded Crumbl treat is the only real throwaway of this week.
7. Milk Chocolate Chip
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
I’m going to say a version of what I say every other week that this cookie is on the menu: it’s not a reason to visit Crumbl. Having said that, it’s a delicious chocolate chip cookie. It goes heavy on the brown sugar and butter and features an abundance of sweet milk chocolate chips throughout.
The Bottom Line:
If you’ve never been to Crumbl — start here.
6. Lemon Bar
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Ugh, this was a tough one for me. I love the Lemon Bar, it’s sweet, zesty, and delivers this wonderful mix of tart lemon and sweet white sugar, but this week is so damn strong that something has to live at the middle-bottom end of this ranking, and thus, this is where the Lemon Bar resides.
The Bottom Line:
I’m begrudgingly ranking this in the seventh-place spot. If you love Lemon Bar pastries, you’re going to love this one, if you’re not into heavily lemony desserts, go ahead and skip this one.
5. Cookies & Cream Milkshake ft. Mini Oreo
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
About a month back, this cookie topped our weekly ranking, so the fact that this landed right in the middle of the list this week goes to show just how strong the rest of the lineup is.
This is an ideal cookie for fans of cookies and cream ice cream. It’s buttery and sweet, with a cookies and cream base and topped with vanilla buttercream peppered with semi-sweet cocoa-rich Oreo cookies, and an Oreo mini on top for good measure. You’re getting two cookies for the price of one here, you know if you want to consider a single mini Oreo a full-blown cookie. Okay, so maybe this is like you’re getting one cookie and 1/8 of a cookie for the price of one.
The Bottom Line:
Crumbl’s absolute best Oreo-based cookie. And that’s really saying something, considering the brand has over 10 different variations on the Oreo.
4. Strawberry Crinkle
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
I’m not sure what is going on at my local Crumbl, but two of the cookies this week (this one and the Lemon Bar) were supposed to be dusted with powdered sugar and they weren’t. I’d be mad if I didn’t still like the flavor so much.
The Strawberry Crinkle features a sweet strawberry base with thick sugar crystals topped with powdered sugar (again, not my cookie, I promise I’m not bitter). It tastes very similar to a strawberry milkshake, it’s fruity, but not tart, with a mix of bright and refreshing strawberry tones and a whole lot of vanilla.
The cookie is wonderfully chewy, Crumbl says its best served warm and we agree. Eat this one as soon as you pick it up, or nuke it in the microwave for best results if you’re taking it home.
The Bottom Line:
Like a refreshing and sweet strawberry milkshake in cookie form.
3. Caramel Toffee Butter Cake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Now that we’re in the top three, just know, that at some point while I was drafing this article, these three all at one point hit the number one spot. It was really hard to rank these, but ultimately I’m putting my foot down and saying the very delicious Caramel Toffee Butter Cake is getting the bronze medal.
This cake is delicious, it’s warm, moist, and chewy, with a toasty and buttery caramel base, topped with a nutty toffee base and sweet and floral vanilla bean whipped cream. It’s supposed to have a caramel drizzle, but like the powdered sugar, mine didn’t. That leads me to believe this is less a case of a lack of ingredients on hand at my local Crumbl, and instead an issue with overworked employees.
Maybe, if Crumbl didn’t change its roster from six to eight, this kind of lapse in quality control never would’ve happened. I don’t mean to get on my soap box about this again, but seriously Crumbl, let’s just move back to six cookies!
Anyway, this cake is great, caramel drizzle or no caramel drizzle.
The Bottom Line:
A rich mix of toasty, buttery, and nutty flavors with a moist and chewy base. A definite must-have this week.
2. Honey Bun
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
As the name would imply, it’s basically a Little Debbie Honey Bun in cookie form (with a way better texture). The cookie features a spicy and sweet cinnamon base topped with a thin layer of honey butter glaze. It’s a simple three-flavor cookie, but its simplicity is its greatest strength.
There is no mystery or subtlety about this cookie; it tastes exactly how you imagine it would, which is to say delicious. The texture of the cookie is also nicely balanced, it’s chewy, but not so soft that it gets stuck in your teeth. It still has some bite to it. It’s a real masterclass in balance.
The Bottom Line:
A perfect balance of sweet and cinnamon tones. It’s not the most exciting cookie conceptually, but it tastes so damn good that it feels essential.
1. Holiday Birthday Cake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
I like birthday cake batter, but it’s not my favorite, so I never imagined that Crumbl’s Holiday Birthday Cake would take the top spot before I had actually tasted thing. Now that I have though, it’s flavor is undeniable — this is the best cookie of the week.
The Holiday Birthday Cake features a cake batter base with a thick layer of cake batter cream cheese frosting and topped with some rainbow sprinkles. The flavor tastes like a mix of white and yellow cake, with delicate sweet notes and just a hint of toasty butter tones.
The Bottom Line:
Crumbl’s best birthday cake-themed dessert and this week’s one essential cookie.
Find your nearest Crumbl here.