Welcome to the Crumbl Cookie report! For Crumbl fans, this week feels a bit like a homecoming after last week’s focus on pies rather than cookies. And while we liked a few of the pies, we have to admit that the lineup felt a little bit like a throwaway roster. We come to Crumbl for the cookies, so anything else is bound to be a disappointment.

And this might be a case of distance making the heart grow fonder, but this week’s lineup has us more excited than any week since we first started covering Crumbl. After weeks of complaining about Crumbl’s decision to move to an eight-cookie lineup rather than the more streamlined six, we appreciate the change up this time because each cookie has our mouths watering.

Which means the Crumbl Cookie report has never been this vital! So let’s dive into this week’s ranking to help you build that perfect six, four, or eight-pack!

8. Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Candy Cane Brownie

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

If we have to pick one dessert to be the dud of the week, without a doubt it’s Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Candy Cane Brownie. It also holds the honor of being the least exciting Crumbl celebrity collaboration in the brand’s history, no shade meant to Jimmy Fallon (even though we totally just shaded him).

This treat features a moist and chocolatey brownie base topped with minty peppermint buttercream, semi-sweet chocolate ganache, and crushed candy canes. If you like minty chocolate treats, this is going to be a winner, but I think it has all sorts of clashing textures, and ultimately that’s what makes it a miss for me.

The brownie is thick and chewy, which clashes with the sharp candy cane shards, making each bite this weird mix of chewy and crunchy. It’s a real chore to chew through, and the entire time I was eating it I kept thinking that I rather just have a plain ‘ol fudge brownie.

The Bottom Line:

Sorry Jimmy Fallon, but your branded Crumbl treat is the only real throwaway of this week.

7. Milk Chocolate Chip

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

I’m going to say a version of what I say every other week that this cookie is on the menu: it’s not a reason to visit Crumbl. Having said that, it’s a delicious chocolate chip cookie. It goes heavy on the brown sugar and butter and features an abundance of sweet milk chocolate chips throughout.

The Bottom Line:

If you’ve never been to Crumbl — start here.

6. Lemon Bar

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Ugh, this was a tough one for me. I love the Lemon Bar, it’s sweet, zesty, and delivers this wonderful mix of tart lemon and sweet white sugar, but this week is so damn strong that something has to live at the middle-bottom end of this ranking, and thus, this is where the Lemon Bar resides.

The Bottom Line:

I’m begrudgingly ranking this in the seventh-place spot. If you love Lemon Bar pastries, you’re going to love this one, if you’re not into heavily lemony desserts, go ahead and skip this one.

5. Cookies & Cream Milkshake ft. Mini Oreo

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

About a month back, this cookie topped our weekly ranking, so the fact that this landed right in the middle of the list this week goes to show just how strong the rest of the lineup is.