Crumbl fans, get ready because we’re getting another shortened week at our favorite specialty cookie shop. This week Crumbl will be closing its doors at 6 PM on New Year’s Eve, and will be completely closed New Year’s Day. That’s great news for Crumbl employees, and bad news for us cookie-obsessed individuals. It means you have one less day to get this week’s run of limited-time cookies, which is why it’s vital that we break down the best of the best on the menu this week. After all, some of us still have holiday Crumbl gift cards we are itching to spend. This week at Crumbl we’re getting a lot of repeats from the last couple of months, which is to be expected with Crumbl’s new eight cookie lineup. Luckily what’s coming back still has us excited. So without further ado, here is every cookie dropping at Crumbl this week ranked from least to most essential. 8. Monster Ft. M&M’s Candies Thoughts & Tasting Notes: We know what you’re thinking: you’re looking at the name of this cookie, looking at the name, and wondering where the hell are the M&M’s? Same. They are there, embedded within the cookie, but clearly the execution of this cookie needs some work, The Monster features a toasty peanut butter base with M&Ms, peanut butter chips, and semi-sweet chocolate chips. Considering how much chocolate is here, it’s amazing how the dominating note of this cookie is peanut butter. Crumbl drops a peanut butter cookie almost every week, and most of the time, they taste the same. This one is no different. For us, its a skip. The Bottom Line: A low-effort peanut butter cookie. Definitely not Crumbl’s best version of the flavor. 7. Cookie Dough Thoughts & Tasting Notes: I like raw cookie dough as much as the next person, but in our opinion cookie dough is a nice little treat. You know what’s better? A cookie. Crumbl’s Cookie Dough cookie comes across as unfinished. The flavors never satisfy in the way something like the chocolate chip does.

This cookie is built on an earthy brown sugar base topped with cookie-dough flavored buttercream, cookie dough pieces, and sweet chocolate chips. It has all the makings of a good cookie, but the flavors never come together. The Bottom Line: An overrated flavor that is good in theory but doesn’t satisfy in its execution. 6. The Original Pink Sugar Thoughts & Tasting Notes: For some Crumbl fans, this is the best cookie. I know people who buy a whole box of these and freeze them so they can have one every week. If you’ve never had the Pink Sugar cookie, it’s definitely worth checking out. The cookie features a thick smear of almond frosting over an almond cookie base. That double almond flavor makes it more elevated — and better tasting — than any sugar cookie you’ve ever had. The Bottom Line: An almond-based sugar cookie that is definitely worth trying if you’ve never had it. If you have and its already not your favorite, this is an easy skip that you can be sure will hit the menu again soon. 5. Milk Chocolate Chip Thoughts & Tasting Notes: You know the drill here, this is a near-perfect chocolate chip cookie, bested only by Crumbl’s semi-sweet variation. If you like that classic brown sugar, butter, and milk chocolate blend that is a chocolate chip cookie, you won’t be disappointed here. The Bottom Line: Great as always, but if you’ve had this one recently, feel free to skip it, you know its coming back in two weeks. 4. Churro Thoughts & Tasting Notes: I desperately want to love the Churro cookie but I’ve had it two times now, and both times it has failed to wow me. I love churros, and I think that’s the problem. Despite its name, this doesn’t quite capture the magic of a real churro, but if you like a mix of cinnamon and white sugar, this cookie definitely delivers.

The flavor is dark, rich, and sweet, with gentle spicy cinnamon notes, a dusty crumbly texture, and a sweet, slight tang, courtesy of the buttercream swirl. The Bottom Line: A tasty cinnamon-forward cookie, but not nearly as good as a real churro. 3. French Toast Thoughts & Tasting Notes: My issue with the French Toast is similar to my issue with the Churro. It uses the name and flavors of a superior snack! Crumbl’s French Toast cookie (if you want to call it that) doesn’t taste nearly as good as a slice of good French toast. It doesn’t have that gooey decadence that makes this treat one of the greatest breakfast dishes of all time, and while it is best served warm, it’s never truly as warm as a slice from your favorite breakfast restaurant. Despite how it doesn’t live up to the promise of its name, I can’t deny that the French Toast cookie is pretty damn tasty. The texture is bready, a bit fluffy, and it’s packed with a spicy mix of cinnamon, clove, and white sugar flavors. The butter cream is sweet and tangy, and the hint of syrup adds a pleasing kiss of maple to the aftertaste. The Bottom Line: It looks like a piece of French Toast, but it’s not quite as good. If you go in there knowing that and don’t compare it to the real thing, then this snack becomes incredibly delicious. 2. Cookies & Cream Tres Leches Cake Thoughts & Tasting Notes: If you like the moist texture and the delicate flavor of Tres Leches, but feel it’s a little too creamy, and wish it was a bit more decadent — the Cookies & Cream Tres Leches Cake delivers the decadence.