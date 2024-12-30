Sorry, Ben Affleck, but Sabrina Carpenter is the new face of Dunkin’.

The “Please Please Please” singer has teamed up with the coffee and donut chain for Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso, which combines espresso, brown sugar, and oat milk. The “taste”-ful concoction is available beginning Tuesday, December 31, while a limited-time-only “Shakin’ Espresso Shaker” goes on sale at 9 a.m. PT. You can find more information here. Also be sure to watch the commercial above to see Carpenter “shaking that ess.”

“When we first dreamed up Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso at Dunkin’, it had to be more than another delicious drink on the menu — we wanted to bring some levity to guests’ everyday coffee order,” Dunkin’ chief marketing officer Jill McVicar Nelson said. “Working with one of America’s most beloved pop stars, Sabrina Carpenter, adds a spirited, fresh energy that perfectly aligns with Dunkin’s love of bold taste and good-natured fun. Through our new ad campaign, we’re showing guests that their new drink order can be both delicious and a wink at embracing life’s lighter side — exactly what Dunkin’ is all about.”

Carpenter recently performed a Tiny Desk Concert, where she discussed her “explicitly horny” reputation. “I have a best friend, her name is Paloma, and we were having this weekend in an AirBnB and we had to split this king bed,” she said. “We both just shut our eyes and went to bed. No one was kicking, no one was snoring. And we both woke up the same.” It was then that her friend said, “we have really good bed chem.”