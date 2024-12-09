It’s Monday, which means it is time for the Crumbl Cookie Report! For the last two months, I’ve been railing against Crumbl for changing from a six-cookie-a-week model to an eight-cookie-a-week one, but this is the first week when that change has felt justified. For the first time since we’ve been covering Crumbl, we actually love every single cookie in this week’s lineup. That’s going to make choosing what fits into your six-pack or which one cookie is essential harder, but hey, that’s what we’re here for, to separate the good from the bad, or in this case, the good from the great.

Crumbl tends to follow some sort of theme or the season, but this week it looks like the only assignment was to deliver delicious cookies, because there doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason to these flavors. There are no seasonal ingredients, no overuse of peppermint, not a single snack that is green and red, and we think that’s for the best.

But enough talk, let’s get to the cookies. Here is every Crumbl Cookie from the week of December 9th-14th, ranked from least to most delicious.

8. Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

For the first time ever, we’re naming this bi-weekly Crumbl cookie as the least essential of the lineup. That’s not to say that this cookie isn’t good, it’s great, but considering it’ll be back in two weeks, there is just no reason to order this one.

If you do you’ll find a great chocolate chip cookie with a nicely balanced brown sugar and butter flavor with semi-sweet chocolate chips and a kiss of sea salt.

The Bottom Line:

A truly great cookie, but it’s also this week’s easiest skip.

7. Peanut Butter Cup ft. Reese’s

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

If you follow this article series at all, you’ll probably know that we’re pretty hard on Crumbl’s peanut butter-flavored cookies. It’s not because we’re not a fan of peanut butter, there is just generally more interesting offerings available. Having said that, this week’s Peanut Butter Cup cookie just might be Crumbl’s best peanut butter cookie.