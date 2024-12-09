It’s Monday, which means it is time for the Crumbl Cookie Report! For the last two months, I’ve been railing against Crumbl for changing from a six-cookie-a-week model to an eight-cookie-a-week one, but this is the first week when that change has felt justified. For the first time since we’ve been covering Crumbl, we actually love every single cookie in this week’s lineup. That’s going to make choosing what fits into your six-pack or which one cookie is essential harder, but hey, that’s what we’re here for, to separate the good from the bad, or in this case, the good from the great.
Crumbl tends to follow some sort of theme or the season, but this week it looks like the only assignment was to deliver delicious cookies, because there doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason to these flavors. There are no seasonal ingredients, no overuse of peppermint, not a single snack that is green and red, and we think that’s for the best.
But enough talk, let’s get to the cookies. Here is every Crumbl Cookie from the week of December 9th-14th, ranked from least to most delicious.
8. Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
For the first time ever, we’re naming this bi-weekly Crumbl cookie as the least essential of the lineup. That’s not to say that this cookie isn’t good, it’s great, but considering it’ll be back in two weeks, there is just no reason to order this one.
If you do you’ll find a great chocolate chip cookie with a nicely balanced brown sugar and butter flavor with semi-sweet chocolate chips and a kiss of sea salt.
The Bottom Line:
A truly great cookie, but it’s also this week’s easiest skip.
7. Peanut Butter Cup ft. Reese’s
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
If you follow this article series at all, you’ll probably know that we’re pretty hard on Crumbl’s peanut butter-flavored cookies. It’s not because we’re not a fan of peanut butter, there is just generally more interesting offerings available. Having said that, this week’s Peanut Butter Cup cookie just might be Crumbl’s best peanut butter cookie.
The cookie features a peanut butter cookie base topped with melted peanut butter chips, a drizzle of milk chocolate, and a pool of crushed Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. It’s sweet, rich, and chocolaty with a buttery and toasty peanut butter finish.
The Bottom Line:
If you love Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, eating this cookie is obligatory.
6. Raspberry Butter Cake Cookie
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
I love the bold flavor of this cookie — it’s not trying to be subtle or nuanced in any way, it smacks your taste buds to attention with tangy and tart raspberry tones and has this great buttery finish.
The cookie is built on a butter cake base injected with raspberry, topped with a thick smear of raspberry preserves, and a sweet dollop of creamy buttercream frosting.
The Bottom Line:
Tangy, sweet, and buttery, this Raspberry Butter Cake Cookie is an indulgent treat with an addicting and bold flavor.
5. Eggnog Tres Leches Cake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
In the intro to this piece, I said this lineup was devoid of seasonal flavors — well, that wasn’t entirely true. This Eggnog Tres Leches Cake is a wintertime exclusive, but here is the thing, the eggnog flavor is so subtle that if you ate this pastry blind, you might not even clock it as eggnog in the first place.
This tres leches features a moist and rich vanilla cake soaked in a mix of eggnog and tres leches and topped with whipped cream and a heavy cinnamon dusting. Vanilla and cinnamon mostly dominate the flavor, with the eggnog serving is a gentle note that only reveals itself on the aftertaste.
The Bottom Line:
If you aren’t down with eggnog but love tres leches — don’t write this one-off. The eggnog is so subtle that you probably won’t even notice it.
4. Cookies & Cream
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Last week Crumbl had an Oreo Cookies and Cream cookie so before I actually tasted it, I had written this one off as redundant. That was wrong — this cookie is amazing, and significantly better than the Oreo-branded one from last week.
The Cookies & Cream is built on a creamy and rich dark chocolate and vanilla cookie loaded up with white chocolate, a drizzle of vanilla frosting, and bitter cocoa-heavy chocolate cookies. The cookie has this great balance of buttery flavors, and rich and creamy tones. You’d be hard-pressed to find a better cookies & cream-flavored cookie.
The Bottom Line:
Crumbl’s greatest Cookies & Cream cookie. We wouldn’t mind if this one was put in semi-regular rotation, like the chocolate chip.
3. Brookie Pie
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
We have one question: why the hell wasn’t the Brookie Pie part of Crumbl’s Thanksgiving pies lineup? This is significantly better than any of those pies; it features a crust made from a semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie filled out with a fudge brownie and topped with vanilla bean moose.
A forkful of this pie is equal parts rich, buttery, chocolaty, and creamy. It’s one of the most balanced and consistently delicious cookies we’ve ever had from Crumbl. The fact that a cookie this good didn’t hit number one just goes to show how strong this week is.
The Bottom Line:
So good you should get two.
2. Cowboy Cookie
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Simply wonderful. The Cowboy cookie features an oatmeal base topped with a mix of semi-sweet chocolate chips, toasted pecans, and sweet shredded coconut. This cookie is a textural delight, equal parts crunchy, crumbly, and chewy.
The toasted pecans and coconut are an unbeatable match. We hope to see the Cowboy Cookie hit the menu more often.
The Bottom Line:
Crumbl’s best oatmeal cookie. A must-order.
1. Cinnamon Crunch
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Now, take this one getting the number one spot with a grain of salt. My all-time favorite cereal is Cinnamon Toast Crunch and this Cinnamon Crunch cookie captures all the magic of a bowl and puts it into cookie form.
The cookie is built on a sweet and spicy cinnamon foundation with a creamy vanilla cream cheese glaze, crispy, and airy “cinnamon cereal streusel,” and a light dusting of cinnamon sugar for good measure. It tastes exactly like a spoonful of Cinnamon Toast Crunch — sweet, spicy, and cinnamon-sugar-heavy.
The Bottom Line:
Consider our top three a three-way tie. The best bet is getting a six-pack and getting two of each of our top three. But gun to my head, if I had to choose just one, I’m going with the Cinnamon Crunch. Blame nostalgia.
