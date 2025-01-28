Welcome to the Crumbl Cookie report! If you like your desserts rich, decadent, or indulgent (or all three!), this week will feel tailor-made for you. Whether you like the idea of a layer Oreo cake, double-stacked shortcake topped with house made jam, or love the simple but flavorful pleasures of banana bread or the festive fun of a confetti cake, Crumbl has your back. Generally, when we do these weekly round-ups, we’re trying to separate the skippable cookies from the absolute must-haves, but this week looks like it’s going to be a little bit tough. The cookie builds this week are so wildly different from one another, that whether you like one cookie over another will largely depend on how you feel about a few key ingredients. It’s safe to say if you don’t like lemon-flavored desserts, you’re not going to like the Lemon Poppy Seed cookie, but there is still a clear hierarchy in this week’s releases. While some are delicious, some are flat out boring. So here is every cookie dropping at Crumbl this week, ranked from least to most essential. 8. Macadamia Nut Thoughts & Tasting Notes: As a fan of macadamia nut cookies, I wish I could say that this one is essential. It’s not. It’s delicious, nutty, and buttery, but it doesn’t taste all that different from your average grocery store cookie. That’s not okay when you consider a single Crumbl cookie costs nearly $5, which is more expensive than a whole 8-pack from Pepperidge Farm. There isn’t much going on here that you haven’t experienced — this cookie features a buttery cookie base topped with white chocolate drops, and creamy, buttery macadamia nuts. The Bottom Line: Standard flavors with average execution. This doesn’t taste like an elevated Macadamia Nut by any means. It tastes like an overpriced one. 7. Milk Chocolate Chip Thoughts & Tasting Notes: To really showcase how strong this week at Crumbl is, look at where we’ve placed the Milk Chocolate Chip. Second to last. That’s not to say this cookie isn’t good, Crumbl has it every other week, so clearly, it’s delicious and popular.

But this week, it’s one of the least essential cookies. Not just because it’ll be back in two weeks, but because every other cookie except the Macadamia Nut dunks on this one. If you’ve never had it, you can expect a wonderful blend of brown sugar, butter, and sweet milk chocolate with a soft and chewy texture. The Bottom Line: A great, elevated chocolate chip cookie, but this week we suggest you skip it. 6. Strawberry Shortcake Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Clearly, the build of my Strawberry Shortcake didn’t look anything like Crumbl’s advertisement, which features a thick glistening layer of strawberry jam, whereas mine looked like someone accidentally spilled some jam on it. Regardless, I don’t know that more jam fixes this cake. The issue here is that the flavors are a bit too similar, you’ve got two layers of super sweet vanilla shortcake, sandwiched together by whipped cream and then topped with whipped cream and ultra-sweet strawberry jam. Altogether, it’s way too sweet, to the point where we couldn’t handle more than a few forkfuls. So if you like sharing your sweets, this is an ideal one for that. Overall, a more tart jam would’ve served this cake better, like raspberry or blackberry, it needs something to counterbalance the sweet tones of the cake. It’s good, don’t get us wrong, but it could’ve been great. The Bottom Line: If you like your desserts ultra sweet and bright, you’ll probably love this, but to us, it leans on being sickeningly sweet. This is a great cake to share though. 5. Banana Bread Cookie Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Crumbl occasionally has a banana loaf that I think is legitimately one of the best desserts I’ve ever had. So I had high hopes for the Banana Bread Cookie. Unfortunately, it doesn’t quite deliver the same experience.

That isn’t to say it isn’t good — this cookie features a sweet banana bread base, I’m tasting brown sugar, cinnamon, and maybe allspice, topped with a layer of vanilla cream cheese and wonderfully textured brown sugar streusel. What it lacks is the necessary moistness that makes banana bread so damn decadent. I want a softer chew with these flavors. Instead, it comes across as a bit too brittle and dry. It feels like the dry base of the cookie is fighting with the flavors. The Bottom Line: Delicious but doesn’t reach the heights of Crumbl’s banana bread loaf. 4. Mom’s Recipe Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Props to whoever’s mom came up with this recipe! This cookie is amazing. It features a chewy, sweet, and dark oatmeal base with a mix of semi-sweet chocolate, toffee, and peanut butter chips embedded heavily throughout with a touch of sea salt on the top. The chocolate, toffee, peanut butter combination provides a combination of rich, toasty, and nutty notes while the sea salt keeps things from being a bit too decadent and sweet. It’s a nicely balanced cookie. One of Crumbl’s best. The Bottom Line: Mom’s Recipe has a bit of everything for everybody. You get chocolate, peanut butter, toffee, oats, and a lot of complexity. 3. Lemon Poppy Seed Thoughts & Tasting Notes: If you think this is way too high to rank a Lemon Poppy Seed muffin — you’re wrong. This cookie is f*cking amazing. It’s not just your standard sweet lemon-flavored cookie. Over a lemon base, this thing is loaded up with poppy seeds, lemon filling, and a delicious lemon glaze that has a lot of sweet and complex almond and cherry notes.

It covers a lot of the same ground as Crumbl’s popular Pink Sugar Cookie, but honestly, it’s even better. The Bottom Line: The best lemon cookie you’ll ever eat, thanks to the subtle almond and cherry notes. 2. Confetti Cake Cookie Thoughts & Tasting Notes: I wanted to write off this clown a** cookie as soon as I saw it, but after a single bite, I was willing to give it the top spot. Ultimately, I went another way, but I’ve seriously considered hitting up Crumbl again this week just to get a six-pack box of this and our top pick. The Confetti Cake features a sugar cookie base loaded up with confetti sprinkles and topped with vanilla cream cheese and more confetti sprinkles for good measure. The cookie is nicely balanced between being chewy and crumbly, while the sprinkles add a nice layer of texture to every bite, which plays well with the thick and airy pink frosting. The Bottom Line: It looks ridiculous, sure, but give it a chance. It’s wonderfully sweet and perfectly textured. 1. Cookies & Cream Cake ft. Oreo Thoughts & Tasting Notes: I think it goes without saying that the Cookies & Cream Cake ft. Oreo cookies is not supposed to look like this. But this time, that’s not Crumbl’s fault. It’s mine. This cake absolutely fell apart in the very brief drive from Crumbl to my apartment, so drive carefully when you have this thing in tow. Maybe get one of those “baby on board” stickers to warn other drivers that you’re in no rush.