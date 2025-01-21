Welcome to the Crumbl Cookie Report. We can’t hide it, we’re pretty psyched for this week’s lineup. Partly because one of our favorite Crumbl treats, the Tres Leches Lotus Biscoff cake, is coming back alongside our bi-weekly favorite, the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip, and there is a whole cookie inspired by Mother’s Circus Animal cookies, so even if the remaining 5 cookies aren’t any good, at least we have these three! This is in stark contrast to the last couple of weeks, where the Crumbl lineup has looked bland and uninspired.
But it’s not just the three that we’re excited about, the rest of the lineup looks pretty promising too, so we’re excited to see whether anything can top the Lotus Biscoff Tres Leches. So let’s stop talking about it and just get to the cookies. Here is every cookie dropping at Crumbl this week, ranked from least essential to most delicious.
8. Peanut Butter ft. Reese’s Pieces
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
I once called Crumbl’s Peanut Butter ft. Reese’s Pieces the brand’s “best utilization” of peanut butter, but that was last year when I first started covering Crumbl and wasn’t aware that the brand constantly churns out peanut butter cookies. I’ve had a few better than this one, and so now I don’t see it in the same light.
This went from a great cookie, to merely a fine one. Built on a nutty peanut butter base dotted with Reese’s Pieces candies, this chocolate offers a sweet and toasty quality with the occasional creamy milk chocolate note.
The Bottom Line:
A fine peanut butter cookie. If you’re into peanut butter, just wait for another week, surely Crumbl will have a more worthwhile variation on the flavor.
7. Rob’s Backstage Caramel Popcorn Cookie ft. The Jonas Brothers
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
I don’t know who Rob is, I don’t know how the Jonas Brothers are involved in this cookie (nor do I care to look into it) but what I do know is that this is one of the week’s worst cookies.
That isn’t to say it is bad though, this is a great week at Crumbl because every cookie is good. Rob’s Backstage features a butter cookie smeared with caramel-infused cream cheese frosting, a caramel drizzle, and caramel popcorn garnish. The popcorn throws things off a bit flavorwise, but it makes for an eye-catching garnish, so I’m not against it.
Overall, the flavor is a mix of sweet buttery, and toasty caramel flavors.
The Bottom Line:
Great for hardcore caramel fans, but easily the weakest cookie of the lineup.
6. Triple Berry Cobbler
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
The Triple Berry Cobbler features a tangy and tart housemade berry jam base, topped with layers of cinnamon streusel and a scoop of vanilla bean mousse. Or at least it’s supposed to feature a scoop of vanilla bean mousse, but mine didn’t. This isn’t the first time a whole ingredients has been missing from a pasty I bought at Crumbl, and I don’t fault the employees at all. The real issue is the brand, which now forces its employees to make two additional cookies instead of the classic six.
I’ve said time and time again that eight weekly cookies is too many. Not because it makes it harder to choose, but because it increases quality control issues.
Anyway, I won’t hold the lack of vanilla bean mousse against this treat for this ranking. I can imagine that the creamy vanilla would be a nice counterbalance to the tart and tangy flavor and would’ve paired excellently with the cinnamon.
The Bottom Line:
A mix of tangy, tart, sweet, and mildly spicy flavors.
5. Strawberry Milk ft. Pirouline
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
The Strawberry Mik ft. Pirouline cookie may just be the best strawberry cookie I’ve ever had. The base is made from soft strawberry streusel and topped with a refreshing strawberry mouse, some whipped cream, and the Pirouline wafer cookie straw.
The straw is a bit of a throwaway gimmick, but the cookie is great. It’s crumbly, sweet, and features a lot of soft strawberry flavors.
The Bottom Line:
Imagine a strawberry milkshake in cookie form, and you’ve got a good idea of what the Strawberry Milk ft. Pirouline cookie tastes like.
4. Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
A perfectly executed balance of brown sugar, buttery, and rich semi-sweet chocolate. I’m also tasting the slightest hint of cinnamon, while a pinch of sea salt reigns in some of the richness, adding a nice layer of complexity.
The Bottom Line:
Our all-time favorite chocolate chip cookie. Buy it for sure if this is your first time at Crumbl. If you’re a regular, use your Crumbl reward points on this one.
3. Brookie
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
The Brookie is the sort of cookie that was made for people who can’t make a decision. It’s one half chocolate chip cookie, one half chocolate cookie, offering the best of both worlds in one simple cookie.
The chocolate chip half tastes pretty identical to the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip, it features the same rich brown sugar and butter flavor with chunk of chocolate chips in every bite. The chocolate half features a rich and decadent chocolate brownie flavor. The biggest challenge is figuring out how to eat this cookie while getting both flavors at the same time.
The Bottom Line:
A great cookie for someone who wants a classic chocolate chip cookie with a unique twist.
2. Sugar ft. Mother’s Circus Animal
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Call it nostalgia, but I fully knew the Sugar ft. Mother’s Circus Animal cookie was going to be one of my favorites of the week before I even tried it. I love Circus Animal cookies, so if you share that love, it’s safe to say you’re going to like this cookie a whole lot too.
The cookie base features a sugar cookie flavor infused with rainbow sprinkles and topped with a heavy smear of white drops, more sprinkles, and a Circus Animal cookie garnish. Which means you’re technically getting two cookies with this one.
I wouldn’t say this cookie tastes like a giant Circus Animal Cookie if that’s what you’re expecting. Instead, the flavor merely echoes that classic cookie while offering something a bit more elevated.
The Bottom Line:
If you love Circus Animal Cookies, this will blow you away.
1. Tres Leches Cake ft. Lotus Biscoff
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
I was open to another cookie taking the top spot this week, but one forkful of this moist tres leches cake was enough to convince me that it simply can’t be beat.
Made in collaboration with Belgian snack food brand Lous Biscoff, this cake features a spicy cinnamon base soaked in creamy tres leches and topped with whipped cream, cookie butter topping, and crumbles of Lotus Biscoff cookies.
The dominant flavor is a mix of cinnamon and brown sugar notes, with the ultra moist texture you expect from tres leches.
The Bottom Line:
Sweet, buttery, cinnamon-rich and a bit milky, this cake practically melts on the tongue.