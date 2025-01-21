Welcome to the Crumbl Cookie Report. We can’t hide it, we’re pretty psyched for this week’s lineup. Partly because one of our favorite Crumbl treats, the Tres Leches Lotus Biscoff cake, is coming back alongside our bi-weekly favorite, the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip, and there is a whole cookie inspired by Mother’s Circus Animal cookies, so even if the remaining 5 cookies aren’t any good, at least we have these three! This is in stark contrast to the last couple of weeks, where the Crumbl lineup has looked bland and uninspired.

But it’s not just the three that we’re excited about, the rest of the lineup looks pretty promising too, so we’re excited to see whether anything can top the Lotus Biscoff Tres Leches. So let’s stop talking about it and just get to the cookies. Here is every cookie dropping at Crumbl this week, ranked from least essential to most delicious.

8. Peanut Butter ft. Reese’s Pieces

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

I once called Crumbl’s Peanut Butter ft. Reese’s Pieces the brand’s “best utilization” of peanut butter, but that was last year when I first started covering Crumbl and wasn’t aware that the brand constantly churns out peanut butter cookies. I’ve had a few better than this one, and so now I don’t see it in the same light.

This went from a great cookie, to merely a fine one. Built on a nutty peanut butter base dotted with Reese’s Pieces candies, this chocolate offers a sweet and toasty quality with the occasional creamy milk chocolate note.

The Bottom Line:

A fine peanut butter cookie. If you’re into peanut butter, just wait for another week, surely Crumbl will have a more worthwhile variation on the flavor.

7. Rob’s Backstage Caramel Popcorn Cookie ft. The Jonas Brothers

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

I don’t know who Rob is, I don’t know how the Jonas Brothers are involved in this cookie (nor do I care to look into it) but what I do know is that this is one of the week’s worst cookies.