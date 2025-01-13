Another Monday, another Crumbl Cookie Report, in which we gather all the limited-time-only sweet treats from Crumbl, taste ‘em, and rank them from least to most essential.
Last week was kind of a bust. What was on offer was a shuffling of recent flavors from the past months, so we were happy to see much more variety this time around. For those that love the tried and true classics, you’ve got that in the Milk Chocolate Chip and Original Sugar Cookie, and for the adventurous folks, Crumbl is really delivering on combination flavors, mixing vanilla and chocolate, or chocolate and peanut butter.
For those into more focused flavors, Crumbl has that too, with a triple vanilla cookie, and another cookie that brings to mind some of the best flavors and smells of breakfast classics. It truly feels like a week for every type of dessert-fiend, so this time around we’re going to suggest hitting that six-pack box.
If there was ever a week to do that so far this year, this is the week! Let’s dive in.
8. Spiced Apple White Chip
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
This would’ve been a great cookie for fall, but here in the doldrums of winter, it’s just not hitting the same. The Spiced Apple White Chip features a cinnamon cookie base with hints of warm apple tone, it has a sort of apple pie-like flavor. It’s a good base to build upon, but Crumbl doesn’t do anything interesting here, instead all they add is the occasional chunk of white chocolate.
This cookie had so much potential, just imagine for a second an apple pie base topped with a layer of caramel and a slice of crispy and juicy green apple. That would’ve made for a worthwhile cookie, but spending nearly $5 on this? It feels like a waste.
The Bottom Line:
It comes across as incomplete. These flavors are great, but Crumbl doesn’t do anything interesting with them.
7. Strawberry Cheesecake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
The thing that makes Crumbl cheesecakes worthwhile is that you often get rarer flavor combinations that you don’t normally see at the market like the white chocolate raspberry cheesecake or the salted caramel. But Strawberry Cheesecake? They’re everywhere, and Crumbl’s version offers nothing new or groundbreaking.
Admittedly, this cheesecake tastes great. It has a wonderful combination of tangy flavors and intense sweetness, and the strawberry jam is bright, flavorful, and refreshing. But it doesn’t come across as special enough to rank any higher, and it’s certainly not Crumbl’s best cheesecake.
The Bottom Line:
If you absolutely love cheesecake, sure, go for it, but for this same price you could probably buy an entire cheesecake from your local market and it would taste just as good.
6. Milk Chocolate Chip
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
A near-perfect chocolate chip cookie. Sure you could argue that like the Strawberry Cheesecake, this doesn’t bring anything new to the concept of a chocolate chip cookie, but unlike the cheesecake, this cookie is so damn good that it makes up for it. This just may be the best chocolate chip cookie you ever eat.
It has a classic brown sugar, butter, and milk chocolate blend of flavors. It’s sweet, indulgent, and best enjoyed warm.
The Bottom Line:
A tasty, chocolate-filled sweet, and chewy chocolate chip cookie. A must-try if this is your first time at Crumbl.
5. The Original Pink Sugar
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Don’t write off this cookie as a simple sugar cookie. It’s not. It’s the best sugar cookie I’ve ever had. Instead of a bland, white sugar base, this cookie features an almond cookie foundation with a thick smear of pink almond frosting. That double almond flavor is hard to resist once you’ve experienced it.
That’s why so many people buy a box of these and freeze them. They are seriously addicting, so beware.
The Bottom Line:
Not your average sugar cookie! This almond-flavored cookie could quite possibly be one of Crumbl’s greatest cookies. It’s just not our favorite.
4. Waffle
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
When I first saw — and smelled — this one I wrote it off as a novelty. That was a mistake. This cookie is pretty damn good. The base is soft and chewy with a strong maple flavor and waffle-grid cuts (which make it easy to break apart and share), topped with a scoop of sweet and tangy buttercream and a heavy drizzle of maple syrup.
It lacks the toasty quality of a real waffle, but what you get in its place is more gooey chew. So if your favorite part of a waffle is the inside, this cookie delivers a whole lot of that.
The Bottom Line:
Gimmicky, sure, but this is a gooey, delicious, maple-flavored cookie that tastes perfect alongside this cold winter weather.
3. Nilla Bean Cupcake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
I feel incredibly basic for ranking a simple vanilla cookie this high, but what can I say? I love vanilla. This cookie features a soft and cake vanilla base topped with a thick layer of ultra-sweet vanilla cream cheese frosting and finished with vanilla sprinkles.
All of the vanilla-tasting notes are here, it’s incredibly sweet, wonderfully creamy and decadent, and highly floral, offering a mix of natural and artificial vanilla flavors. It may just be my favorite vanilla cookie of all time.
The Bottom Line:
It’s a vanilla cookie. If you love vanilla, you’ll love this. If you don’t, this isn’t going to change your mind. It may just be my favorite vanilla cookie of all time.
2. S’mores Cake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
It’s been a minute since I’ve awarded any of Crumbl’s cakes the top spot, and the S’mores Cake came so, so close. This cake features two tiers, one of rich devil’s food cake, and another of sweet yellow cake sandwiched together by a thick layer of airy, sweet, marshmallow buttercream and topped with another layer of marshmallow butter cream with a drizzle of milk chocolate and some sweet and earthy graham cracker streusel.
The cake is a real treat for the senses, it’s sweet and moist, but highly textural.
If our number one pick wasn’t so damn good, this one would’ve taken the — pardon the pun — cake.
The Bottom Line:
A fantastic, moist and textural cake with shifting flavors. If you’re the type who can’t decide between vanilla and chocolate, this one gives you the best of both worlds.
1. Peanut Butter Brownie
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
If you follow our Crumbl Cookie report, you’ve no doubt caught on that I think most of Crumbl’s peanut butter cookies are weak. Generally, I don’t find the peanut butter cookies made by the brand to be noteworthy in any way and as a result, they usually rank somewhere near the back end of the list.
What makes this particular peanut butter cookie different is that it strikes that perfect balance between peanut butter and chocolate flavors, offering something that is complex and nuanced, as well as rich, decadent and indulgent.
A toasty peanut butter cookie base is encased in a dark chocolate cookie, giving two flavors in one, echoed with a mix of milk chocolate and peanut butter for the topping.
Folks, what we’ve got here is Crumbl’s all-time greatest peanut butter cookie, hands down.
The Bottom Line:
It’s a double dose of both peanut butter and chocolate that is impossible to deny.
Find your nearest Crumbl here.