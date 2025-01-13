Another Monday, another Crumbl Cookie Report, in which we gather all the limited-time-only sweet treats from Crumbl, taste ‘em, and rank them from least to most essential.

Last week was kind of a bust. What was on offer was a shuffling of recent flavors from the past months, so we were happy to see much more variety this time around. For those that love the tried and true classics, you’ve got that in the Milk Chocolate Chip and Original Sugar Cookie, and for the adventurous folks, Crumbl is really delivering on combination flavors, mixing vanilla and chocolate, or chocolate and peanut butter.

For those into more focused flavors, Crumbl has that too, with a triple vanilla cookie, and another cookie that brings to mind some of the best flavors and smells of breakfast classics. It truly feels like a week for every type of dessert-fiend, so this time around we’re going to suggest hitting that six-pack box.

If there was ever a week to do that so far this year, this is the week! Let’s dive in.

8. Spiced Apple White Chip

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

This would’ve been a great cookie for fall, but here in the doldrums of winter, it’s just not hitting the same. The Spiced Apple White Chip features a cinnamon cookie base with hints of warm apple tone, it has a sort of apple pie-like flavor. It’s a good base to build upon, but Crumbl doesn’t do anything interesting here, instead all they add is the occasional chunk of white chocolate.

This cookie had so much potential, just imagine for a second an apple pie base topped with a layer of caramel and a slice of crispy and juicy green apple. That would’ve made for a worthwhile cookie, but spending nearly $5 on this? It feels like a waste.

The Bottom Line:

It comes across as incomplete. These flavors are great, but Crumbl doesn’t do anything interesting with them.

7. Strawberry Cheesecake

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

The thing that makes Crumbl cheesecakes worthwhile is that you often get rarer flavor combinations that you don’t normally see at the market like the white chocolate raspberry cheesecake or the salted caramel. But Strawberry Cheesecake? They’re everywhere, and Crumbl’s version offers nothing new or groundbreaking.