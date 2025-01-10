People have been sleeping on grilled chicken sandwiches for too long! With all the great fried chicken sandwiches out there, we get it: a sandwich with a grilled piece of meat will always seem boring compared to one that has been deep-fried. But here at Uproxx, we’ve long sung the praises of the grilled chicken sandwich, and while it may seem less appealing initially, some of the sandwiches out there right now are so good that they dunk on their fried counterparts.

Last year we ranked 14 of them, and while there are a lot of great sandwiches on that ranking, when we ranked them we couldn’t help but notice one thing — there is a serious lack of spicy grilled chicken sandwiches. You can call a grilled chicken sandwich “boring,” but when the thing is so spicy that it starts activating your salivary glands and breaking out your brow into a sweat, it’s a little harder to make that argument.

Which is why we’re pretty psyched Chick-fil-A has finally decided to drop a spicy version of its grilled chicken sandwich.

Once known by menu hackers as the “Spicy Char,” a spicy version of Chick-fil-A’s sandwich isn’t exactly a new thing, it’s the stuff of legend, and while some people swear this used to be a thing you could readily order, it hasn’t been available for some time. I know because I’ve tried to order it.

So does the official version live up to the menu hacker hype? We found out by giving the Grilled Spicy Deluxe a thorough taste test. Here are our thoughts.

Grilled Spicy Deluxe

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

First, let’s talk build. The Grilled Spicy Deluxe features a chicken breast filet tossed in a blend of peppers — I’m tasting a dash of cayenne, smokey paprika, a hint of chili powder, and black pepper — topped with a slice of Colby-Jack cheese, a single leaf of lettuce, and juicy tomato slices on a toasted multigrain brioche bun.

The chicken is tender and leads with an earthy black-pepper flavor that slowly builds up in heat the more you eat. An initial bite will introduce some spice, but you don’t really start to feel the heat until about halfway through the sandwich. But the tomatoes do a lot to ease a lot of that heat, offering a bright umami burst of juicy flavor.