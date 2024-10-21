Welcome to the Crumbl Cookie report, our weekly roundup and ranking of every cookie dropping at Crumbl. In our time covering Crumbl, we haven’t had a week quite like this one. Generally, going in, I have a pretty good idea of which cookies are most likely to win the top spot, but this week, it’s a real toss-up. All five of these (excluding Chocolate Chip) have us pretty damn psyched, and if I didn’t cover Crumbl as part of my job, I don’t know how I’d pick between them. We sincerely believe one Crumbl cookie per week is the sweet spot.
Picking up one cookie per week is not prohibitively expensive, and it won’t cause your family to stage an intervention because you have a Crumbl problem. Not that I’m speaking from experience or anything… Anyway, our point is that there are a lot of great cookies dropping this week, and luckily for you, you don’t have to pull your hair out trying to decide which one to buy. We’re here to break it down for you.
What has us most excited are the Pink Velvet Cookie, Sticky Bun, Confetti Milkshake, and Banana Upside Down Cake — will one of these take our top spot this week? Place your bets now!
Without further ado, here is our weekly ranking of every Crumbl cookie out right now. Let’s snack!
6. Confetti Milkshake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Something always has to come in last, and this week, that something is the Confetti Milkshake cookie. It’s not that it’s not good, it’s just incredibly boring. Unlike a slice of moist confetti cake (which Crumbl dropped a few weeks back), this cookie comes across as incredibly dry, and that dryness combined with the intense sweetness results in a cookie with a throat-burning quality to it.
Rounding out the cookie is a smear of cake-flavored buttercream, and some whipped cream, which helps counteract that dryness, but not nearly enough.
The Bottom Line:
Confetti is best as a cake, this cookie is too dry to be enjoyable.
5. Banana Upside Down Cake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
I had high hopes for this one because when banana bread hits, it f*cking crushes. Moist, sweet, floral, savory, decadent — this upside down cake is none of that. The cake I had was dry, with a flat, lifeless flavor. Now granted, this might be a quality control issue, I could’ve gotten a cake that was left in the oven a bit too long, but in the months that I’ve been covering Crumbl, the pastries have been remarkably consistent. So I think this one is just a swing and a miss.
The banana cake is joined by a sweet toffee glaze and whipped cream, which are nice, complementary flavors, but I had higher hopes for this one and it has let me down.
The Bottom Line:
Save your money and wait until Crumbl brings back the Banana Bread Loaf. A pastry we once described as “ecstasy for the senses.” This Upside Down Cake is not that.
4. Milk Chocolate Chip
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
A classic! Crumbl’s Milk Chocolate Chip cookie is a near-perfect cookie. It’s sweet with a brown sugar and butter base with a heavy dose of chunky milk chocolate chips throughout.
It’s also at Crumbl every other week, so unless this is a personal favorite, there isn’t really a reason to purchase this.
The Bottom Line:
A great chocolate chip cookie. But if you’ve had it before, you should probably just spend your Crumbl in-app points on this one so you can get it for free.
3. Pink Velvet Cake Cookie
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
It was incredibly hard to rank these last three cookies because at one point, each of them was my top pick. I’ve gone back and forth a lot on these three, but I have to put my foot down and make some hard decisions. We’re giving The Pink Velvet Cake Cookie third place.
This cookie features the mild cocoa-forward flavor of red velvet, with a stronger emphasis on the sweet sugary notes. It tastes like a richer take on a plain sugar cookie. Over the base, the cookie has a sweet and delicate vanilla cream cheese frosting, with purely decorative crumbles of pink velvet cookies on top.
If this cookie had just one more ingredient, I think it would have snagged the number one spot easily. Just imagine some shaved almonds here, or chocolate chips? Give it to us Crumbl!
The Bottom Line:
Wonderfully sweet and delicate. It tastes like a richer, more decadent version of a sugar cookie.
2. Kentucky Butter Cake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
This cookie may look incredibly boring, but it’s anything but. Imagine the best shortbread cookie you’ve ever tasted, further elevated by a savory buttery glaze, and you’ve got the Kentucky Butter Cake cookie.
This cookie melts in your mouth as strong buttery tones dominate your taste buds. The powdered sugar acts as a nice sweet counterbalance to the rich butter tones.
This is a near-perfect cookie, I just think there is something about it that leaves me a bit dissatisfied. It wants for a third ingredient, something else for your tastebuds to lock onto. Because of that, we didn’t give it the top spot, but you should definitely add this to whatever you order this week at Crumbl.
The Bottom Line:
A perfect rich and buttery cookie. If you like shortbread cookies, this offers a lot of the same experience but adds even more butter to the equation. A must order.
1. Sticky Bun
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
I don’t get why they called this cookie “Sticky Bun” when it’s, you know, a cookie, and not a bun, but I could look past the false promise of the name because this cookie is absolute perfection.
The Sticky Bun features a butter cookie base loaded up with sweet and mildly spicy cinnamon sugar, topped with a thick and sticky butterscotch caramel frosting and sweet pecan streusel. The way the nutty and floral pecan complement the rich earthy flavor of the butterscotch and the light spice of the cinnamon is dessert perfection.
This tastes better than the best slice of pecan pie you’ve ever eaten.
The Bottom Line:
The Sticky Bun is an all-time great, worthy of going down as one of the best cookies ever released by Crumbl. It’s a must-buy this week.
Find your nearest Crumbl here.