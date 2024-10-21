Welcome to the Crumbl Cookie report, our weekly roundup and ranking of every cookie dropping at Crumbl. In our time covering Crumbl, we haven’t had a week quite like this one. Generally, going in, I have a pretty good idea of which cookies are most likely to win the top spot, but this week, it’s a real toss-up. All five of these (excluding Chocolate Chip) have us pretty damn psyched, and if I didn’t cover Crumbl as part of my job, I don’t know how I’d pick between them. We sincerely believe one Crumbl cookie per week is the sweet spot.

Picking up one cookie per week is not prohibitively expensive, and it won’t cause your family to stage an intervention because you have a Crumbl problem. Not that I’m speaking from experience or anything… Anyway, our point is that there are a lot of great cookies dropping this week, and luckily for you, you don’t have to pull your hair out trying to decide which one to buy. We’re here to break it down for you.

What has us most excited are the Pink Velvet Cookie, Sticky Bun, Confetti Milkshake, and Banana Upside Down Cake — will one of these take our top spot this week? Place your bets now!

Without further ado, here is our weekly ranking of every Crumbl cookie out right now. Let’s snack!

6. Confetti Milkshake

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Something always has to come in last, and this week, that something is the Confetti Milkshake cookie. It’s not that it’s not good, it’s just incredibly boring. Unlike a slice of moist confetti cake (which Crumbl dropped a few weeks back), this cookie comes across as incredibly dry, and that dryness combined with the intense sweetness results in a cookie with a throat-burning quality to it.

Rounding out the cookie is a smear of cake-flavored buttercream, and some whipped cream, which helps counteract that dryness, but not nearly enough.

The Bottom Line:

Confetti is best as a cake, this cookie is too dry to be enjoyable.

5. Banana Upside Down Cake

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

I had high hopes for this one because when banana bread hits, it f*cking crushes. Moist, sweet, floral, savory, decadent — this upside down cake is none of that. The cake I had was dry, with a flat, lifeless flavor. Now granted, this might be a quality control issue, I could’ve gotten a cake that was left in the oven a bit too long, but in the months that I’ve been covering Crumbl, the pastries have been remarkably consistent. So I think this one is just a swing and a miss.