Welcome to the Crumbl Cookie Report, our weekly ranking of every cookie dropping at Crumbl. If you’re a fan of super sweet — some might even say sickeningly sweet — cookies, then this week is for you. And sure, you can argue that that is the case every week at Crumbl, but I’ve yet to taste a batch of cookies this sweet in the two months that I’ve been covering Crumbl weekly.
That means if you’re a fan of darker and earthier flavors — think pumpkin spice, maple, or anything cinnamon-heavy — you’re not going to find a lot to like this week. Having said that there are some seriously worthwhile cookies dropping this week, and while I’m not as sold on this full lineup as other weeks, there are definitely a few in this line-up that I would consider all-time favorites.
So let’s dive into this week’s ranking, here are all the cookies dropping at Crumbl this week, ranked from least to most essential.
6. Peanut Butter Crisp ft. Butterfinger
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Full disclosure: I’m not a Butterfinger fan, it’s one of the few candy bars I would say I hate, and whether you like this cookie is going to depend entirely on whether or not you’re into Butterfingers. So this one is taking the last place spot for me, if you feel differently about Butterfingers, by all means, give this one a fair shot.
It tastes, well, like a Butterfinger in cookie form. The cookie has a slightly oatmeal-esque texture and is loaded with sweet nutty peanut butter, a heavy drizzle of milk chocolate, and crushed Butterfinger pieces on top. I’ll give the cookie this — it tastes better than a Butterfinger. But just barely.
The Bottom Line:
If you don’t like Butterfingers, you won’t like this.
5. Cookie Dough
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Don’t let this ranking fool you, just because this cookie is ranked fifth, that doesn’t mean it’s bad, the four other cookies just taste better. The Cookie Dough features a brown sugar base with cookie-dough-flavored buttercream smeared on top with bits of cookie dough pieces and chocolate chips. Where this cookie falls short is that there isn’t quite enough cookie dough.
The buttercream tastes only vaguely like cookie dough, it’s much lighter and airier, which comes across more like a simple frosting. The cookie dough pieces are a welcome addition, but there are far too few of them, if they were somehow worked into the cookie, it would greatly improve the experience. And yes, I’m very aware that would be impossible.
The Bottom Line:
A good cookie, but it’s lacking a darker, earthier flavor to offset some of its intense sweetness. I think cinnamon or more brown sugar would go a long way in improving this one.
4. Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
I seriously considered giving this cookie the top spot at one point, but as much as I love the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk, I don’t really consider it a good enough reason to go to Crumbl. It’s my go-to second cookie, though, no order is complete without it.
This cookie has a perfect balance of butter and brown sugar flavor, peppered with a generous supply of semi-sweet chocolate chips with a pinch of salt for added complexity.
The Bottom Line:
My all-time favorite chocolate chip cookie, but it doesn’t justify a trip to Crumbl. Pick it up when it’s convenient for you.
3. Double Fudge Brownie
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
This one frustrates me because it’s just a simple, no-frills brownie, but it’s a damn good one. This brownie has perfectly crispy edges, a rich fudge flavor, and a light and creamy milk chocolate frosting. Is it better than your favorite brand of boxed brownie? Absolutely. Is it better than something you could make from scratch? That depends on your brownie recipe.
If the act of mixing, baking, and waiting doesn’t appeal to you, then pick up this brownie. It’s worth it. But if you’re a capable baker, there isn’t anything special about this.
The Bottom Line:
A very delicious, rich, and decadent fudge brownie. It’s great, but it’s also nothing special.
2. Blueberry Muffin
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
If you’re a fan of Blueberry Muffins, you’re going to love this. Best served warm, this Blueberry Muffin cookie combines dark berry sweetness with a rich, buttery, and slightly tart aftertaste. The streusel on top adds a nice bit of texture to the otherwise soft cookie.
At room temp, the blueberry flavor is more pronounced, but I find the soft texture of the warm cookie superior, so consider eating this one right away if that appeals to you.
The Bottom Line:
Wonderful, berry-forward, and addictingly sweet. I’m almost sad that it won’t be around next week.
1. Cornbread Cookie
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
While the Blueberry Muffin is probably my favorite this week, I think it would be wrong to give the top spot to another other than the Cornbread Cookie. It’s one of the most interesting cookies I’ve ever tasted from Crumbl, and for that alone, it deserves number one.
This cookie features a crumbly, gritty, yet soft cornbread base that melts on the tongue with an intensely sweet buttercream frosting and a floral and sweet drizzle of honey. If you’re the type that likes your cornbread sweet, it doesn’t get much better than this, I prefer it to the real thing.
But be warned, it’s much sweeter than a slice of actual cornbread, so it can be a bit overwhelming. Honestly, I can’t eat an entire Cornbread Cookie alone in one sitting; it’s way too decadent. But that decadence helps this cookie to feel like a special treat, and that’s what Crumbl is all about.
The Bottom Line:
The Cornbread Cookie is one of Crumbl’s absolute best. It’s buttery, sweet, and decadent in all the best ways. It’s absolutely worth a trip to Crumbl this week.
