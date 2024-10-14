Welcome to the Crumbl Cookie Report, our weekly ranking of every cookie dropping at Crumbl. If you’re a fan of super sweet — some might even say sickeningly sweet — cookies, then this week is for you. And sure, you can argue that that is the case every week at Crumbl, but I’ve yet to taste a batch of cookies this sweet in the two months that I’ve been covering Crumbl weekly.

That means if you’re a fan of darker and earthier flavors — think pumpkin spice, maple, or anything cinnamon-heavy — you’re not going to find a lot to like this week. Having said that there are some seriously worthwhile cookies dropping this week, and while I’m not as sold on this full lineup as other weeks, there are definitely a few in this line-up that I would consider all-time favorites.

So let’s dive into this week’s ranking, here are all the cookies dropping at Crumbl this week, ranked from least to most essential.

6. Peanut Butter Crisp ft. Butterfinger

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Full disclosure: I’m not a Butterfinger fan, it’s one of the few candy bars I would say I hate, and whether you like this cookie is going to depend entirely on whether or not you’re into Butterfingers. So this one is taking the last place spot for me, if you feel differently about Butterfingers, by all means, give this one a fair shot.

It tastes, well, like a Butterfinger in cookie form. The cookie has a slightly oatmeal-esque texture and is loaded with sweet nutty peanut butter, a heavy drizzle of milk chocolate, and crushed Butterfinger pieces on top. I’ll give the cookie this — it tastes better than a Butterfinger. But just barely.

The Bottom Line:

If you don’t like Butterfingers, you won’t like this.

5. Cookie Dough

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Don’t let this ranking fool you, just because this cookie is ranked fifth, that doesn’t mean it’s bad, the four other cookies just taste better. The Cookie Dough features a brown sugar base with cookie-dough-flavored buttercream smeared on top with bits of cookie dough pieces and chocolate chips. Where this cookie falls short is that there isn’t quite enough cookie dough.