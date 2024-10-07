Happy Monday and welcome to the Crumbl Cookie Report. We hope you like soft cookies because four of the six cookies dropping this week are soft chews. I won’t lie, that doesn’t excite me. I won’t sit here and tell you I straight up don’t like soft cookies, a cookie is a cookie right? But who doesn’t love a little crunch and texture with their cookie? If I wanted something soft and sweet, I’d just eat cake.

Anyway, minor soft cookie rant over, let’s talk about the cookies. This week Crumbl is feeling the autumnal vibes so expect maple, cinnamon spices, and apple-forward flavors. This is the first week since I’ve been regularly covering Crumbl that the brand hasn’t dropped an Oreo-infused cookie — a change that we welcome!

I often feel like Crumbl relies too heavily on Oreo, and it can make the weekly cookie drops feel like they are short on variety. Luckily for us, that’s not the case this time around, so hopefully the lack of an Oreo cookie makes the brand’s inevitable return feel a bit more exciting. Enough talk, let’s dive into this week’s cookie ranking.

6. Maple Cream Sandwich

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

The Maple Cream Sandwich really has nothing going for it. Visually, it’s bland, flavorwise, it’s unimaginative. I love maple, but this cookie falls flat for me. Between two soft, lightly vanilla-flavored shortbread cookies sits a smear of maple-flavored cream cheese frosting.

Even though maple is supposed to be the star of the show here, it’s a secondary note. What you’ll mostly taste is white sugar with a light maple finish. Skip this one.

The Bottom Line:

Bland city. Even if you’re a hardcore maplehead, this cookie will come across as boring.

5. Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

This one has the makings of a great cookie — it’s heavily seasoned with a mix of pumpkin spice, very cinnamon and clove forward which is well complemented by semi-sweet chocolate chips.