Happy Monday and welcome to the Crumbl Cookie Report. We hope you like soft cookies because four of the six cookies dropping this week are soft chews. I won’t lie, that doesn’t excite me. I won’t sit here and tell you I straight up don’t like soft cookies, a cookie is a cookie right? But who doesn’t love a little crunch and texture with their cookie? If I wanted something soft and sweet, I’d just eat cake.
Anyway, minor soft cookie rant over, let’s talk about the cookies. This week Crumbl is feeling the autumnal vibes so expect maple, cinnamon spices, and apple-forward flavors. This is the first week since I’ve been regularly covering Crumbl that the brand hasn’t dropped an Oreo-infused cookie — a change that we welcome!
I often feel like Crumbl relies too heavily on Oreo, and it can make the weekly cookie drops feel like they are short on variety. Luckily for us, that’s not the case this time around, so hopefully the lack of an Oreo cookie makes the brand’s inevitable return feel a bit more exciting. Enough talk, let’s dive into this week’s cookie ranking.
6. Maple Cream Sandwich
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
The Maple Cream Sandwich really has nothing going for it. Visually, it’s bland, flavorwise, it’s unimaginative. I love maple, but this cookie falls flat for me. Between two soft, lightly vanilla-flavored shortbread cookies sits a smear of maple-flavored cream cheese frosting.
Even though maple is supposed to be the star of the show here, it’s a secondary note. What you’ll mostly taste is white sugar with a light maple finish. Skip this one.
The Bottom Line:
Bland city. Even if you’re a hardcore maplehead, this cookie will come across as boring.
5. Pumpkin Chocolate Chip
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
This one has the makings of a great cookie — it’s heavily seasoned with a mix of pumpkin spice, very cinnamon and clove forward which is well complemented by semi-sweet chocolate chips.
Where it falls short is the texture of the cookie. It’s fluffy and soft. I think if this cookie had a bit more crunch it would be significantly more enjoyable.
The Bottom Line:
If you like soft-cake like cookies, you’ll like this. If you’re less into the soft chew, the admittedly delicious flavor isn’t enough to warrant a buy here.
4. Milk Chocolate Chip
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
The milk chocolate chip hits the Crumbl menu bi-weekly. I prefer the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk, but this is a very good, no-frills chocolate chip cookie. Use your Crumbl in-app points to add this to your order.
The Bottom Line:
A classic. If you like milk chocolate, buttery, and brown sugar, this cookie won’t disappoint.
3. Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
This is hands down my favorite peanut butter cookie from Crumbl. Every ingredient is in perfect balance here — the cookie features a semi-sweet cocoa-heavy base with a nutty and earthy smooth peanut butter topping with a drizzle of chocolate and crushed peanut butter cups for some added texture and flavor.
It’s a soft chew cookie, but I think it uses that texture well, helping each bute of the cookie come across as decadent and rich.
The Bottom Line:
Imagine an elevated Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and you’ve got a good idea of what this cookie tastes like. If you love peanut butter, this is a must-buy.
2. Tres Leches Cake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
I’ve been waiting for this one to return to the Crumbl menu for some time, and it does not disappoint! The Tresh Leches Cake consists of a fluffy, sweet, and delicately floral vanilla cake moistened with tres leches and topped with a sweet and airy whipped cream. The top is dusted with some cinnamon which is purely decorative, unfortunately.
I’d love to taste a bit more of the cinnamon but that’s a very small gripe toward an otherwise amazing cake loaf.
The Bottom Line:
If you haven’t tried Crumbl’s Tres Leches Cake, remedy that immediately. It’s one of the brand’s best drops, even though it didn’t take the top spot this time around.
1. Caramel Apple
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Maybe it’s the time of the season, or maybe it’s just because this isn’t a soft-chew cookie, but the Caramel Apple is our pick of the week. This cookie features a cinnamon base topped with cream cheese frosting, caramel drizzle, a dusting of streusel and crispy sour Granny Smith apples.
The apples provide a nice tart counterbalance to the subtle spice of the cinnamon, while the streusel adds a textural element that softens the crisp texture of the apple. Crumbl suggests you eat this cookie warm and I can confirm it tastes best in this state, though it’s also delicious once its cooled to room temperature too. You can’t go wrong here.
The Bottom Line:
Call me crazy, but I think this is even better than a slice of warm apple pie. The Caramel Apple is a must-buy and one of the best seasonally-themed flavors Crumbl has ever dropped.
