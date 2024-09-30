It’s Monday babe (yes, I babe’d you), which means it’s time for the Crumbl Cookie report. Every week we break down all six cookies dropping at Crumbl and rank them from least essential to most delicious. We love the Crumbl model, it keeps things fresh and exciting, and it’s something we wish could hit fast food.

Just imagine it — a fast food restaurant that one week has the best chicken sandwich you’ll ever eat, the next week the most decadent and delicious bacon cheeseburger, and the week after the most epic burrito. Are we crazy? Would that work? It’s worth trying, so if you’re a high-powered investor who is waiting for a golden idea, go ahead and take it, just let us eat there for free.

This week’s cookie lineup is a bit tame compared to last week’s. Last week we got cookies and big snack collaborations, this week we’ve got a whole lot of cookie staples, like an oatmeal cookie, a peanut butter cookie, and of course, the return of the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk. No elaborate cakes or weird combination of flavors… but just because Crumbl is keeping things simple this time around, doesn’t mean these cookies won’t be delicious.

So here they are, all the cookies dropping at Crumbl this week (Sept. 30—Oct. 5) ranked from least to most delicious.

6. Ultimate Peanut Butter

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

After eating Crumbl consistently for over a month, I’ve come to realize that this brand f*cking loves peanut butter. Unfortunately, only one cookie (last week’s Snicker’s cookie) has managed to impress me and this week’s Ultimate Peanut Butter is a bit too one note to really wow me.

The Ultimate Peanut Butter features a peanut butter cookie base loaded with peanut butter and drizzled with more peanut butter on top. That’s three different sources of peanut butter and altogether they make a cookie that tastes like, well, peanut butter. There is nothing else going on here, no jelly to add dimension, no chocolate to add a rich component, it’s just peanut butter.

That’s great if you love peanut butter, but if you’re neutral on the ingredient, this isn’t going to win you over.

The Bottom Line:

A peanut butter cookie that triples down on its star ingredient. For hardcore peanut butter heads only.

5. Pumpkin Cake Cookie

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Here is what I love about the Pumpkin Cake Cookie: it tastes like a slice of pumpkin pie. The cake cookie has all the right spices including cinnamon, clove, ginger, allspice, and nutmeg, and it’s topped with a thick layer of sweet cream cheese frosting and the tiniest semi-sweet chocolate chips you’ve ever seen. Altogether, it’s delicious, but it’s not a slice of pumpkin pie.