It’s Monday babe (yes, I babe’d you), which means it’s time for the Crumbl Cookie report. Every week we break down all six cookies dropping at Crumbl and rank them from least essential to most delicious. We love the Crumbl model, it keeps things fresh and exciting, and it’s something we wish could hit fast food.
Just imagine it — a fast food restaurant that one week has the best chicken sandwich you’ll ever eat, the next week the most decadent and delicious bacon cheeseburger, and the week after the most epic burrito. Are we crazy? Would that work? It’s worth trying, so if you’re a high-powered investor who is waiting for a golden idea, go ahead and take it, just let us eat there for free.
This week’s cookie lineup is a bit tame compared to last week’s. Last week we got cookies and big snack collaborations, this week we’ve got a whole lot of cookie staples, like an oatmeal cookie, a peanut butter cookie, and of course, the return of the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk. No elaborate cakes or weird combination of flavors… but just because Crumbl is keeping things simple this time around, doesn’t mean these cookies won’t be delicious.
So here they are, all the cookies dropping at Crumbl this week (Sept. 30—Oct. 5) ranked from least to most delicious.
6. Ultimate Peanut Butter
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
After eating Crumbl consistently for over a month, I’ve come to realize that this brand f*cking loves peanut butter. Unfortunately, only one cookie (last week’s Snicker’s cookie) has managed to impress me and this week’s Ultimate Peanut Butter is a bit too one note to really wow me.
The Ultimate Peanut Butter features a peanut butter cookie base loaded with peanut butter and drizzled with more peanut butter on top. That’s three different sources of peanut butter and altogether they make a cookie that tastes like, well, peanut butter. There is nothing else going on here, no jelly to add dimension, no chocolate to add a rich component, it’s just peanut butter.
That’s great if you love peanut butter, but if you’re neutral on the ingredient, this isn’t going to win you over.
The Bottom Line:
A peanut butter cookie that triples down on its star ingredient. For hardcore peanut butter heads only.
5. Pumpkin Cake Cookie
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Here is what I love about the Pumpkin Cake Cookie: it tastes like a slice of pumpkin pie. The cake cookie has all the right spices including cinnamon, clove, ginger, allspice, and nutmeg, and it’s topped with a thick layer of sweet cream cheese frosting and the tiniest semi-sweet chocolate chips you’ve ever seen. Altogether, it’s delicious, but it’s not a slice of pumpkin pie.
A real slice of pie gives you so much more, you get that wonderful flakey buttery crust and that soft pumpkin filling. Compared to the real thing this cookie just comes across as a bit dry.
Don’t get me wrong, I like this cookie, but I couldn’t eat it without wanting the real thing.
The Bottom Line:
A good cookie, but it pales in comparison to a real slice of pumpkin pie. For a couple of dollars more you could pick one up from your local market and have enough pie for a whole week.
4. Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Look, the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk cookie is easily the most boring choice you could make at Crumbl, but it’s consistently delicious, so you can’t really go wrong with this cookie.
It’s buttery, loaded up with semi-sweet chocolate chips, and dusted with just a touch of salt. It’s a perfect chocolate chip cookie, but at the end of the day, it’s still a chocolate chip cookie. If you really like this thing, download the Crumbl app and use your rewards to pick one up in addition to whatever else you get.
The Bottom Line:
A great chocolate chip cookie, but ultimately a pretty boring choice compared to the rest of the lineup.
3. Brownie Sundae
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
The only thing better than a brownie is a brownie with extra ingredients. Walnuts, chocolate chips, whatever, anytime you stack ingredients on a brownie it greatly elevates the dessert. Crumbl chose to add a sweet vanilla mouse, fudge, rainbow sprinkles, and a maraschino cherry to their baked brownie, and the result is wonderful.
The texture of the brownie is a bit dry but has nice crispy edges while the vanilla mouse adds a sense of moisture and an intense sweetness that helps balance the richness of the chocolate.
The fudge, which is supposed to go on top of the mouse but in my case was placed under the mouse (I doubt this changes much aside from being more visually appealing) keeps the vanilla from being too overwhelmingly sweet, I just wish it was more evenly distributed throughout the brownie to help with the dryness issue.
A perfect bite includes all the ingredients, including the maraschino cherry, but that only works for one bite, so make sure you save that cherry for last.
The Bottom Line:
A wonderfully balanced sweet, rich, and decadent chocolate brownie. It’s just a bit too dry to snag our top spot.
2. Oatmeal Chocolate Chip
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Crumbl’s Oatmeal Chocolate Chip takes my two favorite cookies — oatmeal and chocolate chip — and combines them into one super cookie, so I can’t help but fall in love with this cookie. The cookie base is wonderfully spicy with a mix of cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, and star anise overpowering the earthy oat flavor in the best way.
The inclusion of semi-sweet chocolate chips adds a touch of richness to the cookie that elevates the spicy blend. I have no notes for this cookie — it’s perfect.
The Bottom Line:
One of the best oatmeal cookies I’ve ever eaten. If you’re a fan of oatmeal cookies but hate raisins, you’ll love this cookie.
1. Cookies & Cream Milkshake ft. MINI OREO
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Last week I gave Crumbl a lot of sh*t for relying on Oreos like a crutch. And I stand by that, I think Crumbl has too many OREO-based cookies, but this week’s Cookies & Cream Milkshake Ft. Mini Oreo justifies that because this cookie is f*cking amazing.
The cookie base is sweet, delicate, and loaded with bits of real OREO cookies, which add that rich, slightly bitter, super sweet chocolate that is characteristic of the iconic cookie. Topping the base is a sweet vanilla buttercream peppered with Oreo dust and topped with a single Mini Oreo that serves as a visual bow, wrapping the flavors together.
The Bottom Line:
Crumbl’s best Oreo cookie and our pick for the week’s most essential cookie.
