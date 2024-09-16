We’re back on the Crumbl grind! If you haven’t been following, we’ve been obsessively tasting and ranking Crumbl Cookie’s weekly drops for about a month now, and it’s been some of the most fun we’ve had since we went out and ranked every fast food hamburger patty (yes, we mean JUST the patties). This week Crumbl is forcing us out of summer and into fall with a lineup of treats that exude chill autumnal vibes. So expect maple, cinnamon, pumpkin, and even fried ice cream. Nothing says summer is over like the need to fry ice cream.

So far, this has been the toughest week for me to rank as most of the cookies dropping are delicious enough to be someone’s favorite. This week brings the debut of the Maple Cinnamon Square and the return of the fan-favorite Caramel Pumpkin Cake, so if you’re ready for summer to end already, you’re going to find a lot to love at Crumbl.

Here are the best Crumbl Cookies for the week of September 16-21, ranked from least to most essential. Let’s dive in.

6. Raspberry Cheesecake ft. PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

The Raspberry Cheesecake is the only cookie this week that I think is a straight-up skip. There is nothing special about this cookie; it’s quite simply a slice of cheesecake shaped like a cookie.

Over a thick graham cracker crust, the cheesecake base of this cookie is vanilla topped with raspberry spread and some whipped cream. It tastes like your run-of-the-mill cheesecake.

It checks all the boxes of what you’d expect out of cheesecake: tangy, rich, and the best part of it is the graham cracker crust. At nearly $5 per cookie, you could just hit up your market and pick up a cheesecake from the frozen aisle and get the same experience, but way more cheesecake.

The Bottom Line:

Not special enough to really wow us. If you love PHILADELPHIA cream cheese, go for it, you’ll like this. But if you’ve had cheesecake before, this isn’t offering you anything new or interesting.

5. Caramel Pumpkin Cake

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Don’t let the look of this dessert fool you; this isn’t a cookie, it’s a cake (as the name would suggest). It’s soft, fluffy, and best enjoyed with a fork. I really like the flavor here, it’s a mix of rich spices and pumpkin balanced by a cream cheese frosting peppered with pumpkin cookie crumbs to add some texture and tame the tang of the cream cheese.