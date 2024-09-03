Another week, another roster of Crumbl Cookies! After two weeks in a row on the Crumbl beat I can confirm that I am obsessed. A cookie obsession is maybe the most delicious obsession a person can have, and after rolling up to the Labor Day BBQ with a big box of Crumbl, I’m now everyone in my circle’s favorite person.

Be the person who shows up to parties with a box of crumble, tequila, and other party favors and you will never go hungry again. I’m still getting thank you texts!

As much as I liked last week’s lineup (shout out to the winner of last week’s ranking, Pumpkin Square), I have to say that this week’s lineup is even stronger. There wasn’t a single dud in the six cookie roster. Any one of these could be someone’s favorite. That means you can hit Crumbl this week without feeling super bummed that your pick of choice is sold out. Everyone wins, and we love to see that.

So which cookie is going to be the hardest for you to pick up? It’s a two-way tie between the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice-themed “Afterlife Cake,” and the Banana Bread. But popularity doesn’t always equal deliciousness… so, without further ado, let’s dive into this week’s ranking.

6. Strawberry Shortcake Cookie

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Last week, Crumbl had a very similar cookie to this one called “Berries & Cream.” The flavor was refreshing and wonderfully complex — I’m sorry to say I don’t feel the same about this one.

The Strawberry Shortcake comes across as a little one-note to me. Over a soft cake cookie, you have a house-made strawberry jam over a spread of whipped cream. The flavor here is light and bright, with an intense strawberry-forward sweetness.

This cookie needs a darker, richer component to balance the intense sweetness. The Berries & Cream had that, this doesn’t.

The Bottom Line:

A bright cookie that comes across as a little too sweet for my liking. Granted, if you love Strawberry Shortcake, you’ll be really happy with this.

5. Churro

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Looks-wise, this cookie leaves a lot to be desired. It looks straight-up unappetizing.

But if you love churros, you’re going to love this. This cookie has a nice mix of cinnamon and white sugar with a buttercream swirl on top that is dusted with even more cinnamon sugar.