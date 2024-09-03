Another week, another roster of Crumbl Cookies! After two weeks in a row on the Crumbl beat I can confirm that I am obsessed. A cookie obsession is maybe the most delicious obsession a person can have, and after rolling up to the Labor Day BBQ with a big box of Crumbl, I’m now everyone in my circle’s favorite person.
Be the person who shows up to parties with a box of crumble, tequila, and other party favors and you will never go hungry again. I’m still getting thank you texts!
As much as I liked last week’s lineup (shout out to the winner of last week’s ranking, Pumpkin Square), I have to say that this week’s lineup is even stronger. There wasn’t a single dud in the six cookie roster. Any one of these could be someone’s favorite. That means you can hit Crumbl this week without feeling super bummed that your pick of choice is sold out. Everyone wins, and we love to see that.
So which cookie is going to be the hardest for you to pick up? It’s a two-way tie between the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice-themed “Afterlife Cake,” and the Banana Bread. But popularity doesn’t always equal deliciousness… so, without further ado, let’s dive into this week’s ranking.
6. Strawberry Shortcake Cookie
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Last week, Crumbl had a very similar cookie to this one called “Berries & Cream.” The flavor was refreshing and wonderfully complex — I’m sorry to say I don’t feel the same about this one.
The Strawberry Shortcake comes across as a little one-note to me. Over a soft cake cookie, you have a house-made strawberry jam over a spread of whipped cream. The flavor here is light and bright, with an intense strawberry-forward sweetness.
This cookie needs a darker, richer component to balance the intense sweetness. The Berries & Cream had that, this doesn’t.
The Bottom Line:
A bright cookie that comes across as a little too sweet for my liking. Granted, if you love Strawberry Shortcake, you’ll be really happy with this.
5. Churro
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Looks-wise, this cookie leaves a lot to be desired. It looks straight-up unappetizing.
But if you love churros, you’re going to love this. This cookie has a nice mix of cinnamon and white sugar with a buttercream swirl on top that is dusted with even more cinnamon sugar.
It has a dark and rich sweetness to it, with gentle spicy cinnamon notes. I also love the texture here, it has a dusty and crumbly exterior that reveals a gooey, soft center once you bite into it.
The Bottom Line:
It’s easily the ugly duckling of this week’s Crumbl lineup, but the flavor slaps. This is a delicious cinnamon-forward cookie.
4. The Afterlife Cake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Crumbl has a reputation for its tie-in snacks (Olivia Rodrigo has dropped her own cookie and Sabrina Carpenter has already teased her Crumbl-collab) and while thematically the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice-themed After Cake would’ve worked better in October (aka spooky season), this is the way it has to be since the movie hits theaters this week.
The Afterlife Cake features two mini chocolate cake layers sandwiched together with vanilla cream and topped with vanilla and dark chocolate cream cheese frosting. It’s incredibly moist, decadent, and cocoa-forward. The cake on its own is intensely sweet, but the frosting emphasizes that sweetness further.
I love this cake, but I can’t handle more than a few forkfuls.
The Bottom Line:
A very rich cocoa-forward dark chocolate cake. Great for sharing.
3. Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
I have a feeling I’m always going to be ranking Crumbl’s chocolate chip cookies highly. It makes sense, as of all the cookies in the world, chocolate chip is my absolute favorite.
Last week I gave the Milk Chocolate Chip the number three spot, and this week here we are again with the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk also taking number three. This one is even better than last week’s, it has bigger chunks of chocolate that balance sweet and earthy cocoa notes with just a touch of sea salt, combined with a buttery brown sugar base.
There is a lot od depth and complexity to this otherwise standard cookie.
The Bottom Line:
Crumbl’s Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk is a step-up from the often-returning Milk Chocolate Chip. Get this one while you can!
2. Triple Chocolate Chip
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Crumbl’s Triple Chocolate Chip feels like a greatest hits cookie. The chocolate base is a balance of moist and crumbly textures akin to the surface of a fresh-baked brownie. It’s loaded with a mix of semi-sweet chunks, white chocolate and milk chocolate chips.
It’s rich and decadent like the Afterlife Cake without being overwhelmingly sweet.
The Bottom Line:
The perfect cookie for chocolate and chocolate chip lovers.
1. Banana Bread
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
This is our second Crumbl Cookie ranking, and once again our top choice isn’t a cookie at all. I’m starting to think Crumbl makes better cakes than cookies.
This banana bread loaf is ecstasy for the senses. I didn’t even need to open the box to smell the inviting sweet banana and cinnamon tones wafting from this loaf. A forkful is a true treat for the senses, aside from the intoxicating smell you’ve got an incredibly moist cake that has a wonderful mix of earthy brown sugar tones, cinnamon spice, and caramelized banana.
Topping the loaf is some crunchy cinnamon streusel, which adds an interesting textural element to this super moist cake. This was easily my top pick this week, it’s not even close. Maybe next week a cookie will win. We’ll see!
The Bottom Line:
Maybe one of the banana bread loaves I’ve ever eaten. This is a must order.
Find your nearest Crumbl Cookies here.