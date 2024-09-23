It’s a new week, which means the Crumbl Cookie report is back! Every week we set out to bring down every new cookie dropping at Crumbl and rank them from least essential to most. Everybody deserves a little treat from time to time, but we want you to spend your money only on the very best. Unless you want to be a crazy person like me and just buy all six, which, after over a month of doing this, I don’t recommend.

Don’t get me wrong, more cookies are always a good thing, but let’s face it, some of these cookies can be duds. After being a bit disappointed in last week’s lineup, I’m not quite sure how to feel about the cookies dropping this week.

Aside from the Confetti Cake, which is getting its Crumbl debut, we’ve got a Birthday Cake cookie with Oreos, a Peanut Butter cookie made with Snickers, a Caramel Shortbread cookie with Twix, and the return of the OG Pink Sugar cookie. In the Crumbl world, I’m not the biggest fan of big brand collaboration, they always taste too safe and unimaginative to me. I do however love Twix, Snickers, and Oreo, so I’m at least curious about how Crumbl is going to utilize these ingredients.

But, enough talking about it. Let’s dive into the best cookies dropping at Crumbl for the week of September 23-28.

A Quick Note On Mini Cookies

This week I opted for the mini cookies instead of the full size just because I’ve been curious about them for a while. If you’ve never been to Crumbl, the mini cookies can be very appealing — they’re smaller, less indulgent, cheaper, and ideal for a person who wants a little bit of everything but doesn’t want to eat six giant cookies by themselves.

But if this is your first time at Crumbl, I’m going to go ahead and suggest against them. Crumbl cookies are at their best when they are decadent — people say Crumbl cookies can be too sweet, well, that’s kind of the point. These cookies are designed to be treats, and the full-size cookie packs way more flavor — the ratio of ingredients to toppings to cookie base is much better.

Yes, you’ll save some money by getting a six-pack of minis vs the full size, but only about $5, and for cookies that aren’t even half as big as the full size. So if you want the most bang for your buck, just get the full size. If you can’t decide which of the six deserves your money (that’s what we’re here for) go ahead and get the minis. Alright, let’s eat.

6. Birthday Cake ft. Oreo

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

In the intro to this piece, I mentioned that I feel like the big brand collaborations are safe and unimaginative, and the Birthday Cake cookie ft. Oreo is just that. This is the third week in a row that Crumbl has had some kind of Oreo cookie and they are all essentially interchangeable.