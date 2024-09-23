It’s a new week, which means the Crumbl Cookie report is back! Every week we set out to bring down every new cookie dropping at Crumbl and rank them from least essential to most. Everybody deserves a little treat from time to time, but we want you to spend your money only on the very best. Unless you want to be a crazy person like me and just buy all six, which, after over a month of doing this, I don’t recommend.
Don’t get me wrong, more cookies are always a good thing, but let’s face it, some of these cookies can be duds. After being a bit disappointed in last week’s lineup, I’m not quite sure how to feel about the cookies dropping this week.
Aside from the Confetti Cake, which is getting its Crumbl debut, we’ve got a Birthday Cake cookie with Oreos, a Peanut Butter cookie made with Snickers, a Caramel Shortbread cookie with Twix, and the return of the OG Pink Sugar cookie. In the Crumbl world, I’m not the biggest fan of big brand collaboration, they always taste too safe and unimaginative to me. I do however love Twix, Snickers, and Oreo, so I’m at least curious about how Crumbl is going to utilize these ingredients.
But, enough talking about it. Let’s dive into the best cookies dropping at Crumbl for the week of September 23-28.
A Quick Note On Mini Cookies
This week I opted for the mini cookies instead of the full size just because I’ve been curious about them for a while. If you’ve never been to Crumbl, the mini cookies can be very appealing — they’re smaller, less indulgent, cheaper, and ideal for a person who wants a little bit of everything but doesn’t want to eat six giant cookies by themselves.
But if this is your first time at Crumbl, I’m going to go ahead and suggest against them. Crumbl cookies are at their best when they are decadent — people say Crumbl cookies can be too sweet, well, that’s kind of the point. These cookies are designed to be treats, and the full-size cookie packs way more flavor — the ratio of ingredients to toppings to cookie base is much better.
Yes, you’ll save some money by getting a six-pack of minis vs the full size, but only about $5, and for cookies that aren’t even half as big as the full size. So if you want the most bang for your buck, just get the full size. If you can’t decide which of the six deserves your money (that’s what we’re here for) go ahead and get the minis. Alright, let’s eat.
6. Birthday Cake ft. Oreo
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
In the intro to this piece, I mentioned that I feel like the big brand collaborations are safe and unimaginative, and the Birthday Cake cookie ft. Oreo is just that. This is the third week in a row that Crumbl has had some kind of Oreo cookie and they are all essentially interchangeable.
This cookie tastes like an Oreo, topped with cake batter cream cheese instead of the usual cream. That gives the cookie this weird sort of tang to it that tastes less like and elevated Oreo and more like something off-brand. Honestly, a pack of Oreos will serve you better than this cookie.
The cookie is supposed to come with rainbow sprinkles on top of the creme cheese topping, for whatever reason mine didn’t (I blame the minis), though I doubt the inclusion of sprinkles would’ve done anything to win me over.
The Bottom Line:
A straight-up skip.
5. Milk Chocolate Chip
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
This is another flavor that suffers from the mini form factor. The full size will give you big chunks of chocolate chip, with the mini you’re getting significantly less chocolate chips. But I’ve had this cookie enough times to know its good, that’s not why it’s ranked low on this list.
The other cookies at Crumbl are just better than this simple, albeit delicious, milk chocolate chip cookie.
The Bottom Line:
Just save your money and pick up next week’s semi-sweet chocolate chip. It’s the superior cookie. Or, if you love Milk Chocolate Chip so much that you can’t pass up on this, make sure you get the full size.
4. Caramel Shortbread ft. TWIX
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
What I like about the Caramel Shortbread ft. TWIX is that it doesn’t rely too heavily on TWIX, using the candy as a feature rather than a focal point. This cookie is great, the base is buttery and decadent, while the mix of caramel and milk chocolate topping offers a lot of richness that pairs well with the buttery base.
The crushed TWIX adds a nice amount of texture to this otherwise soft-chew cookie. Crumbl says that the cookie is filled with pieces of TWIX, and while I can confirm, I don’t feel like there were enough to impact the flavor in any way.
The Bottom Line:
A wonderfully tasty and indulgent cookie, recommended especially for fans of TWIX.
3. The Original Pink Sugar
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
It pains me to rank this one in third place because if it dropped among last week’s lineup, it would’ve easily taken the top spot. But the Pink Sugar is facing some stiff competition this week, and as delicious as this cookie is, there are a few better options.
This deceptively simple cookie looks like your average sugar cookie, but it’s elevated thanks to an almond base and almond frosting. There is a lot of subtlety and nuance here that the average sugar cookie lacks.
The almond adds a semi-bitter counterbalance, which tamps down some of the sweetness but also adds in light echoes of cherry. The way the flavors sit on the tongue are a truly enjoyable experience.
The Bottom Line:
Probably one of the best sugar cookies you’ll ever eat. Don’t write it off because of its simplicity.
2. Confetti Cake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Wonderfully fluffy and moist, the Confetti Cake is a true treat for fans looking to get their cake fix at Crumbl this week. The cake features two layers of confetti yellow cake topped with a sweet and rich vanilla buttercream frosting, with some rainbow sprinkles for a bit of texture, but let’s face it, the sprinkles are mostly just a visual thing.
This cake is incredibly sweet and rich, so be warned, you’re going to want some help if you want to eat this one in one sitting.
The Bottom Line:
An elevated, tasty, confetti cake. Better than any box cake we’ve ever had.
1. Peanut Butter ft. Snickers
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
It finally happened people, after four weeks in a row where the top spot was taken by a cake, a cookie has finally managed to score first place. And we have Snickers to thank for that!
This cookie features a nutty peanut butter cookie base topped with toasty caramel buttercream, a milk chocolate drizzle, and pieces of chopped-up Snickers. It has this wonderful earthy toasted flavor that is well-balanced with rich chocolate notes.
There isn’t a single cookie in this lineup that made me more mad that I opted for the mini cookies this time around than this one. In fact, I’m planning on hitting up Crumbl again this week just so I can get the full-size version. While I like most Crumbl Cookies, no single cookie has made me want to visit twice in one week like this one.
The Bottom Line:
Delicious, toasty, nutty and rich. This is the best cookie at Crumbl this week.
Find your nearest Crumbl Cookie here.