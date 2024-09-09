It’s the start of a new week, which means Crumbl has just dropped its latest roster of cookies and desserts. As hardcore Crumbl fans, you can count on us to pick up and taste-test the newest treats and point you in the direction of which snack deserves your hard-earned cash. This is the first week since I started covering Crumbl religiously and I have to admit, I’m not that hyped about what’s on the lineup. At least visually.

Two weeks back we were treated to a delicious season-appropriate Crumbl debut, the Pumpkin Loaf, a week after that we got a Beetlejuice Beetlejuice tie-in cake, and this week the most exciting are Tres Leches and Oreos. Yay? It’s not that I don’t like Tres Leches or Oreos — I love both, who doesn’t? — but this week’s roster just lacks the visual impact of the last two.

But at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter what a dessert looks like, all that matters is how it tastes. So while we aren’t going in as hyped as we have in the past, maybe we’ll be proven wrong where it matters — the flavor.

Here is our ranking of every Crumbl Cookie for the week of September 8th-15th. Let’s snack!

6. Classic Peanut Butter

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

I’m sorry to say to the peanut butter fans out there but this cookie is incredibly one-note and boring. It tastes pretty much how you’d imagine, like peanut butter. It’s a bit earthy, peanut-forward, and very very sweet. I would’ve appreciated some sort of second flavor to help complement the peanut butter, like chocolate, but this doesn’t have that.

Because of that, this is an easy last-place pick for me.

The Bottom Line:

This cookie doesn’t have enough going on to justify its $4+ price point. Just go get yourself a Reese’s Peanut Butter cup instead.

5. Milk Chocolate Chip

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Bright and buttery with a brown sugar-forward flavor with just a hint of cinnamon on the backend. As the name would suggest, the chocolate chips here are milk chocolate, so they’re incredibly sugary, like a Hershey bar.