It’s the start of a new week, which means Crumbl has just dropped its latest roster of cookies and desserts. As hardcore Crumbl fans, you can count on us to pick up and taste-test the newest treats and point you in the direction of which snack deserves your hard-earned cash. This is the first week since I started covering Crumbl religiously and I have to admit, I’m not that hyped about what’s on the lineup. At least visually.
Two weeks back we were treated to a delicious season-appropriate Crumbl debut, the Pumpkin Loaf, a week after that we got a Beetlejuice Beetlejuice tie-in cake, and this week the most exciting are Tres Leches and Oreos. Yay? It’s not that I don’t like Tres Leches or Oreos — I love both, who doesn’t? — but this week’s roster just lacks the visual impact of the last two.
But at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter what a dessert looks like, all that matters is how it tastes. So while we aren’t going in as hyped as we have in the past, maybe we’ll be proven wrong where it matters — the flavor.
Here is our ranking of every Crumbl Cookie for the week of September 8th-15th. Let’s snack!
6. Classic Peanut Butter
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
I’m sorry to say to the peanut butter fans out there but this cookie is incredibly one-note and boring. It tastes pretty much how you’d imagine, like peanut butter. It’s a bit earthy, peanut-forward, and very very sweet. I would’ve appreciated some sort of second flavor to help complement the peanut butter, like chocolate, but this doesn’t have that.
Because of that, this is an easy last-place pick for me.
The Bottom Line:
This cookie doesn’t have enough going on to justify its $4+ price point. Just go get yourself a Reese’s Peanut Butter cup instead.
5. Milk Chocolate Chip
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Bright and buttery with a brown sugar-forward flavor with just a hint of cinnamon on the backend. As the name would suggest, the chocolate chips here are milk chocolate, so they’re incredibly sugary, like a Hershey bar.
The chocolate chips are thick, chunky, and well distributed throughout the cookie, so every bite delivers that extra dose of sweetness. Every week Crumbl drops a chocolate chip cookie and of the two, this one is my least favorite. That isn’t to say it isn’t delicious though, I just prefer semi-sweet chocolate chips over milk chocolate.
The Bottom Line:
A standard but very delicious (very sweet) chocolate chip cookie. You can’t go wrong here.
4. Chocolate Crumb Ft. Oreo
There isn’t a lot to say about this cookie, it tastes exactly how it looks — like a giant Oreo. It has that dark semi-bitter cocoa flavor, and crumbles just like a real Oreo, but the vanilla cream cheese frosting tastes more elevated than the cheap soybean-oil-based cream in your typical Oreo.
So this is an ideal cookie for people who are crazy about Oreos. But — at over $4 for a single cookie, you could just buy a whole box of real Oreos, and even though this tastes more elevated and high-end, it doesn’t taste all that different from an actual Oreo. So I’m a bit torn on this one.
The Bottom Line:
Reserved for the most hardcore Oreo fans.
3. Lemon Cake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
If you love lemon bread, this cake absolutely delivers. At first bite the cake comes across as incredibly delicate and refreshing, with a moist mouthfeel that dissolves in the mouth. But by the aftertaste, you’re hit with an intense lemon tang, courtesy of the one-two-punch of the lemon curd spread between the cakes and the lemon cream cheese topping the cake.
A nice little lemon wedge on top rounds it out and helps to make it look more visually appealing. Easily the best-looking dessert at Crumbl this week.
The Bottom Line:
A sweet and refreshing lemon cake that is perfect for the final days of summer.
2. Banoffee Pie
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
I was incredibly close to giving the Banoffee Pie the top spot this week, but ultimately, I’m going to leave it here in second place. But consider this and our number one pick to be neck and neck!
I love this cookie, it features a soft chew graham cracker pie crust base topped with a layer of caramel, banana buttercream, and whipped cream with thin dark chocolate shavings.
The shavings are purely decorative, you can hardly taste them, but the combination of earthy caramel and sweet banana more than makes up for it. There is a rich honey and vanilla finish to this cookie that makes it a joy to eat from first to late bite.
The Bottom Line:
Sweet and rich, it tastes like a slice of banana cream pie in cookie form.
1. Tres Leches Cake ft. Lotus Biscoff
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Made in collaboration with the Belgian snack food brand Lotus Biscoff, this Tres Leches cake is our number one pick. That means for the third week in a row, our favorite Crumbl cookie is a cake! I’m telling you, they need to change the name to “Crumbl Cakes,” because these pastries don’t miss!
This cake features a spicy cinnamon cake base soaked in tres leches and topped with Lotus Biscoff cookies, whipped cream, and a drizzle of Lotus Biscoff cookie butter. That whipped cream and cookie butter topping is delicious, and the cookie crumbles add a nice textural element, but it’s the cake itself where this dessert shines.
The cake is a delicate mix of cinnamon and brown sugar notes with a super moist texture due to the tres leches. It’s sweet, buttery, and lightly milky and melts on the tongue.
The Bottom Line:
Rich, perfectly moist, and wonderfully indulgent. This Tres Leches cake is the star of Crumbl’s lineup this week.