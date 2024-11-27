It’s Wednesday — a little late for the weekly Crumbl Cookie report. But seriously, Crumbl cookie on Thanksgiving week, are people insane? Well, it looks like Crumbl has anticipated how strange it is to try and sell us expensive cookies so close to a holiday that is all about eating, one that also has its much beloved traditional desserts. How do you make a cookie compete with a pumpkin or pecan pie? The answer is, apparently, you don’t. In a radical change, Crumbl is ditching cookies this week and focusing almost entirely on small pies.

We’re not sure if we should be excited about that. We have some deep thoughts and feelings on where you can buy the best pies for the holiday, so it’ll be interesting to see how Crumbl’s stack up. So we scooped up all six pies (and the one cookie) dropping at Crumbl this week and ranked them from least to most essential.

Do any of these belong as a part of your Thanksgiving dinner spread? We’re here to find out.

7. French Silk Pie

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

I desperately wanted to like this pie because, well, it’s name and the visual are so damn appetizing that it feels crazy to rank this one last. But, it is what it is. This pie just isn’t great.

The big issue here is at least 60% of the pie is just chocolate mousse. On a small bed of cookies and cream crust sits a thick layer of super sweet milk chocolate mousse, a few dollops of whipped cream, and shaved chocolate pieces. The mousse is airy and sweet, and tastes great, but there isn’t enough texture in this dessert to be enjoyable, unless your idea of enjoyment is eating straight mousse.

It’s not that this pie is bad per se, I just had higher hopes.

The Bottom Line:

The pie is mostly pure mousse. It lacks a textural element and comes across as way too airy and one-note.

6. Apple Pie

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Here is the thing with Crumbl’s Apple Pie — the flavor is great, but the form factor makes the dessert suffer. A good apple pie needs a delicate balance between filling, topping, and crust, and because this is essentially a mini 4-6 inch pie, you’re getting too much crust, and not enough filling here, which makes it come across as unbalanced.