What makes a great burger? Most of us would say quality ingredients and familiar flavors. We want our cheese melted and our buns soft — it’s not rocket science. But we can’t discount the importance of convenience and nostalgia when we’re thinking about the burgers we eat on a consistent basis. There are times when we just need something that’s quick, tasty, and familiar. And, you know what, there’s nothing wrong with that. Most of us can’t afford a $20 Impossible Burger every time we catch a craving. Fast food burgers are for the everyday. They’re what we grew up with. And we all have our go-to favorites.
Over at Ranker they asked their users to rank the best fast food burgers on the market. Ten thousand people cast votes and a top ten shook out as the polls closed. Now please note: This is not “The Best Burger On Earth.” It’s more of a popularity contest. It shows what the people who were polled like the best. It’s also about the actual burger, not the restaurant — so places like Wendy’s and Five Guys actually pop up more than once.
Also, Shake Shack’s internet beloved burger came in at number 24, even though our food editor called it the best fast food burger on the planet on the Foodbeast podcast. Do with that what you will.
Without further ado, ready your barbs. The people have spoken and these are the best fast food burgers in America.
10. MCDONALD’S — BIG MAC
Ah, the old classic made it in the top ten. The Big Mac helped make McDonald’s one of the biggest fast food chains in the world. And even though the popularity of this hamburger sandwich has waned recently, it’s still a stone-cold classic (we like our version better though).
I’m confused. Was Shake Shack not on the list but the post was included in the article? SS wins for me.
Nah. Shake Shack came in at 24th. Which is kind of a head scratcher. Then again there are more Shake Shacks in Russia then there are in Texas.
When you include a shake shack picture because the person hash tagged it as five guys. great article jabroni.
I blame too many tabs open with burger porn … and fake news.
I’d argue some of the placement but all the greats are here.
Zach, any word on when 5 Guys will finally change their name to be less misogynistic?
@OhMyBalls You’ll have to ask the American Burger Association (a thing I wished really existed).
A couple of years ago at a shopping mall area near Redding I came across a Thai place called 5 Thai’s. Which made me happy. Not sure if it’s still there or not.
If the ABA isn’t real I think I may be getting catfished.
The ABA — making Great Burgers For Great Americans.
10,000 people participated in this!? Damn, I shoulda been a cardiologist.
In-n-Out is good and all but they’re not the OMG BEST EVER. Can’t fault them for quality, staying open late and having a drive-thru but in terms of flavor they’re kind of on the bland side.
If I had to choose between Five Guys and In-n-Out I’d go the former and not the latter.
I think I crave Five Guys more than In-N-Out. And there’s just so many more options at play.
I’ve always been a Wendy’s fan as well.
In N Out the meat is reaaaaally well done. Too much, for me. I vote Shake Shack.
@Steve Bramucci @Zachary Johnston
I wish there was a Shake Shack nearby!
Also kind of telling that Carl’s Jr and White Castle aren’t really well represented. Despite their brand recognition.
@Torgo I thought the 6 Dollar Burger from Carl’s Jr would have been a lot higher on the list.
@Steve Bramucci you have to order those burgers medium rare at In-N-Out!
I think people must really love the In-N-Out sauce; that must be the thing that causes the fanaticism. I personally don’t like the sauce, so I always get my burger without it… and I’ve always thought their burgers were just okay. I won’t complain if that’s where everyone wants to go for lunch, but it’s never the place I’ll choose when the decision is mine to make.
@Man Behind the Curtain You may be on to something there. I’m a big fan of the sauce and the mustard grilled patties (though I always ask for medium rare). I also get some jalapenos on there.
In-N-Out definitely has its advantages, but the best? Maybe.
Five Guys’ free salted peanuts get me in the door. The burgers are pretty damn good, too. There are other burger joints out there, but none offer .25$ worth of salty peanuts!
Five Guys is solid on all counts.
I think I’d take a Five Guys burger, a Shake Shack malted salted-caramel shake, and McDonald’s fries at the end of the day.
In-N-Out and Louis’ Lunch are about the two most overrated eating experiences I’ve ever had. I’d take a sack of sliders over In-N-Out.
@Whatitiz73 Have to agree on Louis’ Lunch. Drove all the way to Connecticut just to try it and was pretty disappointed. Plus their claim to fame is pretty dubious.
Tell meore about this Louis’ lunch please.
They aren’t a chain, just a little hole in the wall that people in New England say has the best burger. They claim to be the first “hamburger sandwich”. They serve the shit on white bread and are anal retentive about not allowing ketchup because their beef blend is sooooo special.
So… after editing this, I got an In N Out burger without the bun — they call it “protein style” or some shit — because I’m an insufferable Southern Californian and… it was pretty freaking good. Not like the Shake Shack experience. Not within a long-ass-mile of Au Cheval, but… I couldn’t imagine eating another mainstream fast food burger with such enjoyment.
Did you get avocado on it, hippie?
@OhMyBalls was that an option? Because if it was, you KNOW I’d be all over it!
In-N-Out is good. Whether it’s the best depends on my mood.