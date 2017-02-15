We Made A Fancy Big Mac To Appeal To People Raised On Cooking Shows

Shutterstock

McDonald’s has certainly had some wins over the past few years. They brought breakfast to the masses 24/7. They dedicated themselves to serving cleaner products with better ethics. They even hopped on the waffle-fry train. But one place the arches still haven’t recovered is the lack of interest in Le Big Mac. They’ve tried reaching out to disinterested millennials (a huge section of their demo) with quirks like making the Big Mac bigger and smaller, or letting some of their secret sauce out into the public. But it’s all fallen a little flat.

Maybe it’s time for McDonald’s think about why millennials aren’t into the sandwich in the first place. I tried a Big Mac the other day for the first time in probably a decade or more. I gotta say, it’s bland. It’s a sandwich that doesn’t deliver taste-wise in a world where taste buds are evolving at lightening speed. Just a few years ago ketchup was the be-all-and-end-all of condiments, now salsa outsells ketchup.

Don’t you get it fast food places? These kids raised on the Food Network have complex palates! So I’ve set out to once again help McDonald’s — and you — by trying to turn that flaccid burger into something better.