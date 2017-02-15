We Made A Fancy Big Mac To Appeal To People Raised On Cooking Shows

McDonald’s has certainly had some wins over the past few years. They brought breakfast to the masses 24/7. They dedicated themselves to serving cleaner products with better ethics. They even hopped on the waffle-fry train. But one place the arches still haven’t recovered is the lack of interest in Le Big Mac. They’ve tried reaching out to disinterested millennials (a huge section of their demo) with quirks like making the Big Mac bigger and smaller, or letting some of their secret sauce out into the public. But it’s all fallen a little flat.
Maybe it’s time for McDonald’s think about why millennials aren’t into the sandwich in the first place. I tried a Big Mac the other day for the first time in probably a decade or more. I gotta say, it’s bland. It’s a sandwich that doesn’t deliver taste-wise in a world where taste buds are evolving at lightening speed. Just a few years ago ketchup was the be-all-and-end-all of condiments, now salsa outsells ketchup.
Don’t you get it fast food places? These kids raised on the Food Network have complex palates! So I’ve set out to once again help McDonald’s — and you — by trying to turn that flaccid burger into something better.
Damn that looks amazing
The sauce really made it. That nice heat just built through the whole meal, never burned but was there.
Garlic dills the lifeblood of any great burger.
Hells yes. I probably would have put another layer on that burger if it wasn’t for this post.
Weren’t you around a month ago when the bottles of Mac Sauce caused a contriversy?
It seems that McDonald’s Mac Sauce doesn’t have any tomatoes in it. You’re wrong about it being 1000 island dressing or anything else with ketchup in it.
A litany of flawed assumptions from the get go.
Yeah, I was going more for the classic hamburger or fry sauce that’s more in line with Thousand Island. I think the umami of the tomato addition stands out more than the hydrolyzed proteins and egg yolk of the McDonald’s version which, imo, is overly complicating things.
Not saying it doesn’t look great.
@Squat Cobbler (no cry) Thank you!
I also wanted to lean more into easy to make at home territory. And whipping up some raw eggs in a sauce leans away from that.
Aside from more people being vegans and vegetarians these days, you got the carb conscious folks to. I don’t think the additional slice of bread is gonna sell them, lol.
Me personally, I used to have McDonalds for dinner every Friday night (we all used to be on bowling leagues and my ma didn’t have to cook) and i never had the Mac. i tried it twice in my life, and realized there’s nothing special about it if you eat it plain like I do, lol. Truth be told, if I go there for burgers (rarely) I go with the quarter pounders, as the reason I’m not hip to the place is cuz the meat is too thin.
Quarter Pounders were my go-to growing up. That and the double cheeseburger.
And, yeah, it’s hard to get behind the extra slice of bread. Technically Bob’s Big Boy invented that structure as a joke way back in the 30s before a McDonald’s owner started doing the same/similar concept in the 60s. But that’s all water under the Golden Arches now.
This is clearly the winner. Vince’s Big Mac wasn’t even a burger but some sort of ragu. It still sounded delicious, though. And I can’t believe Steve used a sous vide for the brisket, which is why his is third.
@Nic Cages T-Rex Skull perfect! So f*cking perfect.
COMMENT OF THE MONTH!
I was wondering when someone was going to reference the challenges (speaking of, why not a burger challenge? I cannot WAIT for the next one to come out).
This comment should definitely make Vince’s COTW.
+2 Skankin’ Pickles
@Torgo always.
As a kid I remember begging my grandparents to take me to McDonalds and they pulled the old “we can make the same thing here” routine. White bread and plain hamburger do not a burger make.
Anyhoo – this looks really good. Skeptical of the cheese selection though. Without having tried it I would probably go with a white cheddar.
It’s got a creaminess to it that really goes well with meat with just a hint of funk without smelling of funk.
@Zachary Johnston Hmm. I’ll have to check that out if I can find it locally.
I have this 9 year cheddar I’m buying online lately and that will go on my burger for the burger challenge.
@Steve Bramucci is gonna come correct with the cheese!
That Shit looks nasty and raw and can’t nothing compare to the big mac sauce cause it doesn’t contains tomatoes in it so all u thinkers who think mac sauce is the same as thousand island read the ingredients