The main issue with DQ's fries is how limp they are. I've never had an order that wasn't mushy, undercooked, and inundated with grease. A wiggly, limp fry, makes it impossible to dip into the greatest French fry dip of all time, ice cream. Dipping fries into ice cream is the only reason why anyone should ever want to order fries from DQ, and these can't get the job done. And it's a shame because flavorwise, these aren't half bad. They're salty, almost buttery, but way too limp and greasy. The Bottom Line: These are some limp-ass fries. 34. Shake Shack — Crinkle Cut Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: I've already positioned myself as the anti-crinkle-cut-fry guy so of course these were never going to rank highly for me, but even if you're a die-hard Shake Shack fan, you have to admit that these things are objectively bad. They're so bad that I consider them a stain on the Shake Shack menu. Often times I've opted to eat somewhere else instead of Shake Shack just because I want a good cheeseburger and a good order of fries. And that's a true shame because Shake Shack makes one of the best, if not the best, cheeseburger in fast food. But I don't hate these fries just because they're crinkle-cut, I hate them because they are flavorless. All I ever taste from these fries is a neutral canvas with an abrasively crispy texture that will tear up the roof of your mouth. Get out of here with these fries! The Bottom Line: So bad that they detract from the experience of eating a cheeseburger from Shake Shack.

33. Sonic Drive-In — French Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: I'm convinced that the reason Sonic French fries are so bland is to motivate you to order the superior Chili Cheese fries (more on these in a bit) instead. There isn't much flavor here, it's just salt and texture. The fries are a blank canvas that desperately needs something on top of it to be edible. The Bottom Line: Sonic is pushing you to order the Chili Cheese Fries by making these so boring. Do that! If you don't like Chili Cheese Fries, don't get fries at Sonic, it's not worth it.

32. Del Taco — Crinkle Cut Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: It's bad enough how many crinkle-cut fries I had to get through to make this list, but to have to differentiate between them drove me up a wall! These crinkle-cut fries are marginally better than Shake Shack's because they have a softer outer texture, which allows you to taste more of the potato flavor. Del Taco also salts their fries more liberally than Shake Shack, so at least these are edible. The Bottom Line: A nicely salted crinkle-cut fry with a tame ridge and a more potato-forward flavor. 31. Burger King — French Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: The biggest issue with Burger King's French fries is how inconsistent they are. Sometimes, they're perfectly palatable. Crispy, buttery, salty, everything a French fry should be. But more often than not, they're soggy, over-salted, and inundated with rancid stomach-turning dirty oil that is past due for being changed. The Bottom Line: You may get an order that is piping out and deliciously salted. But don't count on it, because more often than not these will leave something to be desired.

30. Farmer Boys — Always Crispy Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: Like Burger King, the big issue with Farmer Boys is inconsistency. Ordering from here is a flip of a coin. You might get some deliciously thin and crispy french fries, perfectly kissed with the right amount of salt. Or you might get some hard-as-a-diamond grease traps that taste like rancid oil. The fact that Farmer Boys' official name for these fries is "Always Crispy Fries," feels like some sort of cruel joke. Based on inconsistency alone, we have to rank this one low. The Bottom Line: Don't even bother with the fries here, get the fried zucchini instead. 29. Rally's/Checkers — Seasoned Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: Rally's fries can be good but I think a few other fast food chains do this style of battered and seasoned fries a bit better. My issue with Rally's is that the fries are over-battered and over-seasoned, resulting in a fry that doesn't really taste all that much like potatoes. The Bottom Line: Popeyes and Jack in the Box do this style better. Order those instead.

28. White Castle — Crinkle Cut Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: So, am I the crazy one then? I mean there are so many crinkle-cut fries in fast food that obviously somebody likes them. If you're one of those people, please write to me and tell me why. I don't get it! White Castle's fries are a bit better than Del Taco. They're crispy, fluffy, and super salty. They're fine, but if I'm getting White Castle, I'm getting the onion rings instead. The Bottom Line: Does anyone actually like White Castle or is this a place you eat at because you're high? 27. Wahlburgers — Yukon French Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: "Come on, come on. Feel it, feel it!" Sorry, but I can't eat fries from Wahlburgers without quoting Mark Wahlberg's Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch classic "Good Vibrations." Save for Boogie Nights and the Departed, it's the only good thing that Mark Wahlberg has given us. Oh, and Wahlburgers I guess, which is a perfectly serviceable burger restaurant. These fries are good, not great. They have a great level of crispiness, but they're a bit bland. You're going to need to add salt, pepper, and ketchup to make these things enjoyable. The Bottom Line: If you came to Wahlburgers looking for good vibrations, don't order the Yukon French Fries.

26. Raising Cane's — Crinkle Cut Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: I am extremely blessed to make a living eating fast food, I get that, but here I am ranking my fifth variation on the crinkle-cut fries and I won't lie to you, it's starting to wear on me. I love French fries, but crinkle-cut fries make me question my feelings. The reason I'm ranking Raising Canes at twenty is because while they have a bright and buttery flavor they lack any perceptible crunch. And a soggy fry is always a sad fry. Yes, dipping them in Cane's Sauce will make the experience of eating them much more enjoyable, giving the fries a buttery and deep savory dimension. And if they were crispier, I might actually go as far as saying these fries are good. But they aren't crispy. Ever. Because of that, you're going to want to eat these fries as soon as you get your food, do not let them sit in Raising Cane's plastic clamshell food container for more than a few seconds or they will get soggy and sweaty. The Bottom Line: Good flavor, but a soggy texture that ultimately ruins the experience of eating them. Unless you're into that sort of thing.

25. Wendy's — Hot & Crispy Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: It's a shame that Wendy's, a restaurant that makes great burgers and chicken sandwiches makes such mediocre fries. These are too oily truly be enjoyable. This is even more frustrating if you've experienced the breakfast menu's potato wedges. Please Wendy's, I'm begging you, replace your French fries with the potato wedges, it would instantly elevate your brand to being one of the best fast food restaurants in the game. The Bottom Line: Wendy's should either go back to the drawing board with these fries, or ditch them entirely and replace them with the breakfast-menu exclusive potato wedges.

24. Dog Haus — French Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: Don't let the product photo fool you. I get that these look delicious, but Dog Haus' fries are boring and underseasoned. I like the natural skin-on preparation, it gives the fries a bit of earthiness, but the aside from that these fries are completely bland. They almost taste like those reduced-salt potato chips. Luckily, at Dog Haus you have the option to order Tots and Sweet Potato Fries. I've already mentioned that I'm not a fan of tots, so I suggest you get the Sweet Potato fries instead. The Bottom Line: Boring and underseasoned. Sauce required. Do yourself a favor and order the sweet potato fries instead. 23. Arby's — Curly Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: Finally, we're in the "good" section of this ranking. Arby's Curly Fries are good. They have a nice mix of garlic and black pepper flavors with a gentle hint of onion that presents itself on the aftertaste. But they tend to be over-fried to the point that all you can taste is the seasoning and none of the potato. The Bottom Line: Good, but not great. If you like this flavor profile, Jack in the Box and Popeyes do it better. 22. Umami Burger — Togarashi Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: Oh, how the mighty have fallen. I appreciate the togarashi seasoning here, it's a mix of sweet, mildly spicy, smokey, and zesty flavors. But Umami Burger went from being one of the most exciting burger concepts in fast food, to being a ghost kitchen operation that never tastes the same way twice. The Bottom Line: They used to be good, but you're better off ordering fries from somewhere else and adding your own togarashi seasoning. Oh you mean you don't keep togarashi seasoning on you at all times? What's wrong with you?

21. Wendy's. — Baconator Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: These fries are a significant improvement over the regular Wendy's fries because they're covered in cheese and smokey bacon, but they're far from perfect. A forkful of these will treat your tastebuds to a mix of smokey, sweet, and salty flavors, and an overwhelming amount of salt. The fries have this off-putting bitter flavor, and they're a bit soggy due to being packaged in a plastic container with a lid, but I'd still take these over Wendy's regular fries any day. The Bottom Line: An improvement over Wendy's fries, but the weakest cheese fries in all of fast food. 20. In-N-Out — French Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: I won't stand for In-N-Out French fry standard. If you've got a problem with potatoes that are peeled and cut on-site, fried to order, and gently seasoned with salt and black pepper, the problem isn't the fries buddy, it's you. Now I won't sit here and make it seem like these fries are always perfect, they aren't. Sometimes In-N-Out is so busy that the potatoes end up thrown in an overworked frier and pulled a few seconds too late, resulting in overcooked fries that lack flavor and have an awful texture. But during certain times of day, these French fries are straight up delicious. Because of the inconsistency, it wouldn't be right to rank these fries any higher. But they taste way better than they get credit for. The Bottom Line: Sometimes they're great, most times they're not. I'll admit that, but I won't go as far as saying these fries are "bad" by any means and I'd take these over most of the big chains any day.

19. Carl's Jr. — French Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: Carl's Jr. can't decide what to do with its fries. They're always changing the recipe up. They had steak fries for awhile, than skin-on natural fries, and now these, which sometimes have a bit of skin on the ends, but mostly don't. Because they're fried potatoes, they're perfectly passable, but ultimately forgettable. The Bottom Line: They're fine. Good, because it's fried potato we're dealing with, but far from great. I wouldn't mind Carl's Jr. reworking the recipe and relaunching.

18. Fatburger — Skinny Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: Like Carl's Jr. these fries are pretty forgettable. When I'm eating them, I enjoy it, because you know, these are fried potatoes. They're kind of hard to f*ck up. They have a nice buttery flavor, a great crispy texture, but they are in no way craveable. The Bottom Line: Good but ultimately middling fries. 17. Shake Shack — Bacon Cheese Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: Adding cheese sauce and bacon to Shake Shack's mid-tier fries at least makes them edible. I still don't love these, but I'd take these over the plain crinkle-cut fries any day. The bacon is super thin but provides a smokey and sweet blend of flavors, the cheese sauce is milky and creamy, and the harsh texture of the crinkle-cut fries holds up well despite being covered in saucy cheese. The Bottom Line: A marked improvement over the regular Shake Shack fries, but still far from delicious. 16. Sonic — Chili Cheese Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: I might be ranking these lower than they deserve because I'm not completely in love with chili cheese fries, so take everything I say with a grain of salt here. For chili cheese fries, they're pretty good. They've got real cheddar on them, instead of cheese sauce, with a meaty, spicy, and savory chili. Because the fries have a bit of skin on the ends, it adds this rustic earthy flavor that pairs nicely with the fragrant chili. They're good, but they're not for me! The Bottom Line: Fast food's best chili cheese fries, which means little to me. But if you like chili, order these, they don't disappoint!

15. Chick-Fil-A — Waffle Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: So are Chick-fil-A's Waffle Fries actually good or are they just novel? Because I'm not entirely sure. What I like about these fries is they have a very natural flavor. They're earthy, potato-forward, and adequately salted. But I've never enjoyed Waffle Fries from Chick-fil-A without adding some additional pepper or dipping them in sauce. The Bottom Line Good, but they need a little additional help. Season to taste, because Chick-fil-A tosses a touch of sea salt on them that doesn't always adhere to the potato. 14. KFC — Secret Recipe Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: I'll never get over KFC replacing its potato wedges for these "Secret Recipe Fries," but I've learned to love them. There is a mix of herbs and spices here that echoes KFC's legendary Original Recipe chicken batter, aka the only thing that makes going to KFC worth it in the first place. I can taste a hint of pepper, a bit of garlic, onion powder, a touch of smokey paprika, and a whole lot of salt with a crispy slightly battered exterior that keeps each bite crunchy and satisfying. The Bottom Line:

I can taste a hint of pepper, a bit of garlic, onion powder, a touch of smokey paprika, and a whole lot of salt with a crispy slightly battered exterior that keeps each bite crunchy and satisfying. The Bottom Line: Surprisingly good, given that this is KFC and most of the food is barely palatable. Find your nearest KFC here. 13. Jack in the Box — French Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: I think the general public is sleeping on Jack in the Box’s French fries, and for good reason. Why order these when you can get seasoned Curly fries? If for some reason you opt for these instead, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to find a salty and bright flavor that is a bit buttery with a very crispy texture. I don’t have anything bad to say about these fries, but some of the competition out there is better, so unfortunately, these aren’t good enough to break into the top ten. The Bottom Line: The Curly Fries are better, but these are still very good if for some reason you don’t want the better flavor that the seasoned fries offers.

Find your nearest Jack in the Box here. 12. In-N-Out — Animal Style Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: For all the people who complain about In-N-Out’s fries, have you had them Animal Style? It might improve the experience for you. The fries feature a mix of melted American cheese (which is superior to cheese sauce), grilled onions, and In-N-Out’s special sauce. The onions are nicely caramelized, which add a sweetness and tang to every salty and savory forkful. If these had bacon, they’d easily be bumped up a few spots on this ranking. The In-N-Out menu in general could use some bacon, but I have a feeling that’s never going to happen. The Bottom Line Delicious, salty, savory, and saucy. These fries offer up big flavors with every stab of the fork. Find your nearest In-N-Out here. 11. Carl’s Jr. — Waffle Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: One part waffle fry, one part curly fry, what’s not to love here? Carl’s Jr’s Waffle Fries (sometimes called “Criss-cut fries” they keep changing the damn name) feature that typical “seasoned fry” blend of onion and black pepper but with a stronger emphasis on the onion flavor, all hovering over an earthy and buttery potato flavor.

They’re battered, so crunchy as hell. Unfortunately, the shape is a bit awkward, which can sometimes result in a lot of order size variation. Sometimes it feels like you’re getting ripped off because only so many fries can fit in the carton. The Bottom Line: Imagine Chick-fil-A fries with a lot more flavor and more crunch. Find your nearest Carl’s Jr. here. 10. Dave’s Hot Chicken — Crinkle Cut Fries/Cheese Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: Look at what we have here, crinkle-cut fries that have reached the top ten. See, I’m not a completely crinkle-cut hater, they can be done well! What sets these fries apart from the other crinkle-cut fries out there is the dusting of paprika. It adds a smokey component that makes me forget about the awful crinkly texture. You can opt to order these fries smothered in cheese. I’m placing them in the same spot on this ranking, so let’s keep it one entry because I don’t think it makes the experience much different, but it certainly makes it more expensive. If you really want a wet cheesy component, may I suggest the mac and cheese? The Bottom Line: The only crinkle-cut fries in fast food worth ordering. Find your nearest Dave’s Hot Chicken here. 9. Rally’s — Fully Loaded Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: These are easily my favorite cheese fries in all of fast food. They have a crunchy mouthfeel, a heavy dose of salty cheese, herbal and smoked notes, and a hint of tang courtesy of the ranch. I think I can even taste some ginger in here. These fries are truly unlike any other cheese fries on the market. A must-order! The Bottom Line: The best cheese fries in all of fast food. Find your nearest Rally’s/Checkers here. 8. Jack in the Box — Curly Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: The best curly fries in the game. There is a lot to love here — they’re slightly battered, so crispy as hell, and filled with a perfect blend of garlic and onion powder, and black pepper. And that’s just the exterior! The interior has this slightly sweet and buttery taste that is absolutely addicting. A piping hot order is ecstacy on the tongue and they even hold up when they get a bit soggy. But be warned, these things are maybe the greasiest fries ever. Almost to the point of being stomach-turning. The Bottom Line: Order these when stoned and be prepared to enter heaven. Find your nearest Jack in the Box here. 7. Taco Bell — Nacho Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: Taco Bell has a lot going for it including an expansive and fully hackable menu that is beloved by a dedicated fanbase. Taco Bell fans know that the food isn’t the best quality and they don’t care. I admire that about Taco Bell fans. This restaurant doesn’t need fries, but they have them anyway, and they’re surprisingly delicious.

The fries are heavily battered and lightly seasoned with a distinctively Taco Bellian mix of chili powder, paprika, salt, and garlic powder. They have the zesty quality that so many foods on the menu have. If you love Taco Bell it’s not even a question, you’re going to love these. The Bottom Line: Some of the best French fries in all of fast food. That might sound shocking, but one fry is all you’ll need to convince you. They’re that good. Find your nearest Taco Bell here. 6. Wendy’s — Potato Wedges Thoughts And Tasting Notes: I’ve already shouted out these wedges — wait, are potato wedges considered fries? Oh, who gives a f*ck, these things are so damn delicious they’re too good not to include. Here, you get that standard seasoned fries fare, a mix of black pepper, onion, and garlic, but its the texture that elevates these fries above similar flavored spuds. The outside is slightly battered, resulting in something nice and crispy, but since they’re wedge-shaped, they offer a higher ratio of fluffy potato. The Bottom Line: Well seasoned and uniquely potato-forward. If you like the fluffy texture of potato, these wedges deliver. Find your nearest Wendy’s here. 5. Wienerschnitzel — French Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: So it turns out I’ve been sleeping on Wienerschitzel. I’m not a hot dog guy, I straight up don’t like them, but god damn are these fries delicious!

They’re crispy and somehow incredibly savory despite only being seasoned with a pinch of salt. What are they putting in these potatoes? Are they frying them in beef tallow or something? If you haven’t had Wiernerschnitzel fries, remedy that sh*t ASAP. The Bottom Line: Wienerschnitzel has some seriously top-tier french fries. Find your nearest Wienerschnitzel here. 4. Popeyes — Cajun Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: What Popeyes’ Cajun Fries lack in crispiness (these are easily the soggiest fries in all of fast food) they make up for in flavor. The blend of seasonings is dominated by black pepper and garlic powder with a slightly smokey aftertaste and wonderful floral hints of paprika. They’re one of the few orders of fries that have the capability of taking your tastebuds on a journey. If Popeyes could actually manage to make these crispy instead of soggy, they’d be the best french fries in all of fast food. The Bottom Line: If you’re looking for the best chicken sandwich and French fries combination, go to Popeyes. And to elevate your sandwich to something next level, shove these fries into it! Find your nearest Popeyes here. 3. Wingstop — Seasoned Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: I’ve never heard anyone talk about Wingstop’s French fries but they’re some of the best I’ve ever tasted. I think there is a good reason they don’t get talked about though. Anytime I’ve eaten at Wingstop (I’m often eating inside a fast food restaurant because that’s when the food tastes best) I’ve noticed that a vast majority of their customers get their food to go. And once these fries sit in a brown bag with a bunch of steam, they sog up and it diminishes the experience.

But if you’re willing to eat inside of Wingstop you’ll find that these fries are amazing. Each order is well seasoned with a mix of salt, paprika, garlic powder, and just a hint of sugar. That sugar might sound crazy, but in practice it makes the fries so wonderfully addictive that it’ll have you considering bringing a packet of sugar with you any time you eat fries from anywhere. The Bottom Line: Addictingly sweet with an ever-shifting flavor that will draw you in for more. Find your nearest Wingstop here. 2. McDonald’s — French Fries Thoughts And Tasting Notes: McDonald’s is the obvious choice for number one, but I feel like in recent years the quality has dropped a little. What makes these fries work is the “natural beef flavor,” that is added into them. There was once a time that McDonald’s fried its fries in beef tallow but those days are behind us. “Natural Beef Flavor,” as dystopian as it sounds, gets the job done, but the real weakness at McDonald’s is the lack of consistency. On occasion, your fries are going to be soggy, stale, or straight-up cold, and these fries only taste good the second they leave the fryer. On the best days, these fries have a perfectly crispy exterior that houses fluffy buttery goodness. That rich butteriness dominates the flavor, mingling with a hint of savoriness on the backend with just a kiss of sweetness on the aftertaste that makes these fries so damn addicting. But sometimes they taste like greasy, limp garbage. So they’re not getting our #1 slot. The Bottom Line: When they are fresh they are the best fries in fast food, but most of the time you’re going to get an order that has been sitting under the heat lamp a bit too long.