All The Best Festivals Worth Road Tripping To In July

We’re now in the full swing of summer festival season. It’s safe to assume that every single person you’ve ever met is partying right now — dancing on the lawn to your favorite band, drinking designer cocktails, or gorging themselves on fancy quesadillas while you toil away at an office. Seriously. Everyone you know.

If your itinerary is looking a little lacking this month, it’s time to plan an adventure. Nothing says summer like hitting the road with your best friends, venturing to new places you’ve never been, and partying until you can’t party anymore.

Check out our list below and get ready to hit the road for summer’s hottest month!

Taste of Chicago — July 10-14

Okay, so this one is a bit short notice but if you live in Chicago or are within reasonable driving range, consider hitting up Taste of Chicago this week. Featuring 82 restaurants, 24 pop-up spots, and 17 food different food trucks, Taste of Chicago is sure to have some perfect summer eats that are both Instagram-worthy and delicious.

Festival-goers will be treated to free concerts from the lawn at the Petrillo Music Shell from big names like Courtney Barnett, De La Soul, and Bilal and have the option of purchasing tickets for a closer look.

Admission is free, which gives you more to spend on the eats!