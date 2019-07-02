The Best 4th Of July Travel Sales And Cheap Flights

Getty Image

Summer travel can be expensive. Flights, hotels, car rentals, and packages all tend to be at their highest prices. That doesn’t mean you can’t find great deals during the summer but it does mean you can’t always get where you want when you want for cheap. Still, sales will always run during the holidays and we have a big holiday with big sales this week — the 4th of July.

Hotels, airlines, and tour groups are going to be putting everything on sale over the next couple of days. That means it’s time to set some alerts, do a little sleuthing, and pull the trigger on a great trip somewhere cool. The sweet spot is going to be July third and fourth with deals extending out about week around those dates. So, crack open a beer, fire up the grill, and get ready to score a great travel deal.

We’ve compiled some of the best deals right now below. These are the cheapest flights, sweetest hotel rates, and steepest travel package discounts online this week.

Check out The 2019 Uproxx Travel Hot List

TOP DEAL OF THE WEEK:

SAVE UP TO 60% PLUS 10% MORE WITH HOTWIRE’S 4TH OF JULY APP SALES

Hotwire

Right now, you can save up to 60 percent off hotels with Hotwire’s summer sales. That’s already pretty amazing savings. To make this sale even sweeter, Hotwire is offering an additional 10 percent off hotel rates between July 3rd and 4th. 70 percent off a hotel room is unbeatable if you ask us.

You’ll need to download the Hotwire App and book there. Use the code HWFIREWORKS10 to apply the discount.

Book A Room Here

