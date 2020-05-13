The Flavored Whiskeys Actually Worth Trying, According To Bartenders

One of the most divisive things you can say to a whiskey fan is “I like flavored whiskey.” To many whiskey aficionados, adding any flavoring to whiskey is the equivalent of adding hot sauce to your chocolate milk. They believe that if the whiskey is well-made, it doesn’t need to be tainted by the addition of caramel, vanilla, cinnamon, or any other (sometimes overpowering) flavor.

If you really want to change the flavor of a whiskey, these purists say, just mix it into a cocktail like an old fashioned or whiskey sour. Wesley MacDonald, owner of Caña Bar and Kitchen in Curaçao agrees with that sentiment.

“I cannot name any flavored whiskey which I could appreciate,” he says. “If you do want some fruit flavors in your whiskey, muddle some seasonal fruit or herbs and add some sweetener, and create your own flavored whiskey drink.”

Since we like to stir up booze-related controversy whenever possible, we decided that we’re not going to settle for that answer. It’s too easy. To cut and dry. So we decided to ask some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their choices for the flavored whiskeys actually worth trying. Believe it or not, they actually came up with some winners (plus, you know Fireball got shouted out).