Bartenders Name The Very Best Drams Of Whiskey They’ve Ever Tasted

If we’re lucky, we get a chance to sip on a glass of high-priced, long-matured whiskey a handful of times in our lives. Maybe it’s at a wedding, an anniversary dinner, or on a distillery tour. Regardless, we remember everything about the dram we enjoyed. Years later, we find ourselves daydreaming about the subtle hints of peat smoke or the toasted caramel sweetness that permeated each sip. But even if you’ve only experienced truly luxurious whiskey expressions a few times in your life, it’s not an easy task to determine the single best glass of whiskey you ever tasted. As Wesley MacDonald, owner of Caña Bar and Kitchen in Curaçao, says: “The best dram is always the one you have in your hand. There are so many great whiskeys in the world, naming a favorite is almost impossible.” Note, MacDonald said almost impossible, so we’re still going to try. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the single best glass of whiskey they’ve ever tasted. They came through with some (very pricey) winners.