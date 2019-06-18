The ‘Flavored Whiskeys’ That Aren’t Absolute Trash

Unsplash

Whether it’s gin, vodka, rum, or even whiskey, whenever artificial flavor is added to a spirit you run the risk of ruining the taste of the base spirit. Many flavored spirits are cloying, sugary, and overloaded with whatever synthetic flavors they’re using to approximate something found in nature. This is especially true when it comes to flavored whiskey.

We like whiskey around these parts, so it stands to reason that we’d want to actually taste it. If you want sugar water, maybe the spirit isn’t for you. That’s not to say all flavored whiskeys are trash. Just… most. Here are the bottles that are actually worth your cash.

Knob Creek Smoked Maple

Made in Clermont, Kentucky by Beam Suntory, Knob Creek has gained a following for its reasonably-priced, high-quality bourbon and rye whiskeys. In a sea of overly flavored whiskeys, Knob Creek Smoked Maple is an oasis of flavor. It’s a blend of the bourbon you know and love with smoked maple flavors.

It’s perfect on its own on the rocks or mixed into an Old Fashioned to give it a smoky, maple kick.

TASTING NOTES: This complex, smooth, well-balanced whiskey starts with a base of rich bourbon. But it’s the addition of maple that gives it a subtle smoky flavor with hints of caramel and vanilla.

Buy this bottle for $36.99.