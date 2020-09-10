Even though you may have never traveled to Munich for Oktoberfest, you were probably pretty bummed to learn that it was canceled this fall. This year, the beer-filled celebration was supposed to take place from September 19th to October 4th. And even if you hadn’t booked a flight, you can feel the pain a year without this beloved bacchanal. But don’t lose hope. You can enjoy this lager and sausage filled celebration on your own with a few brats and the right German beers. Maybe even throw on your lederhosen and crank up that oom-pah music. To help pick the Oktoberfest beers, we enlisted some of our favorite bartenders. From Spaten to Augustiner to Paulener, they didn’t leave any of the classic brands out.