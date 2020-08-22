The Best Beers For Whiskey Fans, According To Bartenders

Since we just covered the best whiskeys for beer fans, we figured it was time to flip that script and cover the best beers for whiskey fans. It was easy to split the whiskeys for beer lovers into two groups: Whiskeys that were aged in beer barrels and whiskeys that simply pair well with a pint of beer. This exercise breaks down similarly. There are great lagers, pilsners, and other lighter beers that pair well with a glass of whiskey. Then there are all the beers that are aged in whiskey barrels.
To help us figure out which ones you should drink, we asked a handful of bartenders for their input. Perhaps unsurprisingly the barrel-aged stout was a clear favorite amongst the whiskey fans. While Goose Island Bourbon County was the first. Still, there’s so much more beer out there for the whiskey lover.
“Irish, Canadian, and American whiskeys all have very distinct, yet very different flavor profiles,” Anthony Aviles, the general manager of Jack Dusty in Sarasota, Florida, tells us. So which bottle you choose is absolutely dependent on the type of whiskey drinker you are. Luckily, there are countless barrel-aged beers, barley wines, and even brown ales perfect for any whiskey palate. Here’s what the bartenders picked.
Firestone Walker Cherry Barrel Blossom
Robin Wolf, bartender at The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar in Paso Robles, California
This is the perspective beer for any whiskey fan who loves a great Manhattan. It’s an imperial stout aged in both Bourbon and cherry bitters barrels. It’s smooth, rich, and nuanced. Careful though, it registers at 11.2 percent ABV and 28 IBU. This is a whopper of a libation.
Hill Farmstead Aaron
Alan Espino, co-founder of Beat Culture Brewery in Miami
Stouts, barley wines, and quads are a great style for whiskey fans. Bold, pronounced flavor, sweet, boozy, and sometimes barrel-aged. You can’t go wrong with any stout from Wakefield. Hill Farmstead Aaron is hands down the best barley wine out there. There are lots of great Trappist brewed quads out there. The Godfathers of them all is Westvletern 12, Chimay Blue, and Rochefort 10.
Oskar Blues Ten Fidy
Meredith Williams, bartender-at-large in Philadelphia
Oskar Blue Ten Fidy is the best beer for whiskey fans. This bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout is bursting with rich, caramel notes and robust flavors.
Founders Kentucky Breakfast Stout
Rebecah Hunter, bartender at The Monarch Club in Detroit
Founder’s “KBS” bourbon barrel-aged stout from Grand Rapids, Michigan is a big imperial stout brewed with a massive amount of coffee and chocolate and then bourbon barrel-aged to perfection. If whiskey and stout had a kid, this would be it.
Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale
Tommy Ergle, bar manager at Dr. BBQ in St. Petersburg, Florida
Without a doubt, Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale. It is a Kentucky-born Irish red ale that has been aged for six weeks in freshly-decanted bourbon barrels. It’s an incredible sipping beer that gives you the same feel (and tasting notes) of a well-crafted bourbon.
Allagash Curieux
Mig Feliciano, head bartender and mixologist at the Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles
Allagash Curieux is my recommendation. It’s got this great vanilla flavor with light citrus and it’s aged in used whiskey barrels. So, it adopts some of those residual flavors. It’s a strong beer so if you decide to take that ride, remember to get a ride later.
Anderson Valley Bourbon Barrel Stout
Jerry Shaffer, food and beverage manager at Embassy Suites Napa in Napa, California
Bourbon Barrel Stout from Anderson Valley because it’s aged in bourbon barrels. It has rich chocolate, roasted barley, and a beautiful mahogany head.
Boulevard Bourbon Barrel Quad
Jeremy Allen, bartender at MiniBar in Los Angeles
Boulevard Bourbon Barrel Quad is aged in used wood that used to hold whiskey. They add cherries during aging, which makes the resulting beer taste a little bit like a Manhattan. Pay attention and share; the ABV is north of eleven percent, which can be troublesome because it’s delicious.
Cigar City White Oak Jai Alai
Hayden Miller, head bartender at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Miami
Something with a big body and flavor profile is what I enjoy pairing with my whiskey, especially later in the day. One of my favorites right now is Cigar City White Oak Jai Alai IPA. It’s both local and robust enough for pairing with a straight pour.
Harviestoun Ola dubh Special Reserve
Damian Langarica, head bartender at a.bar in Philadelphia
This definitely is a very unique beer and one of my all-time favorite beers. Ola dubh Special Reserve from Harviestoun Brewery in Scotland is an imperial porter aged in scotch barrels. I believe they produce four different types (a 12 year, 16 year, 18 year, and 21 year). They can be a little bit pricey but are totally worth it.
Bearded Iris Triple Ripple
Robert Longhurst, creative director at Standard Proof Whiskey Co.’s Tasting Room in Nashville
I love any of Bearded Iris’ darker beers like an imperial or milk stout with a whiskey. I prefer Triple Ripple. The dark bitter notes in the beer pairs perfectly with oaky spice in whiskey.
Founders Underground Mountain
Stephen Potter, lead bartender at The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Tough question, but I believe Founders Brewing Barrel-Aged Underground Mountain Brown is the answer. The beer spends a year in oak casks soaking up all of the flavors of the barrel. This imperial brown ale is a mouthful of rich coffee notes.