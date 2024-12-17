As 2024 comes to a close, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the “best of” everything that shaped the year. Spotify Wrapped had its moment earlier this month, and now we’re seeing endless recaps of favorite destinations explored, artisanal spirits sipped, late-night snacks devoured, and more. Our “Hotels We Love” column remains unapologetically curated for adventurers, trendsetters, and Instagram-savvy travelers. Some of those amazing experiences stick with us throughout the year and linger in the memories of the writers (and artists!) who experienced them. To highlight those properties, we asked travel writers and a variety of electronic artists to share their absolute favorite hotel experiences of 2024. Add these standout stays to your travel bucket list for 2025! EDITOR’S PICK: Steve Bramucci (@steve_bramucci): Villa Experience, Andaz Penisula Papagayo Resort – Costa Rica To be perfectly honest, it’s hard for me to be surprised by hotels anymore. That’s not to say I don’t enjoy them all, I certainly do. But the element of surprise? Not as common. The Villa Experience at Andaz Penisula Papagayo Resort surprised me. Not so much with its natural beauty (Costa Rica is something of a second home for me) or its amenities (which were beyond bountiful), but for the simplest of reasons: its service. The week I spent at Andaz was, top to bottom, the best customer service experience of my life. And that is one of the most enjoyable surprises any traveler can ever receive. Not only was the staff incredibly helpful and knowledgeable about the region and the property, but they were also eager to go above and beyond at all times. You never got a sense that any of the (surely busy) staffers had anything more urgent to do than answering your questions about the region while shuttling you on a meandering cart ride back to your villa. The villa itself was expansive and spacious with views of the jungle canopy (which interweaves with the property), all the way down to the water. The private plunge pool and rooftop deck with daybeds pushed this into a Honeymoon-Level of sexiness. The property’s beach and the even more secluded beach just footsteps away offered two blissful examples of Penisula Papagayo’s serenity. And the dining… whew. Andaz clearly emphasizes dining. During my time in the villa, I ate at all of the property’s restaurants and also had a blissful in-room sushi experience. Here are some of my favorite dishes: The grilled octopus with local sweet potato gnocchi — OSTRA.

The grilled steak gallo — Chao Pescao

The wild chicken confit — Meso

The in-villa sushi experience. But truly, the collection of restaurants, room service, and beach or pool-side dining options at Andaz was just sterling across the board. I commented loudly at one point, “this is the best food I’ve ever had in a poolside setting!” only to realize that no one from my group was next to me. In my defense, the minibar by the pool makes blended mudslides that are spectacular and… I had consumed three by this point.

I’ll be covering this property in a Hotels we Love soon, but in the meantime — it was my best stay of 2025 and exploring the very remote, incredibly lush Peninsula Papagayo is a must for any visitor of Costa Rica. Amenities: Exclusive welcome drinks and food

Fully equipped kitchen

Private plunge pool and outdoor terrace

Complimentary minibar with local snacks and non-alcoholic beverages

Complimentary wireless internet

Laundry room with washer and dryer

Daily housekeeping including nightly turndown service

Access to all resort facilities

In-villa dining service, available 24 hours a day

Dedicated personal VIP Concierge service

Satellite television and music Room Rate: $~5400/night (8 person occupancy) BOOK HERE Jayme Lamm (@jaymelamm): Hotel Torre Di Bellosguardo – Italy My favorite hotel stay of 2024 is undoubtedly Hotel Torre Di Bellosguardo, a quintessential Italian hotel with the kind of views and service you dream of. Located in Firenze, Hotel Torre Di Bellosguardo sits atop Bellosguardo Hill, providing idyllic panoramic views of the city and surrounding countryside. Located just ten minutes from the city

center, the historic hotel offers a secluded getaway from the hustle and bustle of everything Firenze offers. Views aside, the best part of the historic hotel is its expansive garden, where guests enjoy a countryside feel while still being minutes from the city. Grab a good book and relax on a lounger under a lemon tree by the pool with an Aperol Spritz or take a leisurely stroll amidst the flowers, secret passages, hidden corners, and more. Pair this stay with authentic Italian food nearby (or a private cooking class with the hotel’s owner) and some of Italy’s best shopping and you’ll have the Italian vacation of your dreams. Amenities: Led TV

Free Wi-Fi

Mini-bar

Air conditioning

Safe

Hairdryer

Telephone

Concierge

Adjoining rooms

Daily newspapers Room Rate: $442/night BOOK HERE Mikala Lugen (@mikalalugen): The Dunes On The Waterfront – Ogunquit, Maine

Think cottage core, but with a little more elegance and luxurious tranquility. This is what you get at The Dunes at the Waterfront, the newly renovated picturesque coastal cottage escape overlooking the shores of Ogunquit Beach. I stayed in the foxglove cabin, one of the dozens of reimagined vintage New England whitewashed cottages positioned across its 12 acres of oceanfront lawn. Right away, I noticed cute crescent moon cutouts on the green wood window panels before walking into the sleek and beach-themed cottage equipped with a gas-burning fireplace, wet bar, smart tv, and screened-in porch. While there isn’t an onsite restaurant or bar, you’re brought freshly brewed coffee or tea and local pastries every morning right to your door while your cottage is filled with complimentary drinks and snacks. The complimentary bikes on the property allowed you to easily bike your way to the Ogunquit Lobster Pound or the many eateries in downtown Ogunquit, just a five-minute bike ride away. It’s quiet and so peaceful here. During the day, you can walk or row yourself across the Ogunquit River – depending on if its low or high tide – and relax on the beach. There’s also several hiking trails and the famous Mount Agamenticus you can drive up for sunset. I definitely recommend staying here in the summer to fully experience this beautiful property. Amenities: Heated swimming pool

Lawn games

Waterfront yoga classes

Complimentary pastries and newspaper delivered every morning

Complimentary snacks and drinks stocked in each cottage

Complimentary fresh baked goods and beverages in check-in Lodge

Complimentary bikes, kayaks, paddleboards

Complimentary pontoon boat tour

Free use of beach chairs

Communal fire pit

Screened in private porch

Gas burning fireplace

Free wifi Room Rate: $1,500/night BOOK HERE Fejká (@fejkaofficial): Casa Leon – Agaete, Gran Canaria Casa Leon in Agaete, Gran Canaria, is truly a hidden gem. Designed by a renowned dancer and artist, it features unique architecture spread over three floors, with an open roof at its center. Nestled in the small village of Agaete, this serene retreat is far removed from mass tourism, offering a slower, more relaxing pace of life.

From the rooftop terrace and pool, you can enjoy stunning views of both the majestic mountains and the nearby sea. The property contains lush plants, cacti, and organic design elements, while a lot of sunlight streams into most rooms, creating a warm and inspiring ambiance. Just steps from the Airbnb, you can savor the famous papas arrugadas, traditional Canarian potatoes cooked in sea salt and served with flavorful mojos—a local sauce made from red peppers, chili, garlic, and red wine. A short walk away, natural pools invite you for a refreshing swim, making this the perfect spot for a creative and rejuvenating getaway. I couldn’t have asked for more during my stay, which provided the ideal setting to work on my music. Amenities: Coastal & mountain views

Rooftop terrace

Pool

Beach access

Free wifi

Free parking

Kitchen

Washer & dryer

Pet friendly Room Rate: $400/night BOOK HERE Alexa Perl (@alexaperl_): One&Only Portonovi – Montenegro Staying at the One&Only Portonovi was like living in a daydream. Montenegro itself was truly one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been—blue water, mountains everywhere, and this super chill, peaceful vibe. The resort is gorgeous, with fancy Mediterranean-style buildings and rooms that are super spacious and modern. The rooms have balconies and terraces where you can just sit and take in the view. The private beach and infinity pools are next-level—I spent hours lounging by the water, and it was pure bliss. There’s so much to do, too. The spa is unreal, and you can take boat rides or check out cute nearby towns like Kotor. It’s the perfect mix of adventure and luxury. A true slice of heaven.

Amenities: Coastal views

Spa

Fitness center

Four onsite restaurants and bars

Sauna

Steam room

Two pools

Fitness center Room Rate: $400/night BOOK HERE Melissa Curtin (@lalascoop): Xela Tulum – Mexico Privacy and intimacy are the ultimate luxury. A secret door awaits as you enter through a jungle-laden path to a dramatic 12-foot weathered wooden door with clay pots and gurgling water. The new Xela Tulum feels like your own private villa, with just 12 rooms, located on the quieter south side of Tulum, Mexico. The rooms are mere steps from the ocean and each morning, you can expect to be delighted in Mexican eats, complimentary made-to-order dishes like Chilaquiles, delivered to your oceanside cabana with feet in the sand. The dramatic rectangular pool melts into the seascape, a delicious dip after frolicking in the warm Caribbean waves. At night, take some wine or cocktails to the 360-degree rooftop for a sunset above the jungle and ocean. It may be hard not to sleep with the door cracked to listen to the pounding surf from the Boho-designed oceanfront suite, donned in neutral colors and black accents with a tub highlighted by a large sun-soaked palm frond window. Order shrimp tacos, a Mezcal cocktail, and bathe in the warm winds as you’ll soon learn there is really no need to leave this true escape or even put on shoes. Part of the Namron Hospitality Group, the hotel infuses sustainable practices in every way they can to minimize their environmental footprint. Xela Tulum was my favorite hotel stay of 2024 and makes a great long weekend getaway to decompress from hectic city life. Amenities: 360-degree views

Gym

Spa

Yoga classes

Private beach

Free bicycles

Outdoor pool

Free self parking

Air conditioning Room Rate: $440/night

BOOK HERE Emília Salomão (@blackgermantraveler): Legend Palace Luxury Hotel – Macau The 5-star Legend Palace Luxury Hotel in Macau really impressed me this year. From the outside, the building is beautiful and catches your eye immediately – especially when arriving by ferry from Hong Kong. Inside, the hotel feels like a magical world. The reception area is decorated with flowers and chandeliers, giving it a glamorous and elegant look. The hallways of the hotel feel like a modern fairytale castle and are perfect for taking photos. Our room was decorated in warm shades of brown, beige, and blue, making it both stylish and cozy. The hotel also has a menu with different food options, and the large pool and decorations make the whole place feel very luxurious. The location is excellent: about 10 minutes on foot to the ferry terminal and only a few steps to the nearest bus stop. This makes it easy to explore Macau. Nearby, you can visit Macau Fisherman’s Wharf, Wynn Macau with its “Tree of Prosperity” show, the exciting nightlife, and the famous Ruins of St. Paul’s. The friendly and professional staff made my stay unforgettable. At Legend Palace, I felt like a princess in a modern castle – an experience I would love to have again. Amenities: Coffee/tea facilities and minibar

Personal safe

Local and international TV channels

Choice of pillows

Outdoor heated pool

Poolside cabanas

Fitness center

Business center

Spa/health club Room Rate: $100/night BOOK HERE Nostalgix (@nostalgixmusic): Marriott Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa – Hawaii Hawaii is one of my favorite places to perform and visit in the world. The energy and love out there is something special. I love the Marriott Waikiki Beach Resort since it’s located right next to the beach, so you see the most beautiful sunrises and sunsets. I would wake up early in the morning to hit the hotel gym, then go for a run by the beach. It’s the most peaceful experience. Then grab an acai bowl outside the hotel and work on music while looking at the most beautiful view. There are SO many amazing restaurants and things to do near the hotel as well.

Amenities: Rooftop deck

Cabanas

Adults-only pool

Open-air restaurant

Oversized hot tub

Fitness center

Spa

On-site golf

Free Wifi

Game room Room Rate: $300/night BOOK HERE Noah Henderson (@nhendyson): Ad Lib Hotel – Bangkok, Thailand The Ad Lib Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, was a peaceful and comfortable place to rest while on world tour with HAYD. Nestled near Sukhumvit and within walking distance of the Nana BTS Skytrain station, it was perfectly located for exploring the city while providing a quiet retreat from its busy streets. The hotel’s minimalist design, combined with lush greenery and cozy spaces, made it an ideal spot for rest and songwriting. Whether by the rooftop pool or in the relaxed communal areas, it was easy to find moments of peace to recharge or get creative. The restaurant served a mix of Thai and international dishes, with breakfast featuring tropical fruits and local favorites that fueled my days. With amenities like a fitness center and a friendly, attentive staff, the stay felt effortless. For musicians on the road or anyone needing a blend of comfort and inspiration, the Adlib Hotel was one of my favorites on tour. Amenities: Plush beds

Hypoallergenic pillows

Rooftop pool

Skyline views

Fitness center

Onsite restaurants and bars

Complimentary shuttle service Room Rate: $146/night BOOK HERE Laidback Luke (@laidbackluke): Mithi Resort and Spa – Bohol, Philippines My favorite hotel stay of 2024 is simultaneously the best stay of 2023 as well, having stayed there for two years in a row. Mind you, I have stayed in many hotels throughout the year, including Mithi Resort and Spa in Bohol in the Philippines. It’s a short flight from Manila to Tagbilaran, where you can experience the magic of the Filipino countryside. This means there are palm trees for days, and because the resort is right by the sea, most rooms overlook the beautiful blue ocean. I caught myself just sitting there in the morning and watching the sun rise to try and take it all in. The serenity gives it a taste of paradise, which you can also have there. Since Mango is the national fruit, I bet you’ve never tasted any better Mango than fresh off of the Filipino countryside. The same goes for fresh coconuts and coconut milk (which you drink straight out of the baby coconut). Being half Filipino, I’ve always known about mangos, but tasting them last year blew me away. The spa is amazing, and you can book a top-quality massage for a fraction of the western prices. They have all the amenities you can think of, and since the ocean is right there, you can also book water activities there. I found my favorite spot to train my Kung Fu, which resembles a Buddhist temple right by the sea. In 2023, I only stayed for one day, as I needed to rush to my other destination on my Asian DJ Tour, but in 2024, I decided to stay some extra days to treat myself properly.