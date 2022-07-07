During the summer months, many drinkers tend to gravitate towards light, refreshing lagers — a phenomenon that’s plainly obvious based on recent craft brewing trends. But if you’re anything like us, you don’t want to get tired of just one summer beer style. When it comes to a summer lager change-up, you’d be hard pressed to find a better choice than the hazy IPA.

Often referred to as New England-style IPAs, these juicy, hazy, tropical fruit, and citrus-filled beers are a great choice for lager and pilsner fans, because, like those light lagers, NEIPAs have little to no bitterness. Cloudy and juicy, with flavors like mango, guava, pineapple, and tangerine — what could be more appealing on a hot, humid summer day?

The best part? There are so many great hazy IPAs on the market, you can find great options almost anywhere. This is why today, we decided to rank eight of our favorite easy-to-find hazy IPAs.

8) New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze

ABV: 7.5%

Average Price: $11.99 for a six-pack

The Beer:

The New Belgium Voodoo Ranger line of beer is fairly well-known in the American beer landscape and in our opinion, the best version is its Juicy Haze. This 7.5% ABV New England-style IPA is brewed with American hefeweizen yeast, Pale, wheat, and C-80 malts, as well as oats. It’s hopped with Citra, Cascade, Simcoe, Centennial, and Nugget hops.

Tasting Notes:

The nose is surprisingly sweet with a ton of tropical fruit notes, wet grass, and some citrus. Thar’s about it. The palate is cloyingly sweet with mango, guava, and pineapple taking center stage. This is definitely not a bad beer, it’s just that it tastes more like candy than beer. The fruity flavor is about as subtle as Gallagher wielding a sledgehammer.

Bottom Line:

Hazy IPAs are known for their juicy, fruity flavor. This one takes it to a tooth-achingly new level. It’s just a little too sweet for us.

7) Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

ABV: 6.7%

Average Price: $9.99 for a six-pack

The Beer:

There are few hazy IPAs as well known and highly regarded as Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing. But is it really as great as some drinkers think or is it simply popular because it’s available everywhere? This 6,7% ABV easy-drinking IPA is brewed with Two-row Pale and Munich malts, as well as oats and wheat. It’s hopped with Citra, Magnum, Simcoe, Comet, Mosaic, and El Dorado hops.

Tasting Notes:

The nose is surprisingly bland with aromas of floral hops, pineapple, and grapefruit, and that’s really about it. We tried to find more, but there just wasn’t a lot going on. The palate didn’t even add to the experience. There were flavors of tangerine, some mango, and a hint of floral hops. But overall, this was a fairly bland, disappointing beer.

Bottom Line:

We had high hopes for Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing because it constantly makes list of “best hazy IPAs.” It’s not a horrible beer, it’s just boring and not very memorable.