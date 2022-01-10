Even though it’s one of (if not the) most popular craft beer styles in the US, there’s no more divisive beer than the IPA. It’s like the cilantro of beer. In fact, for a lot of beer drinkers, some overly hopped IPAs do indeed taste like dish soap (the problem that “supertasters” have with cilantro).

Even though there are different versions of the IPA (West Coast, New England, milkshake, etc.) with various levels of hop bitterness, there’s still a divide. And to be fair, there are a lot of misses out there that can turn even IPA lovers off. This is why your first IPA — or the IPA you try in an effort to finally convert — must be a complex, flavorful beer that’s still well-balanced.

To find these gems, we asked a handful of well-known brewers, beer professionals, and craft beer experts to tell us the best IPAs for absolute newcomers (and maybe those wishing to give the beer style another try). Let’s dive in!

Old Nation M-43

Erika Wojno, US director of marketing at BrewDog in Columbus, Ohio

ABV: 6.8%

Average Price: $15 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

Why This Beer?

I’m going to give some love to my home state and go with Old Nation’s M-43. It’s a New England-style IPA, so a more modern spin. But I quite enjoy the tropical fruits and light, balanced bitterness.

This year I’ll definitely be making it a point to find the seasonal strawberry version when it’s released.