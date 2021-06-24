Irish whiskey is much more than a simple base for an Irish coffee and a shot to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The triple distilled tipple from the Emerald Isle is specifically crafted to be a subtle, workhorse whiskey both sippable and mixable. Notes of grain, honey, florals, and fruits take center stage while leaning into the tradition of aging in ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks.

While there’s no wrong time of year for this Irish import, the soft, sweet, mellow flavors are best suited for summer sipping, especially if you’re making an effervescent highball or citrus-forward cocktail. This is the time of year when that lightness in your whiskey is deeply enjoyable and the syrupy, leathery, and overly spicy firestarter whiskeys that warm your soul in the winter might not hit the sweet spot.

To find the best Irish whiskeys for summer, we turned to the pros for advice. We asked a handful of our favorite bartenders to tell us the best Irish Whiskeys to drink this summer (and in general). Check them all out below and click on their prices if you want to try any of these yourself.

Two Stacks

Chris Hennessy, bartender at Dylan Whisky Bar in Kilkenny, Ireland

ABV: 43%

Average Price: $20

Why This Whiskey?

Two Stacks Irish Whiskey, with their transparent blending, is a breath of fresh air for the bar industry. On the labeling, they break down the exact distillate percentages and maturation casks, helping bartenders to pinpoint flavor profiles to best suit their guests. This then helps people find the best expression to enjoy during the summer months.

Roe & Co

Eoghain Clavin, brewery ambassador for Guinness in Dublin, Ireland

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $32

Why This Whiskey?

The old Guinness power station across the street from the Guinness brewery, in the heart of Dublin City, is the home of Roe & Co. Irish whiskey. Their distillery is one of Ireland’s newest, and I was lucky enough to get to visit the distillery when it opened in 2019. It’s truly an amazing experience and home to some outstanding whiskey. Flavors of soft spice and mellow spun sugar along with warm hints of spiced pear and woody vanilla make this the foundation for many great Irish whiskey cocktails.