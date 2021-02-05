It’s Time You Learned To Make *Real* Irish Coffee — Here’s Our Recipe

There are a lot of versions of the Irish coffee cocktail out there. But you’d be hard-pressed to find one without a dash of Baliey’s Irish Cream in it. That changes today. We’re taking the cocktail back to its roots — by making the classic recipe, sans the creamy booze.

The Irish coffee is pretty straightforward for a hot cocktail. Even if you don’t have a coffee machine at home, you can always use instant coffee in a pinch. Other than that, you really just have to whip some cream. And even then, no one is going to stop you from using whipped cream from one of those spray cans.

A classic Irish coffee is a mix of black coffee (usually a double espresso these days), sugar, Irish whiskey, and whipped cream. The construction is what makes the drink special. The idea is to have a layer of cream that you sip the whiskey-spiked coffee through — adding a balanced and textural experience to the drink.

Let’s get mixing!