The Horse’s Neck Is A Quick, Easy Winner For National Cocktail Day

The Horse’s Neck is a go-to highball, especially as the weather starts to heat up. With it being National Cocktail Day, it’s also a very easy cocktail to have in your arsenal. There are no syrups to make, and no real skills in shaking or stirring.

This is about building a drink in the glass and enjoying it immediately. Period.

The Horse’s Neck is a 19th-century American classic that’s associated with the Kentucky Derby (hence the name) and used to be made with brandy. Now, it’s usually made with bourbon or rye. I’m making mine with Irish whiskey. Why? With it being March, it felt appropriate. Also, Irish whiskey has a lightness to it that suits this type of soda-pop-meets-spicy-bitters highball alchemy.

That’s all you really need to know. If you have a glass and a knife to peel some lemon rind, you can make this right now in about 15 seconds. Let’s get mixing!