Bartenders Tell Us The Best Irish Whiskeys Not Named Jameson

Homer Simpson said it best when he uttered the iconic phrase, “Lousy Smarch Weather.” Couple the rainy month with coronavirus panic, and you have a whole lot of grumpy folks. Especially once all the spring break trips start getting canceled. The one bright spot is that March 17th is St. Patrick’s Day — the boozy, green beer-filled, whiskey-soaked holiday when everyone is Irish. Juyoung Kang, lead bartender at The Dorsey in Las Vegas looks forward to the holiday like the rest of us, but he doesn’t wait until mid-March to sip on Irish whiskey. “I’m a fan of Irish Whiskey,” he says. “So why would I ever limit myself to just St. Patrick’s Day?” We couldn’t agree more. We’d also advise against limiting yourself to the well known brands (we’re looking at you Jameson). Instead, try something a little out of your comfort zone this year. To help, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to lesser-known Irish whiskeys to drink this month.