$89 Flights To Europe And The Best Last Minute Labor Day Travel Deals

Uproxx/iStockphoto

Labor Day weekend is a few short days away. That’s a few short days to make that final decision on whether you’re staying home and chilling all weekend or hitting that open road for one last summer hurrah. You all can probably guess we’re throwing our vote behind the latter. You have a chance to book some last minute travel for the weekend and beyond right now. You could be on your way to Europe by Thursday, with new experiences awaiting you at the end of another runway.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

FRIENDLY PLANET TRAVEL LABOR DAY SALE

Friendly Planet Travel puts together some of the best trips money can buy. They’re currently running a Labor Day Sale that’ll save you up to $900 on over 65 different trips all over the globe. That saving accompanies roundtrip airfare, first-class accommodations, transfers, most meals, and expert guidance on the ground. This is your chance to save serious money and see somewhere new without a worry in the world.