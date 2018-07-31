This Week’s Cheap Flights And Late Summer Travel Deals Are Here

Uproxx/iStockphoto

August is here and that means summer is winding down. We have about a month until Labor Day hits and then fall starts inching ever closer. But, fear not, late summer is the best time to score a great cheap flight or travel deal as airlines, hotels, and travel companies make one last effort to get you on the open road.

Over at Hopper, they crunched the numbers and found that prices are about to plummet for summer travel across the board. Flights to Europe are going to drop over the coming weeks — some destinations by up to 50 percent. Amsterdam, Helsinki, and Nice are leading the pack with the biggest drops. So, right now is your chance to score a great cheap flight and see a new corner of the world before summer fades into autumn.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

SECRET FLYING DEALS

The best place to actually score one of those late summer deals on flights is to keep an eye on Secret Flying. They post new flight deals daily and have a constant ticker of the cheapest and best deals.

Right now, you can snag a roundtrip from ATL to PDX (and vice versa) for only $214. That’s a steal for a cross-country flight. Further afield, roundtrips from Fort Lauderdale to Costa Rica are super cheap right now, clocking in at $97. That’s less than one-hundred bucks to see Costa Rica. You can’t beat that price. Lastly, flights from Kansas City to Sydney, Australia are running $803 roundtrip. It might be time to consider a trip to the outback!

