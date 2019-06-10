Bartenders Tell Us The One Bottle They’d Give For Father’s Day

Getty Image

Father’s Day is this Sunday and if you’re anything like us, you still haven’t purchased anything for your dad (or father-in-law). A simple card won’t do, fam, it’s the lowest level of gifting possible. Throw in a gift card to Home Depot, or your dad’s favorite clothing store and you’re probably leaps and bounds ahead of your siblings. But if you really want to outdo your brothers and sisters, you’ll buy pops a bottle of his favorite whiskey, gin, rum, tequila, or whatever spirit he favors.

Like us, bartenders agree that the gift of booze is what your dad really wants. That’s why we asked them to tell us the one bottle they’d gift their own father or fathers-in-law for Father’s Day. Honestly, the man already has enough novelty ties.

Banks 5 Island Rum

Daniel King, beverage director at Butchertown Hall in Nashville

Now that you mention it, I think I might send my dad a bottle of Banks 5 this year. The only cocktail I’m ever truly certain he will like is a mojito and Banks 5 is a really solid blended white rum. There is plenty of depth there without being off-putting in any way. Maybe I’ll send him a mint plant too. Thanks for the idea.