If you’re anything like us, as soon as Thanksgiving is over (or sometimes even before), you get a craving for eggnog. At no other time of year does this thick, heavy, thoroughly-spiced, egg-based drink seem like a good idea. But, there’s something about the holiday season that makes us want to grab a half gallon from our local grocery store (or even make our own). The way we see it, is that if it’s good enough for Clark W. Griswold, it’s good enough for us. And, like Clark, we need a bit of booze added to the mix. Cole Newton, bartender and owner at Twelve Mile Limit in New Orleans really spikes his eggnog by adding multiple spirits. “My family’s signature eggnog recipe calls for three different spirits: bourbon, brandy, and rum,” he says. “If you’re just going to go with one, though, a solid dark rum, like Cruzan Black Strap, is critical. Sweet, a little spicy, and with a ton of molasses, it should give your ‘nog a real depth.” This makes us wonder what spirits other bartenders use to spike their holiday ‘nog. So we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to picks.