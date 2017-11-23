We Asked A Star Chef To Rescue You From A Horrible Thanksgiving

When a professional chef says that Thanksgiving dinner is “the Olympics of cooking,” you know that sh*t is serious. But every year, millions of well-meaning amateurs try their best to prepare a Thanksgiving feast for their family and friends, following complex recipes that haven’t been attempted since the last Thanksgiving (who the hell roasts a turkey in May?), in quantities that far exceed their comfort zone and skill level.
This isn’t just unrealistic; it’s unfair, especially to the poor men and women slaving over lumpy gravy in the kitchen.
While making a perfect Thanksgiving dinner is impossible (even professional chefs recognize the insane degree of difficulty), we’ve teamed up with Jason Quinn, the head chef/owner at Playground DTSA, winner of The Great Food Truck Race, and judge on MTV’s “Snack-Off,” to help identify some of the most common ways you screw up your Thanksgiving dinner, along with some helpful hints on how to avoid these culinary disasters.
Jason isn’t just a great chef; he’s a Thanksgiving dinner specialist. Every year, he closes down his restaurant for the day and cooks a full Thanksgiving feast for his closest family and friends (along with a few stragglers), so the man knows a thing or two about cranberry sauce and stuffing.
I understand this is blasphemy, BUT… store bought Bob Evans mashed potatoes are the best mashed potatoes I’ve ever had.
::jumps behind stage curtain::
@JamesonGBrown, I can’t speak to this because I’ve never had Bob Evans mashed potatoes, but I did try to impress a girl in college by cooking her instant mashed potatoes, so I don’t have much room to judge here.
@Ben Esch I highly recommend them. I say this with a little bit of chuckle, but they are amazing. Throw some butter in there. Boom, best side ever. And I’ve had some damn good, homemade mashed potatoes…and BE still wins. Oh, and I can’t cook worth a damn so these help a lot.
I can confirm they are pretty damn good. The mashed sweet potatoes are good too.
@El Chopo de Snaka Wait…WHAT? They have mashed sweet potatoes? Explain please. Videos and links welcomed :)
Yes dude, and the box exclaims that they are made with real milk and butter! (This is impressive I guess for a microwaved side dish?!) They will legitimately embiggen a cheap steak.
@El Chopo de Snaka Haha, I don’t even care what they’re made with…they just so damn good. Soon to have some today!
The satisfaction of seeing and hearing canned jelly cranberry “sauce” leave its can is better than any fancy and probably better tasting cranberry sauce.
@whatupwhatup, okay, how about this as a compromise? You buy a can of that, take a few moments to appreciate seeing and hearing the cylinder of cranberry gelatin plop out of the can, then you throw that junk away and start eating some real cranberry sauce? Everyone’s happy, right?
I make cranberry sauce by running fresh cranberries and oranges through a grinder, then adding sugar. That’s all, no cooking. It’s pretty good!
And for dessert we have your choice of Pecan Pie, Pumpkin Pie or Persimmons with sweetened lemon juice and Kurdish yogurt cheese. “I’ll take the Persimmons with sweetened lemon juice and Kurdish yogurt cheese” said no one ever.
“Lately, I’ve been using persimmons and marinating them with a sweetened lemon juice and serving them with a Kurdish yogurt cheese called labneh.”
Fuck this guy.
Nah, you’re wrong. He’s such a good fucking cook and his food is amazing. He’s not pompous at all. Context, @JTRO, context!
Skip pumpkin pie (you’re an idiot for serving desert to begin with, but if you must); go with persimmons served with a Kurdish yogurt cheese