If it isn’t obvious, here at Uproxx we love cheeseburgers. We love them so much that we even went on a long and laborious quest to find which burger chain has the best tasting meat in fast food. We’re a dedicated bunch, so you best believe that this weekend our plans are set — we’re going to be eating cheeseburgers and saving money.

Tomorrow, September 18th, 2021, is National Cheeseburger Day. That’s the best news we’ve gotten all week (if you don’t count the launch of the season three trailer for Succession.)

So how cheap will these cheeseburgers get? Does the idea of a 50 cent double cheeseburger cause you to salivate and make your stomach grumble in hunger? Then you’re going to want to keep reading. Here are the best deals for National Cheeseburger Day 2021!

Applebee’s — Applebee’s is offering up a cheeseburger, fries, and 30-ounce drink for just $9.99 on National Cheeseburger Day (September 18th) only. That’s a pretty good deal and brings Applebee’s affordability down to the fast-food level. Can’t go wrong with this one.

BurgerFi — This isn’t quite a deal that will get you fed, but on Saturday BurgerFi will be holding a sweepstakes that can win you a free A+ meal for a year. So while we’re salty that we aren’t getting fed on the cheap, a year is a pretty long time.

The A+ meal features a BurgerFi cheeseburger, French fries, and a beverage. Winners will be announced on September 24th.

Dog Haus — Dog Haus will be offering its signature cheeseburger for just $5 for all in-store or takeout orders. Sure, Dog Haus’ cheeseburger is a bit unconventional, but it’s the only place on this list you can grab a dog and a burger for cheap!

Friendly’s — Friendly’s Sweet Rewards members will be treated to a free medium sundae with the purchase of any cheeseburger on September 18th. Apparently Friendly’s thought this weekend was national sundae day.