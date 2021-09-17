Logan Roy is ready to go “f*cking beast” mode.

HBO has released the full-length trailer for Succession season 3, which premieres on October 17. There’s a lot to process, beginning with Tom suggesting that Greg eat a cyanide pill, only to call him a “doofus” for not realizing it’s a mint. Succession has some of the most creative insults in the game (“You look like a dildo dipped in beard trimmings”), but a simple “doofus” works best sometimes. Other trailer highlights include our first look at new cast members Alexander Skarsgård and Adrien Brody, who accurately calls the Roys “next level” f*cked up”; Shiv hitting Roman in the neck; and Logan slamming his phone on the ground. Also, everything’s coming up Logan! The Pope followed him on Twitter. Unless… yeah, no, never mind. Not the actual pope.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

You can watch the trailer above. Succession isn’t up for any Emmys this Sunday (damn you, COVID), but it won Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series for Jeremy Strong, and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for creator Jesse Armstrong, among other well-deserved awards, at the 2020 ceremony.