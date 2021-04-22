The almighty fried chicken sandwich might be fast-food’s current obsession, but let’s not forget what the fast-food universe’s GOAT is. We’re talking about the culinary perfection that is the cheeseburger. Before fast-casual chicken concepts and bloated breakfast menus expanded what fast food had to offer us, there was only the cheeseburger. It was the big bang of fast food. A force so big and powerful that an entire industry spawned around its delicious convenience. In fact, the only thing that trumps the cheeseburger is the double cheeseburger, which really proves that cheeseburgers are so damn good that the only way we could improve upon them was to say, “ADD MORE BURGER; ALSO MORE CHEESE!” (Adding bacon was another revelation, but that’s another article!) Below, we’ve set out to rank all of the double cheeseburgers floating around the fast-food space to find the very best of the best. There’s no Whataburger on this list, though a flight to Texas is in the cards post-vaccination [It would definitely crack the top ten. — ed]. Other than that, we tried to be completist — DQ even makes a showing (though it’s not a great one). Here are the best double cheeseburgers in the game, ranked from worst to best based on flavor alone!

15. Dairy Queen — 1/2 lb Cheese Grillburger Calories: 800 The Burger: Dairy Queen’s Double Cheeseburger has a fun spin on the name “double cheeseburger.” They call it the 1/2 lb Cheese Grillburger (as opposed to the single patty 1/4 lb) which actually makes it sound appetizing — as if it’s somehow different than a regular burger. Is it one part grilled cheese? Sign us up! Yes, I’m well aware I just described a patty melt. This thing wishes it was a patty melt. You’ll notice the above photo of Dairy Queen’s 1/2 lb Cheese Grillburger has a slice of swiss on it, I’m not sure why — mine was topped with American cheese and I wasn’t even given the option for the slice of Swiss. Would the Swiss have saved the burger? No. This burger is not even remotely appetizing. It’s easily one of the worst double cheeseburgers I’ve ever had (though I’d say the bottom three on this list are essentially interchangeable). The burger comes topped with double American cheese, tomato, a depressing, wilted piece of lime green lettuce, bland and bitter pickles, onions, ketchup, and mayo.

It has all the ingredients that make a good burger, yet the thing never really comes together. In fact, it doesn’t get close. The Bottom Line: Don’t eat your lunch at Dairy Queen. Dairy Queen is for dessert. Find your nearest Dairy Queen here. 14. A&W — Papa Burger Calories: 640 The Burger: Say what you will about the bottom burgers on this list, they’ve got fun names! I love A&W’s Papa Burger! I like saying, “Can I get a Papa Burger?” Or “What should we get for lunch? You down for a Papa Burger?”

Unfortunately, those are two things I’d never say because the Papa Burger is horrible. The bread it’s served on is strangely dense. The shredded lettuce that they top the burger with (lettuce goes on the bottom, A&W) is almost always translucent. The cheese doesn’t really melt. And the meat is very dry, which they try to mask with excessive amounts of “Papa Sauce.” Papa Sauce has to be the grossest name for a spin on Thousand Island ever. The Bottom Line: Look, A&W doesn’t even make the best root beer. Don’t bother with this one. Find your nearest A&W here.

13. Burger King — Double Quarter Pound King Calories: 1066 The Burger: It brings me joy to see Burger King not take the bottom spot. The chain really is the underdog of the fast-food universe. Burger King has no fans, yet they maintain restaurants all over the country. So someone is loving it, a lot. But that someone isn’t me. You might be asking yourself, “Why the Double Quarter Pound King, why not a Double Whopper?” No cheese in the Double Whopper, my friend. As far as I can tell, that’s the only difference between the Double Whopper and the Doubler Quarter Pound King. Why didn’t they just call it the Double Whopper with Cheese? Look, don’t question Burger King’s strategy. They’re obviously doing something right. They’re literally in every airport in the country. The actual burger is a half-pound of flame-grilled meat topped with American cheese, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard (look at that, no mayo!) served on a sesame seed bun. The real problem with the Double Quarter Pound King is the meat. It’s remarkably dry, nervy, and grainy. Biting into it causes the meat to tear apart in this really unnatural way that reminds me of tearing apart soggy drywall. The Bottom Line: It’s not the worst double cheeseburger I’ve ever had, but, come on, this place calls itself Burger King! We expect better. A lot. Find your nearest Burger King here. 12. Sonic — SuperSONIC Double Cheeseburger Calories: 850 The Burger: The bottom three burgers on this list are so bad that they make us question how they’re still even functional establishments. Sonic’s SuperSONIC Double is a step up, but it’s probably the last thing at the chain I’d ever suggest someone order. Come here for a hot dog, a breakfast burrito, chili cheese fries, cheese tots, or even mozzarella sticks. This is a damn stoner snack paradise! The SuperSONIC Double is bland when compared with Sonic’s other offerings. This burger is topped with all the classic ingredients and uses diced onions instead of rings, which is a nice touch, but again this burger is set up upside down: Ketchup, mayo, and mustard on the top bun, followed by pickle chips, lettuce, and onion, tomato, meat, cheese, meat, cheese.

There is a slice of cheese on the bottom bun! Why do bad burger places insist on setting up their burgers upside down? The Bottom Line: If someone gives you a free burger from Sonic, eat it. It’s not awful. But if you’re at the Sonic drive-thru, order almost anything else. Find your nearest Sonic here.

11. Jack in the Box — Ultimate Cheeseburger Calories: 840 The Burger: This is going to seriously date me, but when the Ultimate Cheeseburger first dropped on the fast-food scene, it was advertised with an N*SYNC/Backstreet Boys type boy band called the Meaty Cheesy Boys who sang a song with these lyrics “Girl you know that there’s one thing that I love / And it’s not you that I’m thinking of / I want the Ultimate Cheeseburger! Cheese, meat, cheese, cheese, meat and that’s it! Baby, you know it’s hot and juicy because Jack won’t make it until you order it!” A couple of things: This is a hilarious song to sing when you’re hungry (especially if you’re singing it to your partner). It’s easily the best song about cheeseburgers ever. It’s also a sad reminder that Jack in the Box used to have a policy: We don’t make it until you order it. They’ve dropped that policy and it really shows. The Ultimate Cheeseburger is what it promises: cheese, meat, cheese, cheese, meat, and that’s it. Unless of course, you count mayonnaise, mustard, and ketchup as ingredients. Those aren’t catchy words for a jingle, though.

This sandwich features a mix of American cheese slices with a single slice of Swiss thrown in there to keep things interesting. It kinda works! This is certainly one of the most unique-tasting burgers on this list. The Swiss adds a depth of flavor, with slightly sweet and nutty notes that the other burgers on this list just don’t have. Unfortunately, it’s just Swiss cheese. And while we enjoy its inclusion, it’s not enough to bump this burger up any higher than this slot. The Bottom Line: Baby, it once was hot and juicy. Now, Jack made it 30 minutes before you arrived and it’s probably going to lead to a stomachache. But hey, at least your acid reflux will have a touch of Swiss. Find your nearest Jack in the Box here. 10. Del Taco — Double Del Cheeseburger Calories: 690 The Burger: Well would you look at that, Del Taco, a place known for tacos, builds their Double Del cheeseburger the right way. Cheese, meat, cheese, meat, tomatoes, lettuce, diced onions, sauce (sauce on top is also acceptable) — which indicates to me that they’re serious about their burgers.

You wouldn’t expect the Double Del to be good, but it is. The patties are always juicy and never overcooked. The American cheese actually melts. The tomatoes are bright and vibrant, never turning into a soggy mess in your burger. But at a place with huge Avocado packed burritos and a variety of different tacos, why would you ever order a very-solid-though-not-exceptional cheeseburger? The Bottom Line Way better than it should be, but Del Taco’s menu is full of better flavors. Grab the Epic Avocado or Cali Burrito (it has fries inside of it!) instead. Find your nearest Del Taco here.

9. McDonald’s — Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese Calories: 720 The Burger: McDonald’s has a lot of double cheeseburgers. There is the Big Mac, the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe, the McDouble, and the Double Cheeseburger. You’re allowed two different double cheeseburgers at best, McDonald’s. Five is excessive. The meat is sorta bland and flavorless here. Instead, all of the flavors are coming from that distinct mix of onions and pickles. McDonald’s onions are especially crispy and biting for some reason; onions in a McDonald’s burger just hit differently. How you feel about that probably depends on your sense memory. If you have a nostalgia for McDonald’s, this probably hits the spot in a special way. But overall, it’s a middling burger. The Bottom Line: Not bad, not delicious — it’s a McDonald’s burger! You’re here for the fries anyway. Find your nearest McDonald’s here. 8. Carl’s Jr — Super Star with Cheese Calories 920 The Burger: Carl’s Jr. is another chain with multiple double cheeseburgers. They have the Big Carl (lettuce, double sauce, two patties, two American cheese slices), The Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger (disqualified), and the Super Star with cheese. They also have what is known as the Famous Star, which they have a single version of and a triple version of but no double. I can’t be the only one who thinks that’s weird.

The Super Star with Cheese begins with a mix of special sauce and mayo, two slices of American cheese topping two charbroiled beef patties, sliced onion, dill pickles, and tomatoes. Standard stuff, but the star of the show is the meat which pulls of what Burger King can’t: A charbroiled burger that is juicier than it is dry. This burger has a very appetizing burnt flavor to it, which does a lot to add an extra dimension. The Bottom Line This is a charbroiled done right (Take note, BK!) with the taste of fire and thick juicy meat. But if we could only order one burger from Carl’s Jr, it’s going to be the Wester Bacon cheeseburger every time. Find your nearest Carl’s Jr. here.

7. Rally’s — Big Buford Calories: 660 The Burger: Here’s the thing about Rally’s Big Buford. It’s good, but it’s incredibly hit or miss. I’ve had more bad Big Bufords than good ones; but when the Big Buford is good, it’s great. This burger features dill pickles, ketchup, mustard, and mayo (again, one sauce is acceptable), two beef patties, two slices of American cheese, and, my favorite part, sliced red onions. “Red onions are better than white onions.” — Dane Rivera, person with good taste. The beef is sometimes juicy or sometimes bland and overcooked. I really want to rank this one higher but I just can’t trust it. This burger is built upside down and that really becomes a problem when you get a bad one, as you’re presented with a soggy saucy mess and an incredibly bland boring bottom bun. The Bottom Line You’re taking a risk ordering the Big Buford. You might have yourself a delicious double cheeseburger or you might unwrap a burger that’s already falling apart. Purchase at your own risk. Find your nearest Rally’s here. 6. The Habit — Double Charburger View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Habit Burger Grill (@habitburgergrill) Calories: 640 The Burger: The Habit’s Double Charburger is currently the best charbroiled burger on the market, with a distinct flame flavor and thick juicy servings of savory meat that meld together beautifully with the rest of the ingredients. It’s also the only burger that comes stacked with caramelized onions. If you have the opportunity to get your onions grilled, get them grilled every time!

Pickles, mayo, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes round out this flame-grilled burger. But we’ve got a major gripe: the toasted bun. The Habit has a habit (see what I did there, someone get this kid a raise!) of over toasting their buns to the point of stale hardness. This must be a company policy because at every Habit I’ve ever been to, I’ve left thinking “this bun is too hard!” Which is a shame, because the meat really is good. The Bottom Line: This may sound strange but, ask for your bun to be un-toasted or lightly toasted (if you want to be that person). Trust us. Find your nearest The Habit here.

5. Fat Burger — XXL Double King Burger Calories: 1268 The Burger: I’m generally not a fan of shredded lettuce but Fatburger makes it work. The XXL Double King Burger has noticeably crispy lettuce, features pickles and onions, and two patties of meat with melted cheese on the bottoms. Yes, it’s built upside down in my opinion, also cheese on the bottom of the patties? Weird. But again, Fatburger makes it work! The meat is juicy and flavorful, perfectly seasoned with fresh unfrozen patties (it’s a bit dry but that’s mitigated by the sauce). The Bottom Line: You won’t be disappointed ordering the XXL Double King Burger. Each bite is a savory bomb of flavor. It’s not our favorite on the list, but it could be yours. Find your nearest Fat Burger here. 4. Wendy’s — Dave’s Double Calories: 860 The Burger: I’m a big fan of Dave’s Single. I find the Double version way too big and meaty. But this isn’t an article about the merits of Dave’s Single. You came here for double cheeseburgers. And if you want one of the best, you’ll try a Dave’s Double.

The meat is incredibly juicy, bursting with greasy flavor that is elevated with the inclusion of Wendy’s soft and buttery bun. The cheese melts perfectly across each square-shaped patty, and although Wendy’s lettuce is an absolute joke (Wendy’s has THE WORST lettuce in the fast-food game, you’ll always get a romaine spine), there isn’t a single part of this burger we’d get rid of. That’s really saying something, too, because this thing is gigantic. Each patty is nearly twice as thick as what’s offered at places like Burger King and Jack in the Box, but it’s never tough or hard to chew through. Instead, the burger melts in your mouth as you’re eating it, mixing and blending with the ingredients is the harmonious way only a good burger can. The Bottom Line: On some days, this is the best double cheeseburger in the fast-food game. But if you’re going to go for something this indulgent, you might as well go full HAM and just grab the Baconator. Find your nearest Wendy’s here.

3. Five Guys — Cheeseburger View this post on Instagram A post shared by Five Guys (@fiveguys) Calories: 980 The Burger: Five Guys “Cheeseburger” is actually a double cheeseburger and their single cheeseburger is called the “Little Cheeseburger.” This is all fine if you’re familiar, but incredibly annoying if you’ve never been to Five Guys. It felt like I had to make mention of this fact for any Five Guys newbies who visit the restaurant after reading this article. Honestly, I’d like to give this burger the number two spot. I love Five Guys. You’re essentially given free rein to put as many toppings on your burger as you’d like. Want BBQ instead of mayo? Get it! And while you’re at it, go ahead and throw on some grilled mushrooms, green peppers, and jalapeños on there. Need a dab of Worcestershire? Five Guys has got you covered. Since options are limitless, I decided to go basic and just grabbed a double cheeseburger with sauce, lettuce, and grilled onions for this ranking. The meat is unfrozen, but without all the toppings I’d normally order, I found it to be a bit over salted. It’s got a great greasy and savory flavor, but the salt is just out of control. Get your seasoning game down, Five Guys. The Bottom Line: You can’t go wrong with a Five Guys Cheeseburger. Order whatever the hell you want on it (you’re encouraged to!). Find your nearest Five Guys here. 2. Shake Shack — Double Shack Burger Calories: 760 The Burger: Goddamn is Shake Shack good… Everything about the Double Shack Burger is perfect: the tangy and complex housemade burger sauce, the fresh and deep green leaf lettuce, the thick juicy tomatoes, the spongey potato roll that soaks up all the delicious grease. But the real star of the show is that smash burger meat patty. Shake Shack easily has the best ground beef of any fast food establishment. Whatever meats they’re blending, they’ve hit the right ratio of juicy fat and flavorful beef. And the way it’s thinly smashed until it forms that caramelized crust? It’s absolute burger perfection. I have absolutely nothing negative to say about this burger. It’s got a remarkable depth of flavor. It’s noticeably beefier — for lack of a better word — than the other burgers on this list. And I’ve never had a bad experience eating a Shack Burger. But it’s not my favorite fast-food cheeseburger.

If you know I’m a Cali boy, born and raised, you’ve probably seen number one coming from a mile away. It is what it is. The Bottom Line: Delicious, the best meat patties in the game, and overall one of the highest quality burgers you can get served in a box and bag. But it’s not the best. Find your nearest Shake Shack here.